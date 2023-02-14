Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Vicinity Centres
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VCX   AU000000VCX7

VICINITY CENTRES

(VCX)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  08:28:33 2023-02-14 pm EST
2.035 AUD   +1.24%
02/02Vicinity Centres Appoints Peter Charles Huddle to the Board
CI
01/31Vicinity Centres COO Takes CEO Role
MT
01/30Vicinity Centres Appoints Peter Huddle as Managing Director, Effective 1 February 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transcript : Vicinity Centres, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 15, 2023

02/14/2023 | 05:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Vicinity Centres FY '23 Interim Results Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Peter Huddle, Chief Executive...


© S&P Capital IQ 2023
All news about VICINITY CENTRES
02/02Vicinity Centres Appoints Peter Charles Huddle to the Board
CI
01/31Vicinity Centres COO Takes CEO Role
MT
01/30Vicinity Centres Appoints Peter Huddle as Managing Director, Effective 1 February 2023
CI
01/30Vicinity Centres Appoints Peter Huddle as Chief Executive Officer, Effective 1 February..
CI
2022Vicinity Centres Announces the Cessation of Grant Lewis Kelley as Director
CI
2022Vicinity Centres Announces Director Appointments
CI
2022Transcript : Vicinity Centres - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
2022Vicinity Centres Appoints Acting CEO
MT
2022Vicinity Centres Appoints Peter Huddle as Acting Chief Executive Officer
CI
2022Vicinity Centres CEO/Managing Director to Retire in June 2023
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 876 M 610 M 610 M
Net income 2023 612 M 426 M 426 M
Net Debt 2023 3 855 M 2 685 M 2 685 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,4x
Yield 2023 5,42%
Capitalization 9 150 M 6 373 M 6 373 M
EV / Sales 2023 14,8x
EV / Sales 2024 14,6x
Nbr of Employees 1 266
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart VICINITY CENTRES
Duration : Period :
Vicinity Centres Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VICINITY CENTRES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 2,01 AUD
Average target price 2,01 AUD
Spread / Average Target -0,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Huddle Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Adrian Chye Chief Financial Officer
Trevor Gerber Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Justin Mills Chief Information & Innovation Officer
Ian Padgham Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VICINITY CENTRES-0.25%6 322
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.7.07%41 124
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-4.45%14 843
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION2.93%13 483
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION5.07%11 435
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.3.06%8 558