Vicinity Centres : Direct Portfolio December 2021

We are pleased to see our customers return to their favourite destinations, despite the ongoing impacts of COVID-19.

Our destinations play an essential role in their communities, providing a wide range of non-discretionary and discretionary retail, dining, leisure, entertainment and services that deliver engaging experiences for our consumers.

CONTENTS

03 About Vicinity Centres

04 Discover more

06 Direct Portfolio

08 Asset summaries

11 New South Wales (NSW)

25 Queensland (QLD)

37 South Australia (SA)

43 Victoria (VIC)

65 Tasmania (TAS)

69 Western Australia (WA)

Cover image: DFO Homebush, NSW

This page: Roselands, NSW

31 December 2021

at 31 December 2021 unless otherwise specified. In addition, the information presented is in summary form only and does not purport to be complete.

It is to be read in conjunction with the Financial Report for the half-year ended 31 December 2021, lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on 16 February 2022.

