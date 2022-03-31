Vicinity Motor : Announces Appointment of Global Automotive Executive Dennis Gore as Vice President of Engineering

Dennis Gore Brings 35+ Years of Experience from Zero Motorcycles, Honda, Mitsubishi Motors and Gillig Bus Among Others

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)(TSX-V:VMC)(FRA:6LGA) ("Vicinity" or the "Company"), a North American supplier of commercial electric vehicles, today announced the appointment of global automotive engineering executive Dennis Gore as Vice President of Engineering.

Dennis brings over 35 years' experience in leading the successful development of both traditional and electric vehicles at leading automotive OEMs globally. Prior to joining Vicinity, Dennis was Director of Vehicle Engineering at Gillig Bus, a major heavy duty transit bus manufacturer developing and manufacturing custom configured vehicles including full battery electric powertrains. He previously served with Zero Motorcycles, a premier electric motorcycle manufacturer, as Vice President - Engineering and New Product Development where he was responsible for management and oversight of the product development organization. Previously, Dennis served in engineering leadership roles at Honda, Mitsubishi Motors, Chery Automobile Company and Visionary Vehicles. Dennis holds a Bachelor of Science Degree, Mechanical Engineering from Kettering University.

"Dennis's broad automotive experience with both startup and established automotive manufacturers, as well as his expertise in electric vehicles, will be an invaluable addition to Vicinity's engineering team," said William Trainer, Founder and CEO of Vicinity Motor Corp. "His ability to establish and grow strong engineering teams capable of delivering complex vehicle programs on time, on cost, and on quality will be essential to the production and assembly team - which he will support on-site at our new U.S. Assembly Facility in Washington state.

"Dennis brings the right blend of leadership experience, business acumen and technical expertise to lead and grow Vicinity's world-class product portfolio. I look forward to his many contributions going forward as we continue to scale our electric vehicle product line to meet the immense demand in the marketplace today," concluded Trainer.

Supplementary Director's Remuneration Update

The Company also announces the granting of Deferred Share Units ("DSU"s) and stock options. Certain Eligible Directors have requested that their respective director's remuneration for the calendar year 2022 be paid in Deferred Share Units ("DSUs") and accordingly, the Company has granted 59,375 DSUs in connection with Directors Remuneration for Q1. The Company has also granted 40,000 incentive stock options to certain directors and/or officers. The options will be exercisable, in whole or in part, at a price of $2.40 for a period of five years with vesting over three years.

About Vicinity Motor Corp.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)(TSX-V:VMC)(FRA:6LGA) is a North American supplier of electric vehicles for both public and commercial enterprise use. The Company leverages a dealer network and close relationships with world-class manufacturing partners to supply its flagship electric, CNG and clean-diesel Vicinity buses, the VMC 1200 electric truck and a VMC Optimal-EV shuttle bus. In addition, the Company sells its proprietary electric chassis alongside J.B. Poindexter business unit EAVX, the Company's strategic partner, for upfitting into next-generation delivery vehicles. For more information, please visit www.vicinitymotorcorp.com.

