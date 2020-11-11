Vicinity Centres : 2020 AGM - Addresses and presentation

12 November 2020 Market Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange Exchange Centre 20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000 Dear Sir/Madam 2020 Annual General Meeting of Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX) - Addresses and Presentation Please find attached copies of the addresses and presentation to be delivered by the Chairman, Mr Trevor Gerber and the CEO and Managing Director, Mr Grant Kelley at the virtual 2020 Annual General Meeting of Vicinity Limited and meeting of the unitholders of Vicinity Centres Trust to be held concurrently today at 11.00am (AEDT) (together, AGM). The AGM can be accessed at agmlive.link/VCX20. Authorised for lodgement by: Rohan Abeyewardene Group Company Secretary Vicinity Centres National Office Vicinity Limited ABN 90 114 757 783 Level 4, Chadstone Tower One and Vicinity Centres RE Ltd 1341 Dandenong Road T +61 3 7001 4000 ABN 88 149 781 322 PO Box 104 F +61 3 7001 4001 As responsible entity for: Chadstone VIC 3148 vicinity.com.au Vicinity Centres Trust ARSN 104 931 928

ASX Announcement 12 November 2020 2020 Annual General Meeting addresses Chairman's address Trevor Gerber Good morning ladies and gentlemen. My name is Trevor Gerber and I am the Chairman of Vicinity Centres (Vicinity, ASX:VCX). On behalf of my fellow Directors, it is my pleasure to welcome you to the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Vicinity Limited and meeting of the unitholders of Vicinity Centres Trust, which I will refer to together as the 'meeting'. Firstly, I would like to acknowledge the traditional custodians of the various lands that we meet on today around the country and pay my respects to their Elders, past and present. I recognise and respect their cultural heritage, beliefs and relationship with the land, which continue to be important to the traditional custodians living today. It is just past 11.00am and, as there is a quorum, I declare the meeting open. The Notice of Meeting was released to ASX and emailed to Securityholders on 9 October 2020. It is also available on Vicinity's website. In light of restrictions associated with COVID-19 and Vicinity's commitment to health and safety, I regret that your Board and I are not able to meet with you in person today as we are holding this meeting virtually. Today, Vicinity's CEO and Managing Director, Grant Kelley and I will address Securityholders, and you will also have the ability to vote and ask questions, via the webcast platform we are using today. I will now formally open the poll on all resolutions. There is a Virtual Meeting Online Guide available on this web portal if you need further assistance. The guide outlines instructions on how to vote, or ask questions, during the meeting. If you have not done so already, we encourage you to submit your votes or any questions you may have earlier in the meeting to ensure these are received. We will address questions received during the discussion on the appropriate items of business. Questions sent during the webcast will be moderated to avoid repetition, and in the interest of time, lengthy questions may be summarised. Vicinity Centres National Office Vicinity Limited ABN 90 114 757 783 Level 4, Chadstone Tower One and Vicinity Centres RE Ltd 1341 Dandenong Road T +61 3 7001 4000 ABN 88 149 781 322 PO Box 104 F +61 3 7001 4001 As responsible entity for: Chadstone VIC 3148 vicinity.com.au Vicinity Centres Trust ARSN 104 931 928

Thank you to those securityholders who have submitted questions prior to the meeting. We will address these during question time. Should we experience technical issues which result in the meeting being adjourned prematurely, we will resume the meeting this afternoon at 3pm AEDT. I would like to formally thank securityholders participating in today's virtual meeting and thank those securityholders who submitted their votes ahead of the meeting. Your Board Before we go on, let me introduce my fellow Directors to you. Joining me in Sydney today is CEO and Managing Director Grant Kelley. Other non-executive Directors on your Board joining us for today's webcast include Clive Appleton, Tim Hammon, Peter Kahan who stands for re-election today, Janette Kendall, Karen Penrose who also stands for re-election today, and David Thurin. Also joining us today is: Rohan Abeyewardene, our Group Company Secretary

Alison Parker and Michael Collins, representing Vicinity's external auditor, Ernst & Young, and

Penny Berger, our Head of Investor Relations, who will relay your questions to me today. The returning officer for today's meeting is Sachin Tokhi from Link Market Services, our Security Registry. Welcome Today I would like to discuss: Vicinity's performance during FY20, including our response to COVID-19, Vicinity's strategy, which remains unchanged, and our active sustainable business practices. I will then ask Grant to address you. After Grant's address we will move on to the formal business of the meeting including questions and discussion. Turning now to some key highlights over the past year. Vicinity well positioned for COVID-19 recovery Despite the significant impact of COVID-19, Vicinity continued to deliver on strategy throughout the 2020 financial year. The first half saw us build on the success of portfolio enhancement over prior years, with operational and financial performance continuing to improve. We divested three non-core assets at close to their June 2019 book values. We added to our leading DFO portfolio, acquiring 50% of Uni Hill Factory Outlets in Melbourne, completed development projects at The Glen and Roselands, and we opened Vicinity's first hotel at Chadstone. 2 of 10

During the year, we negotiated $3.5 billion of new or extended debt facilities, including launching Vicinity's inaugural European Bond Program, with a 500 million Euro 10-year issue. But as you know, like many businesses in Australia, we have been materially impacted by COVID-19, and I am proud of Vicinity's pro-active response. As the pandemic took hold across Australia, our shopping centre teams were quick to adhere to government restrictions and the advice of health authorities, with a primary focus on the health, safety and wellbeing of all centre stakeholders. We actively engaged with state and federal governments, and were actively involved with the Shopping Centre Council of Australia to shape our industry's response to the COVID-19 crisis. With social distancing and mandated store closures significantly disrupting retail, we have supported many of our retailers in the form of rent waivers and deferrals to help ensure their long-term success. We implemented strict cost controls, reducing or deferring all non-critical operating and capital expenditure. Directors fees and Executive Committee salaries were reduced by 20% for the three months to June 2020. We cancelled Vicinity's FY20 short term incentive payment, and from April 2020, we temporarily stood- down on a part or full time basis many of our team members. We are fortunate that we have been able to reinstate many of those team members as COVID-19 dissipated. Regrettably, however, following structural changes implemented across our organisation, we have now had to undertake a number of redundancies. In order to protect our financial position and to lower the risk profile, we made the difficult decision not to pay a final distribution for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020, and acted decisively to raise $1.2 billion in equity, through an institutional placement and security purchase plan. As a result, Vicinity is in a strong position to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Vicinity has a fortified balance sheet with significant liquidity available. Our gearing of 25.5% is at the lower end of our 25% to 35% target range, and we have retained our strong investment-grade credit ratings. Our quality portfolio includes Australia's leading retail destination, Chadstone, the country's best CBD and DFO portfolios, and several metropolitan centres well located on transport hubs with significant retail and mixed-use development potential. And we are future focused - we are advancing our business with the use of technology and rich data and analytics capabilities. We understand that thriving retailers will need physical retail stores to enhance their multi or omni-channel aspirations and we are focused on helping them to achieve their goals in this space. The health and safety of our team members, our retailers and our visitors remains our highest priority, and we have COVID-safe plans across all of our assets, where we aim to not only adhere to, but to exceed government standards for safe public spaces. 3 of 10

