    VCX   AU000000VCX7

VICINITY CENTRES

(VCX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/15 12:10:23 am
1.68 AUD   -1.18%
VICINITY CENTRES : Direct Portfolio December 2021
PU
VICINITY CENTRES : FY22 interim results presentation
PU
VICINITY CENTRES : Appendix 4D and Half Year Financial Report
PU
Vicinity Centres : Direct Portfolio December 2021

02/15/2022 | 05:34pm EST
Direct Portfolio

Property Book

December 2021

For personal use only

For personal use only

Our destinations play an essential role in their communities, providing a wide range of non-discretionary and discretionary retail, dining, leisure, entertainment and services that deliver engaging experiences for our consumers.

We are pleased to see our customers return to their favourite destinations, despite the ongoing impacts of COVID-19.

CONTENTS

03 About Vicinity Centres

04 Discover more

06 Direct Portfolio

08 Asset summaries

11 New South Wales (NSW)

25 Queensland (QLD)

37 South Australia (SA)

43 Victoria (VIC)

65 Tasmania (TAS)

69 Western Australia (WA)

Cover image: DFO Homebush, NSW

This page: Roselands, NSW

Disclaimer

This document includes information regarding the past performance of Vicinity Centres' property portfolio. Past performance of the property portfolio should not be relied upon as being indicative of future performance. Any forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to Vicinity Centres as at the date of this document and are not representations, assurances, predictions or guarantees of future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions

and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Vicinity Centres particularly in relation to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The actual results of Vicinity Centres may differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed, projected or implied by these forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements which are provided as a general guide only. To the maximum extent permitted by law, responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise is disclaimed. Vicinity disclaims any responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in Vicinity's financial condition, status or affairs or any change in the events, conditions or circumstances on which a statement is based, except as required by law or regulation (including the ASX Listing Rules).

This document is for information purposes only and is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors and does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any particular investor. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy, adequacy or reliability of any statements, estimate, opinions or other information contained in this document.

The information and figures contained in this document are current only as

at 31 December 2021 unless otherwise specified. In addition, the information presented is in summary form only and does not purport to be complete.

It is to be read in conjunction with the Financial Report for the half-year ended 31 December 2021, lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on 16 February 2022.

Effect of rounding

A number of figures, amounts, percentages, estimates, calculations of value and fractions in this document are subject to the effect of rounding. Accordingly, the actual calculation of these figures, amounts, percentages, estimates, calculations of value and fractions may differ from the figures, amounts, percentages, estimates, calculations of value and fractions set out in this document. Also due to rounding, some totals in tables and charts may not sum.

Copyright

The copyright of this document and the information contained therein is vested in the Vicinity Centres group of companies. This document should not be copied, reproduced or redistributed without prior consent.

Authorisation

Mr Grant Kelley, CEO and Managing Director, has authorised that this document be given to ASX.

2 Vicinity Centres Direct Portfolio December 2021

ABOUT VICINITY CENTRES

use only

OUR VISION IS TO REIMAGINE DESTINATIONS OF THE FUTURE, WHERE PEOPLE LOVE TO CONNECT.

Victoria Gardens Shopping Centre, VIC

For personal

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity, ASX:VCX) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform.

A top-100 entity on the Australian Securities Exchange, Vicinity's vision is to reimagine destinations of the future, creating places where people love to connect.

Vicinity has 611 assets under management around Australia, valued at $23.4 billion across approximately 2.5 million square metres of gross lettable area.

Vicinity's directly-owned portfolio (Direct Portfolio) of 60 shopping centres is valued at $14.3 billion, just over half of which comprises Vicinity's Flagship portfolio, which includes Chadstone, Australia's number one shopping centre by retail sales2, seven premium CBD centres located across Australia's three largest cities, and Australia's leading outlet centre portfolio.

Vicinity continues to progress implementation of energy, water and carbon reduction programs to improve the environmental efficiency of our shopping centres, as we work towards meeting our target of Net Zero carbon emissions3 by 2030. Vicinity is the Oceania Sector Leader and Number 3 Globally in the Listed Retail Shopping Centre category by Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark4, is ranked fifth most sustainable real estate company globally in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) and is rated 'A-' for climate disclosure by CDP5; has a 4.4 Star6 Portfolio NABERS Energy rating and a 4 Star Green Star Performance Profile Rating.

  1. Includes Midland Gate, WA, which Vicinity manages on behalf of fund management clients.
  2. Reported in the Big Guns 2020 survey.
  3. For our wholly-owned retail assets. Consistent with GHG Protocol, this applies to common mall areas.
  4. GRESB includes listed and unlisted funds.
  5. Formerly Carbon Disclosure Project.
  6. NABERS Sustainable Portfolio Index 2021, based on Vicinity's ownership interest and 2021 rating as at December 2020 with 91% portfolio coverage.

Drone delivery program successfully implemented at Grand Plaza, QLD.

Vicinity Centres

Direct Portfolio December 2021

3

DISCOVER MORE

onlyFIND THE PERFECT FIT

usepersonalOur customers love browsing through their favourite fashion brands in store. They can see the colours, feel the quality

and get the perfect fit every time. Our retailers have the opportunity to offer excellent customer service and ensure

Fora consistent and memorable experience.

GRAB THE ESSENTIALS

With a broad selection of everyday essentials on offer, our customers can find what they need. From groceries to home office supplies, our centres are the quick and easy place to stock up.

4 Vicinity Centres Direct Portfolio December 2021

onlyFOCUS ON HEALTH

usepersonalIn our fast-pacedworld, looking after our health is more im ortant than ever. Our customers can access our

centres for the products and services they need to keep them feeling good. From state of the art gyms to health

Forand supplement stores and the latest fitness apparel, ur centres are community health and wellness hubs.

EXPRESS

YOURSELF

With the best in class retailers across our centres, we bring the latest trends in hair, skin, nails and cosmetics to our consumers. Treat yourself to a facial, haircut and manicure in store or grab everything you need for your at-home regime.

Vicinity Centres

Direct Portfolio December 2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vicinity Centres RE Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 22:33:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 751 M 536 M 536 M
Net income 2022 491 M 351 M 351 M
Net Debt 2022 3 576 M 2 554 M 2 554 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,5x
Yield 2022 5,02%
Capitalization 7 648 M 5 462 M 5 462 M
EV / Sales 2022 15,0x
EV / Sales 2023 13,1x
Nbr of Employees 1 200
Free-Float 83,7%
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 1,68 AUD
Average target price 1,80 AUD
Spread / Average Target 6,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Grant Lewis Kelley Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Adrian Chye Chief Financial Officer
Trevor Gerber Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Padgham Chief Information Officer
Peter Huddle Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VICINITY CENTRES0.59%5 512
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-12.44%45 974
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-3.13%17 988
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-5.48%14 368
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-13.52%11 125
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST0.49%10 053