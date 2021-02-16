Vicinity Centres : FY21 interim results presentation

WelcomeAgenda

3

FY21 interim results overview

7

Financial results

13

Portfolio performance

20

Development

24

Innovation

Grant Kelley

CEO AND MANAGING DIRECTOR

Nicholas Schiffer

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Peter Huddle

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

27

Summary

29

Appendices

FY21 interim results overview

Balance sheet remains strong and portfolio is stabilising, notwithstanding material impact of COVID-19

FY21 interim results materially impacted by COVID-19

Funds from operations (FFO) of $267m1 1H20: $337m

FFO per security of 5.87 cents 1H20: 8.95 cents Distribution per security of 3.4 cents 1H20: 7.7 cents Statutory net loss of $394m 1H20: net profit $243m

• Primarily driven by portfolio net valuation2 decrement of $572m 1H20: $81m

Strong balance sheet 24.5% gearing, with significant liquidity

Strong investment-grade credit ratings maintained

Retail activity recovering

Victorian retailers re-opened following mandatory closures for 12 weeks to 28 October 2020 Positive sales growth for two quarters (ex-VIC and CBDs)

72% of gross rental billings collected for the period, or 90% of collectible3 billings Portfolio occupancy 98.0% Jun-20: 98.6%

Development pipeline progressed

Ellenbrook Central Kmart expansion completed

Significant advancement on mixed-use and retail project planning

Continued sustainability leadership

Included in CDP's 2020 Climate A-List, for the second consecutive year Ranked #7 real estate company globally in Dow Jones Sustainability Index

1. Refer to slide 36 for definition of FFO and reconciliation of FFO to statutory net loss/profit. FFO is a non-IFRS measure.

2. Net valuation movement excludes statutory accounting adjustments.

3. Cash collected as a percentage of billings net of expected rent relief, for the six-month period.

