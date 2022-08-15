Vicinity Motor : Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements - Form 6-K

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
Vicinity Motor Corp.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited, In thousands of US Dollars)
Note
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
$
$
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
9,357
4,402
Trade and other receivables
2,963
2,810
Inventory
4
8,206
9,416
Prepaids and deposits
4,398
4,178
24,924
20,806
Long-term Assets
Intangible assets
5
20,375
22,353
Property, plant, and equipment
6
20,463
10,834
65,762
53,993
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
7,261
2,915
Credit facility
7
658
-
Deferred revenue
2,070
3,193
Current portion of provision for warranty cost
8
1,703
1,414
Current debt facilities
-
7,143
Deferred consideration
4,526
4,602
Current portion of other long-term liabilities
9
456
134
16,674
19,401
Long-term Liabilities
Other long-term liabilities
9
8,137
92
Provision for warranty cost
8
212
255
25,023
19,748
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital
10
69,858
58,055
Contributed surplus
10
7,071
6,035
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
179
(151
)
Deficit
(36,369
)
(29,694
)
40,739
34,245
65,762
53,993
NATURE OF OPERATIONS (Note 1)
COMMITMENTS (Note 14)
Approved on behalf of the Board:
/s/"William R. Trainer "
/s/"Christopher Strong"
Director
Director
Vicinity Motor Corp.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income
(Unaudited, In thousands of US dollars, except for per share amounts)
Note
For the three months
ended June 30, 2022
For the three months
ended June 30, 2021
For the six months
ended June 30, 2022
For the six months
ended June 30, 2021
$
$
$
$
(Restated, Notes 3 and 16)
(Restated, Notes 3 and 16)
Revenue
Bus sales
13
10,117
14,409
11,819
34,869
Other
13
1,625
1,109
3,106
2,185
11,742
15,518
14,925
37,054
Cost of sales
4
(10,718
)
(13,802
)
(13,691
)
(31,926
)
Gross profit
1,024
1,716
1,234
5,128
Expenses
Sales and administration
2,371
1,570
4,751
2,980
Stock-based compensation
10
166
259
463
384
Amortization
699
138
1,319
272
Interest and finance costs
7,9
599
51
1,186
177
Gain on modification of debt
9
(803
)
-
(803
)
-
Foreign exchange loss
1,572
42
784
58
4,604
2,060
7,700
3,871
(Loss) income before taxes
(3,580
)
(344
)
(6,466
)
1,257
Current income tax expense
209
-
209
-
Net (loss) income
(3,789
)
(344
)
(6,675
)
1,257
Loss per share
Basic
(0.10
)
(0.01
)
(0.18
)
0.04
Diluted
(0.10
)
(0.01
)
(0.18
)
0.04
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
Basic(1)
37,569,536
29,533,518
37,569,536
29,317,831
Diluted(1)
37,569,536
29,533,518
37,569,536
33,886,969
(1)
Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share have been retrospectively adjusted to give effect to the 3 to 1 share consolidation effective March 29, 2021.
Vicinity Motor Corp.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Income
(Unaudited, In thousands of US dollars)
For the three months
ended June 30, 2022
For the three months
ended June 30, 2021
For the six months
ended June 30, 2022
For the six months
ended June 30, 2021
$
$
$
$
(Restated, Notes 3 and 16)
(Restated, Notes 3 and 16)
Net (loss) income
(3,789
)
(344
)
(6,675
)
1,257
Other comprehensive income items that may be reclassified subsequently to net (loss) income
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
598
248
330
457
Total other comprehensive income
598
248
330
457
Total comprehensive (loss) income
(3,191
)
(96
)
(6,345
)
1,714
Vicinity Motor Corp.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
(Unaudited, In thousands of US dollars, except for per number of shares)
Note
Number of Shares
Share Capital
Contributed Surplus
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income
Deficit
Total Shareholders' Equity
$
$
$
$
$
Balance, January 1, 2021 (restated)
3, 16
28,650,754
37,175
2,618
145
(22,371
)
17,567
Issuance of shares - warrants exercised
10.2(c)
1,924,721
6,269
(141
)
-
-
6,128
Issuance of shares - options exercised
10.2(d)
234,996
568
(182
)
-
-
386
Issuance of options
-
-
1,333
-
-
1,333
Stock-based compensation
10.4-10.5
-
-
384
-
-
384
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
457
-
457
Net income
-
-
-
-
1,257
1,257
Balance, June 30, 2021
3, 16
30,810,471
44,012
4,012
602
(21,114
)
27,512
Balance, January 1, 2022
34,946,379
58,055
6,035
(151
)
(29,694
)
34,245
Issuance of shares - private placement
10.2(a)
4,747,000
12,988
-
-
-
12,988
Issuance of shares - options exercised
10.2(b)
66,661
98
(23
)
-
-
75
Share issuance costs
10.2(a)
-
(1,131
)
-
-
-
(1,131
)
Share issuance costs - agent warrants
10.2(a)
-
(152
)
152
-
Warrants
10.3
-
-
444
-
-
444
Stock-based compensation
10.4-10.5
-
-
463
-
-
463
Other comprehensive loss
-
-
-
330
-
330
Net loss
-
-
-
-
(6,675
)
(6,675
)
Balance, June 30, 2022
39,760,040
69,858
7,071
179
(36,369
)
40,739
Vicinity Motor Corp.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, In thousands of US dollars)
Six months ended
Six months ended
Note
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
(Restated, Note 3)
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
$
$
Net (loss) income for the year
(6,675
)
1,257
Items not involving cash:
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
18
-
Gain on modification of debt
9
(803
)
-
Amortization
1,482
398
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
(78
)
60
Interest and finance costs
7,9
1,186
177
Stock-based compensation
10
463
384
(4,407
)
2,276
Changes in non-cash items:
Trade and other receivables
660
1,191
Inventory
4
1,036
15,821
Prepaids and deposits
(298
)
(753
)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
4,607
(7,147
)
Deferred consideration
(76
)
-
Deferred revenue
(1,054
)
(498
)
Warranty provision
8
255
1,209
Taxes paid
(209
)
-
Interest paid
(339
)
(139
)
Cash provided in operating activities
175
11,960
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of intangible assets
5
(328
)
(1,518
)
Proceeds from government subsidy
5
817
-
Purchase of property and equipment
6
(8,225
)
(2,981
)
Proceeds on disposal of property and equipment
6
247
-
Cash used in investing activities
(7,489
)
(4,499
)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from issuance of common shares
10
13,063
6,495
Share issuance costs
10
(1,131
)
-
(Repayments) proceeds of credit facility
7
659
(4,624
)
Repayment of short-term loans
9
-
(2,038
)
Repayment of long-term loans
9
(186
)
(100
)
Cash provided by financing activities
12,405
(267
)
Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash
(136
)
35
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
4,955
7,229
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning
4,402
1,008
Cash and cash equivalents, ending
9,357
8,237
Vicinity Motor Corp.
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
Three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021
(Unaudited, In thousands of US dollars, except for per share amounts)
1.
NATURE OF OPERATIONS
Vicinity Motor Corp. ("Vicinity", "VMC" or the "Company") is a Canadian company that is a North American supplier of electric vehicles for both public and commercial enterprise use. The Company leverages a dealer network and relationships with manufacturing partners to supply its flagship electric, compressed natural gas ("CNG") and clean-diesel Vicinity buses, the VMC 1200 electric truck and a VMC Optimal-EV shuttle bus. VMC (formerly Grande West Transportation Group) was incorporated on December 4, 2012 under the laws of British Columbia. The Company conducts its active operations in Canada through its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Vicinity Motor (Bus) Corp. which was incorporated on September 2, 2008 under the laws of British Columbia. The Company also conducts its active operations in the U.S. through a wholly owned subsidiary, Vicinity Motor (Bus) USA Corp., incorporated on April 8, 2014 under the laws of the State of Delaware. The Company's head office is located at 3168 262nd Street, Aldergrove, British Columbia.
2.
BASIS OF PRESENTATION
The following companies had been consolidated with Vicinity Motor Corp. as at June 30, 2022:
Company Name
Registered
Holding
Functional Currency
Vicinity Motor Corp.
British Columbia
Parent Company
United States Dollar (Canadian Dollar up to October 5, 2021)
Vicinity Motor (Bus) Corp.
British Columbia
100%
Canadian Dollar
Vicinity Motor (Bus) USA Corp.
United States
100%
United States Dollar
i)
Intercompany balances and transactions, and any unrealized gains arising from intercompany transactions, were eliminated in preparing the consolidated financial statements.
a) Statement of compliance
These unaudited interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting. Accordingly, certain information and footnote disclosure normally included in annual financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, have been omitted or condensed. These unaudited interim consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021.
The interim consolidated financial statements were authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on August 15, 2022.
b) Basis of measurement
The consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for certain financial instruments carried at fair value.
c) Use of estimates and judgments
The preparation of the consolidated financial statements in conformity with IFRS and IAS 34 requires the use of judgments and estimates that affect the amounts reported and disclosed in the consolidated financial statements and related notes. These judgments and estimates are based on management's best knowledge of the relevant facts and circumstances, having regard to previous experience, but actual results may differ materially from the amounts included in the consolidated financial statements. For significant estimates and judgements refer to Note 8 of these interim consolidated financial statements as well as the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021.
Vicinity Motor Corp.
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
Three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021
(Unaudited, In thousands of US dollars, except for per share amounts)
3.
CHANGE OF PRESENTATION CURRENCY
Effective October 6, 2021, the functional currency of Vicinity Motor Corp. has changed from Canadian dollars to United States dollars as financing for operations is now raised in US dollars.
The Company retroactively changed its presentation currency from Canadian dollars to United States dollars. The change in the financial statement presentation currency is considered an accounting policy change and has been accounted for retrospectively. The balance sheets for each period presented have been translated from the related subsidiary's functional currency to the new US dollar presentation currency at the rate of exchange prevailing at the respective balance sheet date except for equity items, which have been translated at accumulated historical rates from the related subsidiary's date of incorporation. The statements of income and comprehensive income were translated at the average exchange rates for the reporting period, or at the exchange rate prevailing at the date of transactions. Exchange differences arising in 2019 on translation from the related subsidiary's functional currency to the United States dollar presentation currency have been recognized in other comprehensive income and accumulated as a separate component of equity.
In prior reporting periods, the translation of the Company's subsidiaries that had a United States dollar functional currency into the Company's presentation currency of the Canadian dollar gave rise to a translation adjustment which was recorded as an adjustment to accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI"), a separate component of shareholder's equity. With the retrospective application of the change in presentation currency from the Canadian dollar to the US dollar, the AOCI related to the translation of US dollar functional currency subsidiaries was eliminated. However, with the retrospective application of the change in presentation currency to the US dollar, the Company's Canadian operating company, which has a Canadian dollar functional currency, resulted in an AOCI balance.
Adjustment to previously reported financial information due to change in presentation currency
For comparative purposes, the consolidated statement of loss and comprehensive loss for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 includes adjustments to reflect the change in the presentation currency to the US dollar, which is a change in accounting policy. The exchange rates used to translate the amounts previously reported into US dollars for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 were the monthly average rates for the period.
4.
INVENTORY
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
$
$
Finished goods
5,623
6,472
Work in progress - buses
42
41
Parts for resale
2,541
2,903
Total Inventory
8,206
9,416
As at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, work in progress - buses consists of the cost of buses still being manufactured. Finished goods inventory consisted of the costs of assembled buses, as well as freight and other costs incurred directly by the Company in compiling inventory. All inventory is part of the general security agreement to secure the credit facility described in Note 6.
During the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company recognized $11,551 as the cost of inventory included as an expense in cost of sales (June 30, 2021: $28,120).
5.
Intangible Assets
During the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company received $817 as a grant from Sustainable Development Technology Canada for the development of the Company's electric vehicles. The amount was recorded as a reduction in intangible assets. The Company is still expecting to receive C$1,549 dollars in further grants as milestones are achieved.
Vicinity Motor Corp.
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
Three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021
(Unaudited, In thousands of US dollars, except for per share amounts)
6.
PROPERTY, PLANT & EQUIPMENT
Buses Available for Lease
Office Equipment
Right-of-Use Asset
Vehicles
Land
Plant and Equipment
Total
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
Cost
At December 31, 2020
2,924
794
591
350
-
70
4,729
Additions
3,522
1,109
27
-
1,760
3,922
10,340
Disposals
(2,350
)
-
-
-
-
-
(2,350
)
Foreign exchange
19
3
2
1
-
-
25
At December 31, 2021
4,115
1,906
620
351
1,760
3,992
12,744
Additions
188
1,176
2,196
-
-
6,784
10,344
Disposals
(285
)
-
-
-
-
-
(285
)
Foreign exchange
(74
)
23
(25
)
(5
)
-
-
(81
)
At June 30, 2022
3,944
3,105
2,791
346
1,760
10,776
22,722
Accumulated Amortization
At December 31, 2020
791
267
312
192
-
-
1,562
Disposals
(319
)
-
-
-
-
-
(319
)
Depreciation
369
66
193
42
-
-
670
Foreign exchange
(2
)
-
(1
)
-
-
-
(3
)
At December 31, 2021
839
333
504
234
-
-
1,910
Disposals
(22
)
-
-
-
-
-
(22
)
Depreciation
163
49
180
16
-
-
408
Foreign exchange
(17
)
(7
)
(10
)
(3
)
-
-
(37
)
At June 30, 2022
963
375
674
247
-
-
2,259
Carrying Value
December 31, 2021
3,276
1,573
116
117
1,760
3,992
10,834
June 30, 2022
2,981
2,730
2,117
99
1,760
10,776
20,463
All property and equipment are pledged as part of a general security agreement to secure the credit facility described in Note 7.
7.
CREDIT FACILITY
During the year ended December 31, 2017, the Company entered into a revolving credit facility agreement with a financial institution for a maximum amount of C$20 million based on the value of certain Company assets. The terms of the agreement were amended on October 23, 2020, renewing the credit facility for a three-year term. The credit facility bears interest at a rate of 0.75% - 1% plus Canadian prime rate for loans denominated in Canadian dollars and 0.75% - 1% plus US prime rate for loans denominated in US dollars. The facility is secured by way of a general security agreement over all assets of the Company.
As at June 30, 2022, the Company had drawn $658 on this facility, comprised of $850 in Canadian funds.
Per the terms of the credit facility, the Company must maintain a consolidated 12-month rolling fixed charge coverage ratio if the Company borrows over 75% of the available facility. As at June 30, 2022, the Company has not borrowed over 75% of its availability.
Vicinity Motor Corp.
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
Three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021
(Unaudited, In thousands of US dollars, except for per share amounts)
8.
PROVISION FOR WARRANTY COST
The Company provides bumper to bumper warranty coverage for the first two years on specified components, with the exception of normal wear and tear.
During the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company recorded warranty expense of $451 (June 30, 2021 - $1,524) as part of its cost of sales in connection with sales completed during the three months. During the six months ended June 30, 2022, $498 of warranty costs (June 31, 2021 - $581) have been incurred against the provision. Change in estimate of the warranty provision relates to re-assessment of the warranty provision compared to the actual warranty claims applied.
$
Balance at December 31, 2020
800
Additions
1,598
Warranty claims applied
(1,073
)
Change in estimate of warranty provision
344
Change in foreign exchange
-
Balance at December 31, 2021
1,669
Additions
451
Warranty claims applied
(498
)
Change in estimate of warranty provision
303
Change in foreign exchange
(10
)
Balance at June 30, 2022
1,915
Less: Current portion
1,703
Long-term portion of warranty provision
212
9.
OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
$
$
Unsecured debentures - 2021
(a)
6,360
-
Lease Obligation
(b)
1,722
19
Other
55
73
8,137
92
a)
On October 5, 2021, the Company issued C$10,300 in unsecured debentures with a maturity 12 months from the date of issue. On June 15, 2022, the maturity date of the debentures was extended to October 4, 2023, with the extension being treated as a modification of the original debt with the classification changing from current to long-term liabilities. As a result, a gain of $803 on modification of debt was recorded during the three months ended June 30, 2022. In connection with the extension, the Company cancelled 412,000 warrants from the previous agreement. On extension the Company issued 1,000,000 warrants to purchase common shares at an exercise price of C$2.25 per share. The value of these warrants was incorporated in the $803 gain on modification of debt. The warrants expire on the debt maturity date of October 4, 2023.
The unsecured debentures include 8% annual interest paid at maturity with $449 being recorded as borrowing costs on June 15, 2022, and an effective interest rate of 24%.
During the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company incurred $889 in interest expense (June 30, 2021 - $nil) on this loan, of which $469 is included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at June 30, 2022.
Vicinity Motor Corp.
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
Three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021
(Unaudited, In thousands of US dollars, except for per share amounts)
9.
OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES (Continued)
b)
Minimum lease payments in respect of lease liabilities and the effect of discounting are as follows:
June 30, 2022
$
Undiscounted minimum lease payments:
Less than one year
496
One to two years
481
Two to three years
1,376
2,353
Effect of discounting
(210
)
Present value of minimum lease payments - total lease liability
2,143
Less: Current portion
(421
)
Long-term lease liabilities
1,722
During the three months ended June 30, 2022 the Company entered into new lease agreements for office and warehouse facilities expiring March 31, 2027 and May 31, 2027.
10.
SHARE CAPITAL
On March 24, 2021, the Company performed a 3 for 1 share consolidation of the Company's common shares, stock options, warrants and DSUs. The quantities and per unit prices presented in this note are shown on post consolidation basis.
10.1 Authorized: Unlimited number of common shares without par value
10.2 Issued and Outstanding Common Shares:
The details for the common share issuances during the six months ended June 30, 2022 are as follows:
a.
During the six months ended June 30, 2022, 4,444,445 units, each unit consisting of one common share and one warrant, were issued for a private placement at a price of $2.70 for gross proceeds of $12,000. The value allocated to the warrants based on the residual value method was $nil. The Company also incurred share issuance costs of $1,283 in relation to this private placement.
During the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company also issued 302,555 shares at prices ranging from $2.96 to $3.65 for gross proceeds of $988.
b.
During the six months ended June 30, 2022, 66,661 stock options were exercised by employees of the Company at an average exercise price of $1.13 for gross proceeds of $75.
The details for the common share issuances during the six months ended June 30, 2021 were as follows:
c.
During the six months ended June 30, 2021, 1,924,721 warrants were exercised at an average exercise price of $3.18 per share for gross proceeds of $6,128.
d.
During the six months ended June 30, 2021, 234,996 stock options were exercised by employees of the Company at an average price of $1.64 per share for gross proceeds of $386.
Vicinity Motor Corp.
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
Three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021
(Unaudited, In thousands of US dollars, except for per share amounts)
10.
SHARE CAPITAL (Continued)
10.3 Share Purchase Warrants
A summary of the Company's share purchase warrants are as follows:
Number of Warrants
Weighted Average Exercise Price
C$
Outstanding, December 31, 2020
1,934,100
3.89
Issued
2,407,304
6.64
Forfeited
(9,379
)
4.50
Exercised
(1,924,721
)
3.89
Outstanding, December 31, 2021
2,407,304
6.64
Cancelled
(412,000
)
-
Issued
5,577,778
3.84
Outstanding, June 30, 2022
7,573,082
4.23
During the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company issued 4,444,445 warrants and 133,333 agent warrants, as part of a private placement agreement with exercise prices of $2.97 and $3.36, respectively. The warrants expire 3 years and 2 years, respectively, from the date of closing of the placement.
During the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company issued 1,000,000 warrants as part of a debt extension agreement (Note 8) with an exercise price of C$2.25. The warrants expire on October 4, 2023.
10.4 Directors, Consultants, and Employee stock options
The Company has adopted a share option plan for which options to acquire up to a total of 10% of the issued share capital, at the award date, may be granted to eligible optionees from time to time. Generally, share options granted have a maximum term of five years, and a vesting period and exercise price determined by the directors.
A summary of the Company's directors, consultants, and employee stock options are as follows:
Number of
Options
Weighted Average Exercise Price
C$
Outstanding, December 31, 2020
1,173,320
2.70
Issued
684,999
6.71
Exercised
(256,662
)
2.06
Outstanding, December 31, 2021
1,601,657
4.52
Issued
40,000
2.98
Forfeited
(125,004
)
-
Exercised
(66,661
)
1.40
Outstanding, June 30, 2022
1,449,992
4.46
During the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company granted 40,000 stock options to executives and directors to purchase common shares of the Company with an exercise price of C$2.98 per common share and expiring in five years. These stock options vest over three years.
During the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company granted 374,999 stock options to consulting firms to purchase common shares of the Company with exercise prices ranging from C$6.51 to C$9.36 per common share expiring in one to five years.
During the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company granted 160,000 stock options to executives and directors to purchase common shares of the Company with exercise prices ranging from C$7.20 to C$7.24 per common and expiring in five years. These stock options vest over three years.
Vicinity Motor Corp.
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
Three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021
(Unaudited, In thousands of US dollars, except for per share amounts)
10.
SHARE CAPITAL (Continued)
During the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company recognized $24 (June 30, 2021 - $287) as stock-based compensation on the grant and vesting of options to directors, consultants and employees. The grant date fair value per option was calculated using the Black-Scholes model with the following weighted average assumptions:
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Fair value at grant date (C$)
$
1.58
$
4.20
Risk-free interest rate
2.36
%
0.42
%
Expected life of options
5 years
4 years
Annual dividend rate
0
%
0
%
Annualized volatility
96
%
90
%
Forfeiture rate
14
%
3
%
The following tables summarize information about the Company's stock options outstanding at
June 30, 2022:
Options Outstanding
Options Exercisable
Exercise Price
Remaining Contractual Life (Years)
Expiry Date
C$
April 4, 2018
83,333
83,333
5.25
0.76
April 4, 2023
April 26, 2018
83,333
83,333
4.35
0.82
April 26, 2023
May 29, 2018
83,333
83,333
4.35
0.91
May 29, 2023
January 17, 2019
166,666
166,666
2.40
1.55
January 17, 2024
November 15, 2019
233,333
194,445
1.50
2.38
November 15, 2024
November 28, 2019
16,666
16,666
1.56
2.42
November 28, 2024
May 4, 2020
24,999
24,999
1.20
2.84
May 4, 2025
September 18, 2020
66,666
66,666
1.43
0.22
September 18, 2022
November 23, 2020
66,664
66,664
6.15
3.40
November 23, 2025
January 12, 2021
333,333
333,333
6.51
3.54
January 11, 2026
February 1, 2021
41,666
27,775
9.36
3.59
January 31, 2026
April 27, 2021
60,000
20,000
7.24
3.82
April 26, 2026
September 24, 2021
150,000
150,000
5.86
0.24
September 23, 2022
March 31, 2022
40,000
-
5.86
4.75
March 30, 2027
Total
1,449,992
1,317,213
10.5 Deferred Share Units
Pursuant to the Company's Deferred Share Unit ("DSU") Incentive Plan approved by the board of directors of the Company on July 8, 2018, deferred stock units to acquire common shares of the Company may be granted to specified board members of the Company in accordance with the terms and conditions of the plan.
Each DSU entitles the participant to receive one common share upon vesting. DSUs vest into common shares on the board members' separation date from the board of directors. DSUs track the value of the underlying common shares, but do not entitle the recipient to the underlying common shares until such DSUs vest, nor do they entitle a holder to exercise voting rights or any other rights attached to ownership or control of the common shares, until the DSU vests and the DSU participant receives common shares.
Vicinity Motor Corp.
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
Three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021
(Unaudited, In thousands of US dollars, except for per share amounts)
10.
SHARE CAPITAL (Continued)
A summary of the Company's DSUs are as follows:
Number of DSUs
Outstanding, December 31, 2020
95,141
Issued
75,650
Outstanding, December 31, 2021
170,791
Issued
163,387
Outstanding, June 30, 2022
334,178
During the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company issued 163,387 DSUs (June 30, 2021 - 6,266) to board members of the Company that vest upon the board members separation date from the Board of Directors.
During the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company recorded $282 (June 30, 2021 - $40) as stock-based compensation for the fair value of the DSUs issued.
11.
RELATED PARTY BALANCES AND TRANSACTIONS
Key management includes personnel having the authority and responsibility for planning, directing and controlling the activities of the Company, which are the directors and executive officers of the Company.
Compensation to key management:
Six months ended
Six months ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
$
$
Salaries and benefits
664
614
Directors' fees
-
25
Stock-based compensation
442
248
1,106
887
During the six months ended June 30, 2022 the Company paid $97 in lease payments to a company owned by a director. $88 was recognized as depreciation and interest expense on the right of use asset and lease liability respectively.
During the three months ended June 30, 2021 the Company paid $99 in lease payments to a company owned by a director. $83 was recognized as depreciation and interest expense on the right of use asset and lease liability respectively.
Balances with key management and other related parties are:
As at June 30, 2022, included in accounts payable are balances owing to key management or companies controlled by officers of the Company in the amount of $5 (June 30, 2021 - $14).
All related party balances are non-interest bearing, unsecured and have no fixed terms of repayment and have been classified as current.
Vicinity Motor Corp.
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
Three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021
(Unaudited, In thousands of US dollars, except for per share amounts)
12.
FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS
Fair values
The Company's financial instruments include cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, trade and other receivables, accounts payable, the credit facility, short-term loans, deferred consideration, and lease obligations. The carrying amounts of these financial instruments are a reasonable estimate of their fair values based on their current nature and current market rates for similar financial instruments. Lease obligations are classified as level 2 within the hierarchy. Deferred consideration is the only instrument measured at fair value through profit and loss in accordance with IFRS 9 - Financial Instruments.
The following table summarizes the carrying values and fair values of the Company's financial instruments:
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
$
$
Assets:
Measured at amortized cost (i)
12,320
7,212
Liabilities:
Amortized cost (ii)
16,512
10,284
Fair value through P&L (iii)
4,526
4,602
(i) Cash, restricted cash and trade and other receivables
(ii) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities, current loans, and lease obligations.
(iii) Deferred consideration (only financial instrument carried at fair value)
The Company classifies its fair value measurements in accordance with the three-level fair value hierarchy. The measurement is classified in their entirety based on the lowest level of input that is significant to the fair value measurement.
Level 1 - Unadjusted quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities
Level 2 - Inputs other than quoted prices that are observable for the asset or liability either directly (i.e. as prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices), and
Level 3 - Inputs that are not based on observable market data
The carrying value amount of the Company's financial instruments that are measured at amortized cost approximates fair value due to their short-term nature and market conditions. The Company valued deferred consideration (iii) as a level 3 instrument. The Company used a probability weighted discount model to determine the fair value of the deferred consideration. Key assumptions included a discount rate of 10% and an expected maturity date of June 30, 2023 after which the Company expects the consideration milestone to have been achieved.
13.
REVENUE
The Company's revenue is summarized as follows:
Six months ended
Six months ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
$
$
Bus Sales
11,819
34,869
Other revenue:
Spare part sales
3,021
1,605
Operating lease revenue
85
580
Total Revenue
14,925
37,054
Vicinity Motor Corp.
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
Three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021
(Unaudited, In thousands of US dollars, except for per share amounts)
14.
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
The Company entered into a production agreement with one of its manufacturers whereby the parties have agreed to a specified production volume. The Company also has outstanding purchase order commitments related to the construction of its new manufacturing facility. Future minimum payments as at June 30, 2022 are $17,588 due no later than one year.
15.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
Allocation of revenue to geographic areas is as follows:
Six months ended June 30, 2022
Six months ended June 30, 2021
$
$
Canada
Bus sales
7,549
7,926
Spare part sales
2,738
1,486
Operating lease revenue
-
-
United States
Bus sales
4,270
26,943
Spare part sales
283
119
Operating lease revenue
85
580
Total
14,925
37,054
During the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company had sales of $5,599, $4,474, and $1,581 to three end customers representing 38%, 30% and 11% of total sales, respectively. During the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company had sales of $26,580 to one customer representing 72%of total sales.
Vicinity Motor Corp.
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
Three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021
(Unaudited, In thousands of US dollars, except for per share amounts)
16.
EFFECT OF THE CHANGE IN PRESENTATION CURRENCY
The effects of the change in presentation currency discussed in Note 3 above were as follows.
a) Effect on the consolidated statement of (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.
For the three months
For the six months
ended June 30, 2021
ended June 30, 2021
USD
CAD
USD
CAD
Revenue
Bus sales
14,409
17,728
34,869
43,662
Other
1,109
1,371
2,185
2,733
15,518
19,099
37,054
46,395
Cost of sales
(13,802
)
(16,957
)
(31,926
)
(39,925
)
Gross profit
1,716
2,142
5,128
6,470
Expenses
Sales and administration
1,570
1,925
2,980
3,707
Stock-based compensation
259
321
384
479
Amortization
138
169
272
339
Interest and finance costs
51
62
177
222
Foreign exchange loss
42
53
58
73
2,060
2,530
3,871
4,820
Net (loss) income
(344
)
(388
)
1,257
1,650
Loss per share
Basic
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
0.04
0.06
Diluted
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
0.04
0.05
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
Basic
29,533,518
29,533,518
29,317,831
29,317,831
Diluted
29,533,518
29,533,518
33,886,969
33,886,969
For the three months
For the six months
ended June 30, 2021
ended June 30,2021
USD
CAD
USD
CAD
Net (loss) income
(344
)
(388
)
1,257
1,650
Other comprehensive income items that may be reclassified subsequently to net (loss) income
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations