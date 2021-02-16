Log in
Vicinity Centres    VCX   AU000000VCX7

VICINITY CENTRES

(VCX)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/16
1.605 AUD   +4.90%
11:38aVICINITY CENTRES : Direct Portfolio December 2020
PU
11:30aVICINITY CENTRES : FY21 interim results presentation
PU
11:30aVICINITY CENTRES : Appendix 3A.1 - Notification of Dividend/Distribution
PU
Vicinity Centres : Direct Portfolio December 2020

02/16/2021 | 05:38pm EST
Contents

  • 03 About Vicinity Centres

  • 04 Direct Portfolio

  • 06 Property Statistics

  • 09 New South Wales (NSW)

    Our centres play an essential role and we take this responsibility seriously to ensure that our communities can continue to access what they need or want from our centres.

  • 23 Queensland (QLD)

  • 35 South Australia (SA)

  • 41 Victoria (VIC) and Tasmania (TAS)

  • 65 Western Australia (WA)

We are pleased to see our customers re-engaging with their favourite destinations during the period, as the pandemic looks to be increasingly contained.

Disclaimer

This document includes information regarding the past performance of Vicinity Centres' property portfolio. Past performance of the property portfolio should not be relied upon as being indicative of future performance. Any forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to Vicinity Centres as at the date of this document and are not representations, assurances, predictions or guarantees of future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Vicinity Centres particularly in relation to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The actual results of Vicinity Centres may differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed, projected or implied by these forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements which are provided as a general guide only. To the maximum extent permitted by law, responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise is disclaimed. Vicinity disclaims any responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reﬂect any change in Vicinity's ﬁnancial condition, status or affairs or any change in the events, conditions or circumstances on which a statement is based, except as required by law or regulation (including the ASX Listing Rules).

This document is for information purposes only and is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors and does not take into account the investment objectives, ﬁnancial situation or needs of any particular investor. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy, adequacy or reliability of any statements, estimate, opinions or other information contained in this document.

The information and ﬁgures contained in this document are current only as at 31 December 2020 unless otherwise speciﬁed. In addition, the information presented is in summary form only and does not purport to be complete. It is to be read in conjunction with the Financial Report for the half-year ended 31 December 2020, lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on 17 February 2021.

Effect of rounding

Copyright

A number of ﬁgures, amounts, percentages, estimates, calculations of value and

The copyright of this document and the information contained therein is vested

fractions in this document are subject to the effect of rounding. Accordingly, the

in the Vicinity Centres group of companies. This document should not be copied,

actual calculation of these ﬁgures, amounts, percentages, estimates, calculations

reproduced or redistributed without prior consent.

of value and fractions may differ from the ﬁgures, amounts, percentages,

Authorisation

estimates, calculations of value and fractions set out in this document.

Mr Grant Kelley, CEO and Managing Director, has authorised that this document

Also due to rounding, some totals in tables and charts may not sum.

be given to ASX.

Cover image: The Strand Arcade, NSW

This page: Northland, VIC

Vicinity Centres Direct Portfolio December 2020

About Vicinity Centres

Our vision is to reimagine destinations of the future, where people love to connect.

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity, ASX:VCX) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform.

A top-100 entity on the Australian Securities Exchange, Vicinity's vision is to reimagine destinations of the future, creating places where people love to connect.

Vicinity has 63 retail assets across Australia under management valued at $22.6 billion across approximately 2.5 million square metres of gross lettable area.

Vicinity's directly-owned portfolio (Direct Portfolio) of 60 shopping centres is valued at $13.6 billion, just over half of which comprises Vicinity's Flagship portfolio, which includes Chadstone, Australia's number one shopping centre by retail sales1, seven premium CBD centres located across Australia's three largest cities, and Australia's leading outlet centre portfolio, the DFOs.

Vicinity continues to progress implementation of energy, water and carbon reduction programs to improve the environmental efﬁciency of our shopping centres, with the objective of meeting our target of Net Zero carbon emissions2 by 2030. In 2020, Vicinity was one of only two Australian property companies to be included in CDP's3 Climate A-list, ranked third Australian retail company by Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB)4, ranked seventh most sustainable real estate company globally by Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI); and has a 4 Star Green Star - Performance Portfolio rating for the entire managed portfolio.

  • 1. Reported in the Big Guns 2020 survey.

  • 2. For our wholly-owned retail assets. Consistent with global carbon measurement standards, this applies to common mall areas.

  • 3. Formerly Carbon Disclosure Project.

  • 4. GRESB includes listed and unlisted funds.

One of only two Australian property companies included in CDP's3 Climate A-list.

Vicinity Centres Direct Portfolio December 2020

Direct Portfolio

Key statistics by centre type

Number of retail assets

Gross lettable area (000's)(sqm) Total value2 ($m)

Portfolio weighting by value (%) Capitalisation rate (weighted average) (%) Occupancy rate (%)

Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.

  • 1. Includes DFO Brisbane business.

    Total portfolio

  • 2. Reﬂects ownership share in investment properties and equity-accounted investments.

Composition by centre typea

Leadership in sustainability

NABERS Energy rating

#3

increased to 4.6 Stars

Australian retail company1

real estate company globally

(Dec-19: 3.9 Stars)

Net Zero

Australia's largestCommitted to

carbon target by 20302

shopping centre solar program

respecting Human Rights and addressing

Modern Slavery

  • 1. Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark includes listed and unlisted funds.

  • 2. For our wholly-owned retail assets. Consistent with global carbon measurement standards, this applies to common mall areas.

13,593 3,062

60 1

Premium CBD

DFO1

Core

7

7

45

222

231

1,734

2,033

1,716

6,782

15

13

50

4.95

5.93

6.27

97.4

97.5

98.1

#7

Chadstone

2,420 234

100 23

5.49 3.88

98.0 98.7

Vicinity Centres Direct Portfolio December 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Vicinity Centres RE Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 22:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 676 M 525 M 525 M
Net income 2021 489 M 379 M 379 M
Net Debt 2021 3 649 M 2 833 M 2 833 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
Yield 2021 5,09%
Capitalization 7 306 M 5 672 M 5 673 M
EV / Sales 2021 16,2x
EV / Sales 2022 13,2x
Nbr of Employees 1 222
Free-Float 84,5%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Grant Lewis Kelley Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Nicholas Schiffer Chief Financial Officer
Trevor Gerber Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Padgham Chief Information Officer
Peter Huddle Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
