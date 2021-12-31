Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Vicinity Motor Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VMC   CA9256541058

VICINITY MOTOR CORP.

(VMC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vicinity Motor : Provides Director's Remuneration Update

12/31/2021 | 04:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Vicinity Motor Corp. Provides Director's Remuneration Update
[Link]

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2021 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)(TSXV:VMC)(FRA:6LGA) ("Vicinity" or the "Company"), a North American supplier of commercial electric vehicles, today announced that certain Eligible Directors have requested that their respective director's remuneration for the calendar year 2021 be paid in Deferred Share Units ("DSUs") and accordingly, the Company has granted 40,713 DSUs in connection with Directors Remuneration for Q4.

About Vicinity Motor Corp.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) (TSXV:VMC) (FRA:6LGA) is a North American supplier of electric vehicles for both public and commercial enterprise use. The Company leverages a dealer network and close relationships with world-class manufacturing partners to supply its flagship electric, CNG and clean-diesel Vicinity buses, the VMC 1200 electric truck and a VMC Optimal-EV shuttle bus. In addition, the Company sells its proprietary electric chassis alongside J.B. Poindexter business unit EAVX, the Company's strategic partner, for upfitting into next-generation delivery vehicles. For more information, please visit www.vicinitymotorcorp.com.

Company Contact:
John LaGourgue
VP Corporate Development
604-288-8043

IR@vicinitymotor.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Lucas Zimmerman or Mark Schwalenberg, CFA
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-259-4987
VMC@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Vicinity's expectations include uncertainties relating to the economic conditions in the markets in which Vicinity operates, vehicle sales volume, anticipated future sales growth, the success of Vicinity's operational strategies, the timing of the completion of the vehicle assembly facility in the State of Washington, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, related government-imposed restrictions on operations, the success of Vicinity's strategic partnerships; and other risk and uncertainties disclosed in Vicinity's reports and documents filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time. Vicinity's forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made. Vicinity assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Vicinity Motor Corp.


https://www.accesswire.com/680471/Vicinity-Motor-Corp-Provides-Directors-Remuneration-Update
12/31/2021 4:45:00 PM

Disclaimer

Vicinity Motor Corporation published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 21:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VICINITY MOTOR CORP.
11/30VICINITY MOTOR : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in December - Form 6-K
PU
11/30VICINITY MOTOR : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in December
PU
11/12VICINITY MOTOR : Formerly GRANDE WEST TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC.) Unaudited Interim Condens..
PU
11/12VICINITY MOTOR : Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
PU
11/12Vicinity Motor Third-Quarter Loss Widens as Sales Fall by Two Thirds
MT
11/12Vicinity Motor Corp. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2022
CI
11/12Vicinity Motor Q3 Net Loss More Than Triples as Revenue Drops 67% From Year-Ago Levels
MT
11/12Vicinity Motor Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months End..
CI
11/04Vicinity Motor Corp. Appoints Brent Phillips as Senior Director of Sales for North Amer..
PU
11/02Vicinity Motor Corp. Appoints Brent Phillips as Senior Director of Sales for North Amer..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 54,6 M 43,1 M 43,1 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 156 M 124 M 124 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,86x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 53
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart VICINITY MOTOR CORP.
Duration : Period :
Vicinity Motor Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,48 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
William R. Trainer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Danial Buckle Chief Financial Officer
Manuel Achadinha Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Imanse Independent Director
Christopher D. Strong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VICINITY MOTOR CORP.-4.88%122
CATERPILLAR INC.13.22%111 477
DEERE & COMPANY27.13%105 143
AB VOLVO8.18%47 275
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD-34.82%30 663
PACCAR, INC.1.56%30 350