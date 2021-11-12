VICINITY MOTOR : Formerly GRANDE WEST TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC.) Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 - Form 6-K 11/12/2021 | 05:50pm EST Send by mail :

(Formerly GRANDE WEST TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC.)



Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements



For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 Vicinity Motor Corp. (Formerly Grande West Transportation Group Inc.) Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited, in thousands of Canadian Dollars) Note September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 $ $ Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 4,956 1,283 Restricted cash - 358 Trade and other receivables 3,465 4,149 Inventory 3 9,129 32,614 Prepaids and deposits 6,680 2,426 24,230 40,830 Long-term Assets Intangible assets 3,710 2,174 Property and equipment 10,872 4,032 38,812 47,036 Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 4,492 12,908 Credit facility 5 - 5,759 Current portion of deferred revenue 6 1,272 1,899 Current portion of provision for warranty cost 7 1,874 763 Current debt facilities 8 - 2,532 Current portion of other long-term liabilities 225 275 7,863 24,136 Long-term Liabilities Other long-term liabilities 136 278 Provision for warranty cost 7 611 256 8,610 24,670 Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency) Share capital 9 54,899 46,468 Contributed surplus 9 5,733 3,164 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (36 ) (19 ) Deficit (30,394 ) (27,247 ) 30,202 22,366 38,812 47,036 COMMITMENTS (Note 12) Approved on behalf of the Board: /s/"William R. Trainer" /s/"Christopher Strong" Director Director See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements 2 Vicinity Motor Corp. (Formerly Grande West Transportation Group Inc.) Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (Unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts) Note For the three months ended September 30, 2021 For the three months ended September 30, 2020 For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 $ $ $ $ Revenue Bus sales 12 2,109 7,985 45,772 18,652 Other 12 812 936 3,544 2,939 2,921 8,921 49,316 21,591 Cost of sales 3 (3,648 ) (8,355 ) (43,573 ) (20,436 ) Gross (loss) profit (727 ) 566 5,743 1,155 Expenses Sales and administration 2,969 1,328 6,677 3,847 Stock-based compensation 838 256 1,317 404 Amortization 178 160 517 478 Interest and finance costs 5,8 39 230 261 564 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 16 (99 ) 89 (304 ) 4,040 1,875 8,861 4,989 Loss before taxes (4,767 ) (1,309 ) (3,118 ) (3,834 ) Current income tax expense 29 - 29 - Net loss (4,796 ) (1,309 ) (3,147 ) (3,834 ) Loss per share Basic & diluted (0.16 ) (0.05 ) (0.11 ) (0.15 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic & diluted(1) 29,826,211 25,331,834 29,824,442 25,331,834 (1) Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share have been retrospectively adjusted to give effect to the 3 to 1 share consolidation effective March 29, 2021. See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements 3 Vicinity Motor Corp. (Formerly Grande West Transportation Group Inc.) Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars) For the three months ended September 30, 2021 For the three months ended September 30, 2020 For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 $ $ $ $ Net loss (4,796 ) (1,309 ) (3,147 ) (3,834 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) items that may be reclassified subsequently to net (loss) income Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 30 (4) (17 ) 4 Total other comprehensive income (loss) 30 (4 ) (17 ) 4 See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements 4 Vicinity Motor Corp. (Formerly Grande West Transportation Group Inc.) Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts) Note Number of Shares Share Capital Contributed Surplus Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income Deficit Total Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency) $ $ $ $ $ Balance, December 31, 2019 24,843,469 37,137 2,384 (16 ) (22,845 ) 16,660 Issuance of shares - convertible debt exercised 9.2 (c) 612,578 751 (144 ) - - 607 Issuance of shares - RSU vested 9.2 (d) 133,333 216 (216 ) - - - Warrants 9.3 - - 69 - - 69 Stock-based compensation 9.4-9.6 - - 404 - - 404 Other comprehensive income - - - 4 - 4 Net loss - - - - (3,834 ) (3,834 ) Balance, September 30, 2020 25,589,380 38,104 2,497 (12 ) (26,679 ) 13,910 Balance, January 1, 2021 28,650,754 46,468 3,164 (19 ) (27,247 ) 22,366 Issuance of shares - warrants exercised 9.2 (a) 1,924,721 7,661 (176 ) - - 7,485 Issuance of shares - options exercised 9.2 (b) 254,996 770 (248 ) - - 522 Issuance of options 9.4 - - 1,676 - - 1,676 Stock-based compensation 9.4-9.6 - - 1,317 - - 1,317 Other comprehensive loss - - - (17 ) - (17 ) Net loss - - - - (3,147 ) (3,147 ) Balance, September 30, 2021 30,830,471 54,899 5,733 (36 ) (30,394 ) 30,202 See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements 5 Vicinity Motor Corp. (Formerly Grande West Transportation Group Inc.) Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars) Nine months ended Nine months ended Note September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 $ $ OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss for the year (3,147 ) (3,834 ) Items not involving cash: Loss on disposal of property and equipment 69 - Amortization 839 739 Foreign exchange gain (2 ) (26 ) Interest and finance costs 261 564 Stock-based compensation 9 1,317 404 (663 ) (2,153 ) Changes in non-cash items: Trade and other receivables 498 3,897 Inventory 3 20,208 1,491 Prepaids and deposits (2,569 ) (1,187 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (8,417 ) (537 ) Deferred revenue (633 ) 78 Warranty provision 7 1,450 (365 ) Cash from operating activities before interest paid 9,874 1,224 Interest paid (208 ) (394 ) Cash from operating activities 9,666 830 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of intangible assets (2,381 ) - Purchase of property and equipment 4 (3,616 ) (180 ) Proceeds on disposal of property and equipment 105 - Restricted cash 358 - Cash (used in) investing activities (5,534 ) (180 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from issuance of common shares 9 8,007 - Repayments of credit facility 5 (5,766 ) (2,103 ) Proceeds from current debt facilities 8 - 2,219 Repayment of current debt facilities 8 (2,562 ) (52 ) Repayment of convertible debt 8 - (24 ) Repayment of long-term loans (202 ) (183 ) Cash (used in) financing activities (523 ) (143 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash 64 22 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 3,673 529 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning 1,283 757 Cash and cash equivalents, ending 4,956 1,286 See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements 6 Vicinity Motor Corp. (Formerly Grande West Transportation Group Inc.) Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020 (Unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts) 1. NATURE OF OPERATIONS Vicinity Motor Corp. (Formerly Grande West Transportation Group Inc.) was incorporated on December 4, 2012 under the laws of British Columbia. The Company conducts its active operations in Canada through its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Grande West Transportation International Ltd. ("GWTI"), which was incorporated on September 2, 2008 under the laws of British Columbia. On March 24, 2021 the Company changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp. ("Vicinity", "VMC" or the "Company"). The Company also conducts its active operations in the U.S. through a wholly owned subsidiary, Vicinity Motor (Bus) USA Corp, incorporated on April 8, 2014 under the laws of the State of Delaware. The Company's head office is located at 3168 262nd Street, Aldergrove, British Columbia. The Company's current operation focuses on manufacturing, engineering, designing, servicing, and selling of the Vicinity branded electric, CNG, and clean diesel transit buses and electric trucks. During the year ended December 31, 2020, COVID-19 was announced as a global pandemic. As a result of global volatility, the Company has put in place business continuity plans to adapt to evolving market conditions. Even after taking into consideration the negative effects of the current COVID-19 pandemic on our delivery schedule, the Company has determined that there is no change in the Company's conclusion about its ability to continue as a going concern. However, the duration and impact of COVID-19 is unknown at this time and it is not possible to reliably estimate the length and severity of these developments and the impact on the financial results and condition of the Company in future periods. The Canadian Government has implemented policies giving aid to businesses due to COVID-19, and as a result the Company received $544 in aid for the year ended December 31, 2020 which was recognized as a decrease in salary expenses. 2. BASIS OF PRESENTATION a) Statement of compliance These unaudited interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting. Accordingly, certain information and footnote disclosure normally included in annual financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, have been omitted or condensed. These unaudited interim consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020. The consolidated financial statements were authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on November 10, 2021. b) Basis of measurement The consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for certain financial instruments carried at fair value. c) Use of estimates and judgments The preparation of the consolidated financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires the use of judgments and estimates that affect the amounts reported and disclosed in the consolidated financial statements and related notes. These judgments and estimates are based on management's best knowledge of the relevant facts and circumstances, having regard to previous experience, but actual results may differ materially from the amounts included in the consolidated financial statements. For significant estimates and judgements refer to Note 6 as well as the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020. 7 Vicinity Motor Corp. (Formerly Grande West Transportation Group Inc.) Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020 (Unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts) 3. INVENTORY September 30,2021 December 31, 2020 $ $ Finished goods 6,039 29,571 Work in progress - buses 52 138 Parts for resale 3,038 2,905 Total Inventory 9,129 32,614 As at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, work in progress - buses consists of the cost of buses still being manufactured. Finished goods inventory consisted of the costs of assembled buses, as well as freight and other costs incurred directly by the Company in compiling inventory. All inventory is part of the general security agreement to secure the credit facility described in Note 4. During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company recognized $37,999 as the cost of inventory for direct materials included as an expense in cost of sales (September 30, 2020 - $16,330). 4. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT During the three months ended September 30, 2021, the Company received US $300 as a grant from the State of Washington for the building of its manufacturing facility currently being built in Washington, USA. The amount was recorded as a reduction in property, plant, and equipment. 5. CREDIT FACILITY During the year ended December 31, 2017, the Company entered into a revolving credit facility agreement with a financial institution for a maximum amount of $20 million based on the value of certain Company assets. The terms of the agreement were amended on October 23, 2020, renewing the credit facility for a three-year term. The credit facility bears interest at a rate of 0.75% - 1% plus Canadian prime rate for loans denominated in Canadian dollars and 0.75% - 1% plus US prime rate for loans denominated in US dollars. The facility is secured by way of a general security agreement over all assets of the Company. As at September 30, 2021, the Company had $nil drawn on this facility. Per the terms of the credit facility, the Company must maintain a consolidated 12-month rolling fixed charge coverage ratio if the Company borrows over 75% of the available facility. As at September 30, 2021, the Company has not borrowed over 75% of its availability. 8 Vicinity Motor Corp. (Formerly Grande West Transportation Group Inc.) Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020 (Unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts) 6. DEFERRED REVENUE September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 $ $ Sales deposits - 77 Future delivery of buses (a) 1,272 1,822 Deferred revenue 1,272 1,899 Less: current portion 1,272 1,899 Long-term portion of deferred revenue - - a) The Company has recognized deferred revenue and an intangible asset in relation to an agreement with a customer to provide buses in the future. In 2017 the contract was modified to provide for one diesel powered bus to be delivered each year for 8 years. No buses have been delivered under this agreement. In late 2020 the Company concluded that it no longer had the obligation or intent to deliver 3 out of the 8 buses. During the three months ended June 30, 2021 the Company came to an agreement with the customer to deliver 3 future buses. Subsequent to the agreement the Company concluded that it no longer had the obligation or intent to deliver the remaining 2 buses, as a result the Company recorded $555 as revenue during the three months ended June 30, 2021. During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company recognized $5 in interest expense related to the deferred revenue (September 30, 2020: $80). 7. PROVISION FOR WARRANTY COST The Company provides warranty coverage for the first two years on specified components, with the exception of normal wear and tear. During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company recorded warranty expense of $1,965 (September 30, 2020 - $666) as part of its cost of sales in connection with sales completed during the nine months. During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, $1,014 (September 30, 2020 - $568) of warranty costs have been applied against the provision. Change in estimate of the warranty provision relates to re-assessment of the warranty provision compared to the actual warranty claims applied. $ Balance at December 31, 2019 1,547 Additions 777 Warranty claims applied (809 ) Change in estimate of warranty provision (491 ) Foreign exchange change in estimate (5 ) Balance at December 31, 2020 1,019 Additions 1,965 Warranty claims applied (1,014 ) Change in estimate of warranty provision 496 Foreign exchange 19 Balance at September 30, 2021 2,485 Less: Current portion 1,874 Long-term portion of warranty provision 611 9 Vicinity Motor Corp. (Formerly Grande West Transportation Group Inc.) Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020 (Unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts) 8. CURRENT DEBT FACILITIES September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 $ $ Unsecured debentures (a) - 1,722 Private loan (b) - 810 - 2,532 a) On March 20, 2020, the Company issued $1,750 in unsecured debentures with a maturity 12 months from the date of issue. The debentures were issued at a discount of 2% and include 10% annual interest paid at maturity; the Company incurred borrowing costs of $110 and the debt has an effective interest rate of 16%. During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company incurred $66 (September 30, 2020 - $146) in interest expense on this loan, of which $nil (September 30, 2020 - $93) is included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2021. During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company repaid the debenture. In connection with the issuance, the Company also issued 350,000 warrants to purchase common shares at an exercise price of $1.14 per share, the value of these warrants was incorporated in the transaction costs of $110 referenced above. The warrants expire 12 months from the date of issue. All warrants were exercised during the nine months ended September 30, 2021. b) The loan bears annual interest at a rate of 10%. During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company incurred $18 (September 30, 2020 - $73) in interest expense on this loan, of which $nil (September 30, 2020 - $9) is included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2021. During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company repaid the $810 balance of this debt. 9. SHARE CAPITAL On March 24, 2021, the Company performed a 3 for 1 consolidation of the Company's common shares, stock options, warrants and DSUs. The quantities and per unit prices presented in this note are shown on a post consolidation basis. 9.1 Authorized: Unlimited number of common shares without par value 9.2 Issued and Outstanding Common Shares: The details for the common share issuances during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 are as follows: a. During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, 1,924,721 warrants were exercised at an average price of $3.89 per share for gross proceeds of $7,485. b. During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, 254,996 stock options were exercised by employees of the Company at an average price of $2.04 per share for gross proceeds of $522. The details for the common share issuances during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were as follows: c. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, 612,578 shares were issued on settlement of the convertible debt of $607. d. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, 133,333 shares were issued for the vesting of RSUs for gross proceeds of $nil. 10 Vicinity Motor Corp. (Formerly Grande West Transportation Group Inc.) Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020 (Unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts) 9. SHARE CAPITAL (Continued) 9.3 Share Purchase Warrants A summary of the Company's share purchase warrants are as follows: Number of Warrants Weighted Average Exercise Price $ Outstanding, December 31, 2019 - - Issued 1,934,100 3.89 Outstanding, December 31, 2020 1,934,100 3.89 Exercised (1,924,721 ) 3.89 Expired (9,379 ) 4.50 Outstanding, September 30, 2021 - - 9.4 Director, Consultant, and Employee stock options The Company has adopted a stock option plan for which options to acquire up to 10% of the issued share capital, at the award date, may be granted to eligible optionees from time to time. Generally, stock options granted have a maximum term of five years, vesting period determined by the directors, and an exercise price determined by the closing price of the stock on the date of issuance. A summary of the Company's director, consultant, and employee stock options are as follows: Number of Options Weighted Average Exercise Price $ Outstanding, December 31, 2019 1,213,320 2.25 Issued 433,333 3.15 Forfeited (298,333 ) 2.01 Exercised (175,000 ) 2.22 Outstanding, December 31, 2020 1,173,320 2.70 Issued 684,999 6.71 Exercised (254,996 ) 2.04 Outstanding, September 30, 2021 1,603,323 4.52 During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company granted 524,999 stock options to consulting firms to purchase common shares of the Company with exercise prices ranging from $5.86 to $9.36 per common share expiring in one to five years. Of these options $1,676 are consulting fees recorded as prepaid expenses and $565 were recorded as stock-based compensation. During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company granted 160,000 stock options to executives and directors to purchase common shares of the Company with exercise prices ranging from $7.20 to $7.24 per common share and expiring in five years. These stock options vest over three years. 11 Vicinity Motor Corp. (Formerly Grande West Transportation Group Inc.) Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020 (Unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts) 9. SHARE CAPITAL (Continued) During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company recognized $916 (2020 - $176) on the grant and vesting of options to directors, consultants and employees. The grant date fair value per option was calculated using the Black-Scholes model with the following weighted average assumptions: September 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Fair value at grant date $ 4.20 $ 1.26 Risk-free interest rate 0.42 % 0.30 % Expected life of options 4 years 4 years Annual dividend rate 0 % 0 % Annualized volatility 90 % 82 % Forfeiture rate 3 % 3 % The following tables summarize information about the Company's stock options outstanding at September 30, 2021: Options Outstanding Options Exercisable Exercise Price Remaining Contractual Life (Years) Expiry Date $ November 21,2016 202016 1,666 1,666 4.32 0.14 November 21, 2021 March 14, 2017 8,333 8,333 7.50 0.45 March 14, 2022 April 4, 2018 83,333 83,333 5.25 1.51 April 4, 2023 April 26, 2018 83,333 83,333 4.35 1.57 April 26, 2023 May 29, 2018 83,333 83,333 4.35 1.66 May 29, 2023 January 17, 2019 166,666 138,888 2.40 2.30 January 17, 2024 April 26, 2019 33,333 22,222 1.68 2.57 April 26, 2024 November 15, 2019 233,333 116,667 1.50 3.13 November 15, 2024 November 28, 2019 16,666 16,666 1.56 3.16 November 28, 2024 May 4, 2020 24,999 24,999 1.20 3.59 May 4, 2025 May 12, 2020 16,666 16,666 1.20 3.61 May 12, 2025 May 26, 2020 33,333 16,666 1.20 3.65 May 26, 2025 September 18, 2020 66,666 66,666 1.43 0.96 September 18, 2022 November 23, 2020 66,664 66,664 6.15 4.15 November 23, 2025 January 12, 2021 333,333 333,333 6.51 4.28 January 11, 2026 February 1, 2021 41,666 20,832 9.36 4.34 January 31, 2026 March 8, 2021 100,000 16,667 7.20 4.44 March 7, 2026 April 27, 2021 60,000 - 7.24 4.57 April 26, 2026 September 24, 2021 150,000 150,000 5.86 0.98 September 23, 2022 Total 1,603,323 1,266,934 12 Vicinity Motor Corp. (Formerly Grande West Transportation Group Inc.) Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020 (Unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts) 9. SHARE CAPITAL (Continued) 9.5 Restricted Share Units Pursuant to the Company's Restricted Share Unit ("RSU") Incentive Plan approved by the board of directors of the Company on June 8, 2015, restricted share units to acquire common shares of the Company may be granted to specified service providers of the Company in accordance with the terms and conditions of the plan. Upon vesting, each RSU entitles the participant to receive one common share, provided that the participant is continuously employed with or providing services to the Company. RSUs track the value of the underlying common shares, but do not entitle the recipient to the underlying common shares until such RSUs vest, nor do they entitle a holder to exercise voting rights or any other rights attached to ownership or control of the common shares, until the RSU vests and the RSU participant receives common shares. A summary of the Company's RSUs are as follows: Number of RSUs Outstanding, December 31, 2019 33,333 Issued 100,000 Vested (133,333 ) Outstanding, December 31, 2020 - Issued 166,000 Outstanding, September 30, 2021 166,000 During the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company issued 166,000 RSUs to an officer of the Company that vest after meeting certain performance criteria. As at September 30, 2021, there were 166,000 RSUs outstanding (September 30, 2020 - nil). During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company recorded $171 (September 30, 2020 - $144) as stock-based compensation for the fair value of the RSUs issued. 9.6 Deferred Share Units Pursuant to the Company's Deferred Share Unit ("DSU") Incentive Plan approved by the board of directors on July 8, 2018, deferred share units to acquire common shares of the Company may be granted to specified board members of the Company in accordance with the terms and conditions of the plan. Each DSU entitles the participant to receive one common share upon vesting. The DSUs vest on the board members separation date from the board of directors. DSUs track the value of the underlying common shares, but do not entitle the recipient to the underlying common shares until such DSUs vest, nor do they entitle a holder to exercise voting rights or any other rights attached to ownership or control of the common shares, until the DSU vests and the DSU participant receives common shares. A summary of the Company's DSUs are as follows: Number of DSUs Outstanding, December 31, 2019 22,619 Issued 72,522 Outstanding, December 31, 2020 95,141 Issued 34,937 Outstanding, September 30, 2021 130,078 13 Vicinity Motor Corp. (Formerly Grande West Transportation Group Inc.) Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020 (Unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts) 9. SHARE CAPITAL (Continued) During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company issued 28,671 and 34,937 DSUs, respectively (September 30, 2020 - 44,819 and 58,331), to board members of the Company that vest upon the board members separation date from the Company. During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company recorded $230 (September 30, 2020 - $83) as stock-based compensation for the fair value of the DSUs issued. 10. RELATED PARTY BALANCES AND TRANSACTIONS Key Management includes personnel having the authority and responsibility for planning, directing and controlling the Company and includes the directors and executive officers. Expenses incurred to Key Management are: Nine months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 $ $ Salaries and benefits 1,553 781 Directors' fees 12 33 Rent (a) 165 162 Share-based compensation 725 386 2,455 1,362 a) During the nine months ended September 30, 2021 the Company paid $181 in rent to a company owned by a director. $165 was recognized as depreciation and interest expense on the lease. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020 the Company paid $160 in rent to a company owned by a director. $162 was recognized as depreciation and interest expense on the lease. Balances with key management and other related parties are: As at September 30, 2021, included in accounts payable are balances owing to a director and/or officer and/or companies controlled by officers of the Company in the amount of $28 (September 30, 2020 - $53). All related party balances are non-interest bearing, unsecured and have no fixed terms of repayment and have been classified as current. 11. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS Fair values The Company's financial instruments include cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, trade and other receivables, accounts payable, credit facility, short-term loans and lease obligations. The carrying amounts of these financial instruments are a reasonable estimate of their fair values based on their current nature and current market rates for similar financial instruments. The following table summarizes the carrying values of the Company's financial instruments: September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 $ $ Assets: Measured at amortized cost (i) 8,421 5,790 Liabilities: Amortized cost (ii) 4,853 21,751 14 Vicinity Motor Corp. (Formerly Grande West Transportation Group Inc.) Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020 (Unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts) (i)Cash, restricted cash and trade and other receivables (ii)Accounts payable and accrued liabilities, short-term loans and lease obligations. 12. REVENUE The Company's revenue is summarized as follows: Nine months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 $ $ Bus sales 45,772 18,652 Other revenue: Part sales 2,593 2,450 Operating lease revenue 951 489 Total revenue 49,316 21,591 13. COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES Future minimum payments to manufacturers for specified production volumes as at September 30, 2021 are as follows: $ Not later than one year 13,302 13,302 14. SEGMENT INFORMATION Allocation of revenue to geographic areas is as follows: Nine months ended September 30, 2021 Nine months ended September 30, 2020 $ $ Canada Bus sales 11,508 15,963 Parts sales 2,409 2,285 Operating lease revenue - 216 United States Bus sales 34,264 2,689 Parts sales 184 165 Operating lease revenue 951 273 Total 49,316 21,591 During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company had sales of $33,561 and $5,444 to two customers representing 68% and 11% of total sales, respectively. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company had sales of $13,494 and $2,690 to two customers representing 62% and 12% of total sales, respectively. 15 Vicinity Motor Corp. (Formerly Grande West Transportation Group Inc.) Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020 (Unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts) 15. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS On October 5, 2021, the Company issued $10,300 in unsecured debentures with a maturity 12 months from the date of issue. The debentures were issued at a discount of 1.5% and include 8% annual interest paid at maturity. In connection with the issuance, the Company also issued 412,000 warrants to purchase common shares at an exercise price of $7.50 per share. The warrants expire 12 months from the date of issue. In the event of default, the debt holder holds the right to convert the debt into common shares at the market price on the date of default. In October of 2021, the Company issued 71,837 common shares at prices ranging from US$5.24 to US$5.42 per share for net proceeds of US$387 through its At-the-Market equity program that was put in place in August 2021. On October 25, 2021, the Company issued 3,990,610 common shares at a price of US$4.26 ($5.27 CAD) per unit for gross proceeds of US$17,000 through an underwritten public offering. In connection with the issuance, the Company also issued 1,995,305 warrants to purchase common shares at an exercise price of US$5.10 per share. The warrants are exercisable immediately upon issuance and expire 3 years from the date of issue. 16 Attachments Original document

