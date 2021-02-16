Vicinity Centres : Direct Portfolio December 2020

Contents

03 About Vicinity Centres

04 Direct Portfolio

06 Property Statistics

09 New South Wales (NSW) Our centres play an essential role and we take this responsibility seriously to ensure that our communities can continue to access what they need or want from our centres.

23 Queensland (QLD)

35 South Australia (SA)

41 Victoria (VIC) and Tasmania (TAS)

65 Western Australia (WA)

We are pleased to see our customers re-engaging with their favourite destinations during the period, as the pandemic looks to be increasingly contained.

About Vicinity Centres

Our vision is to reimagine destinations of the future, where people love to connect.

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity, ASX:VCX) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform.

A top-100 entity on the Australian Securities Exchange, Vicinity's vision is to reimagine destinations of the future, creating places where people love to connect.

Vicinity has 63 retail assets across Australia under management valued at $22.6 billion across approximately 2.5 million square metres of gross lettable area.

Vicinity's directly-owned portfolio (Direct Portfolio) of 60 shopping centres is valued at $13.6 billion, just over half of which comprises Vicinity's Flagship portfolio, which includes Chadstone, Australia's number one shopping centre by retail sales1, seven premium CBD centres located across Australia's three largest cities, and Australia's leading outlet centre portfolio, the DFOs.

Vicinity continues to progress implementation of energy, water and carbon reduction programs to improve the environmental efﬁciency of our shopping centres, with the objective of meeting our target of Net Zero carbon emissions2 by 2030. In 2020, Vicinity was one of only two Australian property companies to be included in CDP's3 Climate A-list, ranked third Australian retail company by Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB)4, ranked seventh most sustainable real estate company globally by Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI); and has a 4 Star Green Star - Performance Portfolio rating for the entire managed portfolio.

1. Reported in the Big Guns 2020 survey.

2. For our wholly-owned retail assets. Consistent with global carbon measurement standards, this applies to common mall areas.

3. Formerly Carbon Disclosure Project.

4. GRESB includes listed and unlisted funds.

One of only two Australian property companies included in CDP's3 Climate A-list.

Direct Portfolio

Key statistics by centre type

Number of retail assets

Gross lettable area (000's)(sqm) Total value2 ($m)

Portfolio weighting by value (%) Capitalisation rate (weighted average) (%) Occupancy rate (%)

Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.

1. Includes DFO Brisbane business. Total portfolio

2. Reﬂects ownership share in investment properties and equity-accounted investments.

Composition by centre typea

Leadership in sustainability NABERS Energy rating #3 increased to 4.6 Stars Australian retail company1 real estate company globally (Dec-19: 3.9 Stars) Net Zero Australia's largestCommitted to carbon target by 20302 shopping centre solar program respecting Human Rights and addressing Modern Slavery 1. Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark includes listed and unlisted funds.

2. For our wholly-owned retail assets. Consistent with global carbon measurement standards, this applies to common mall areas.

13,593 3,062

60 1 Premium CBD DFO1 Core 7 7 45 222 231 1,734 2,033 1,716 6,782 15 13 50 4.95 5.93 6.27 97.4 97.5 98.1 #7

Chadstone

2,420 234

100 23

5.49 3.88

98.0 98.7

