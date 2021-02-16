Vicinity Centres : FY21 interim results presentation

WelcomeAgenda
FY21 interim results overview
Financial results
Portfolio performance
Development
Innovation
Grant Kelley
CEO AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
Nicholas Schiffer
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
Peter Huddle
CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
Summary
Appendices
FY21 interim results overview
Balance sheet remains strong and portfolio is stabilising, notwithstanding material impact of COVID-19
FY21 interim results materially impacted by COVID-19
Funds from operations (FFO) of $267m1 1H20: $337m
FFO per security of 5.87 cents 1H20: 8.95 cents Distribution per security of 3.4 cents 1H20: 7.7 cents Statutory net loss of $394m 1H20: net profit $243m
Strong balance sheet 24.5% gearing, with significant liquidity
Strong investment-grade credit ratings maintained
Retail activity recovering
Victorian retailers re-opened following mandatory closures for 12 weeks to 28 October 2020 Positive sales growth for two quarters (ex-VIC and CBDs)
72% of gross rental billings collected for the period, or 90% of collectible3 billings Portfolio occupancy 98.0% Jun-20: 98.6%
Development pipeline progressed
Ellenbrook Central Kmart expansion completed
Significant advancement on mixed-use and retail project planning
Continued sustainability leadership
Included in CDP's 2020 Climate A-List, for the second consecutive year Ranked #7 real estate company globally in Dow Jones Sustainability Index
1. Refer to slide 36 for definition of FFO and reconciliation of FFO to statutory net loss/profit. FFO is a non-IFRS measure.
2. Net valuation movement excludes statutory accounting adjustments.
3. Cash collected as a percentage of billings net of expected rent relief, for the six-month period.
