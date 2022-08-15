Vicinity Motor : Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements - Form 6-K 08/15/2022 | 05:48pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 Vicinity Motor Corp. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited, In thousands of US Dollars) Note June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 $ $ Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 9,357 4,402 Trade and other receivables 2,963 2,810 Inventory 4 8,206 9,416 Prepaids and deposits 4,398 4,178 24,924 20,806 Long-term Assets Intangible assets 5 20,375 22,353 Property, plant, and equipment 6 20,463 10,834 65,762 53,993 Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 7,261 2,915 Credit facility 7 658 - Deferred revenue 2,070 3,193 Current portion of provision for warranty cost 8 1,703 1,414 Current debt facilities - 7,143 Deferred consideration 4,526 4,602 Current portion of other long-term liabilities 9 456 134 16,674 19,401 Long-term Liabilities Other long-term liabilities 9 8,137 92 Provision for warranty cost 8 212 255 25,023 19,748 Shareholders' Equity Share capital 10 69,858 58,055 Contributed surplus 10 7,071 6,035 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income 179 (151 ) Deficit (36,369 ) (29,694 ) 40,739 34,245 65,762 53,993 NATURE OF OPERATIONS (Note 1) COMMITMENTS (Note 14) Approved on behalf of the Board: /s/"William R. Trainer " /s/"Christopher Strong" Director Director See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements Vicinity Motor Corp. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income (Unaudited, In thousands of US dollars, except for per share amounts) Note For the three months

ended June 30, 2022 For the three months

ended June 30, 2021 For the six months

ended June 30, 2022 For the six months

ended June 30, 2021 $ $ $ $ (Restated, Notes 3 and 16) (Restated, Notes 3 and 16) Revenue Bus sales 13 10,117 14,409 11,819 34,869 Other 13 1,625 1,109 3,106 2,185 11,742 15,518 14,925 37,054 Cost of sales 4 (10,718 ) (13,802 ) (13,691 ) (31,926 ) Gross profit 1,024 1,716 1,234 5,128 Expenses Sales and administration 2,371 1,570 4,751 2,980 Stock-based compensation 10 166 259 463 384 Amortization 699 138 1,319 272 Interest and finance costs 7,9 599 51 1,186 177 Gain on modification of debt 9 (803 ) - (803 ) - Foreign exchange loss 1,572 42 784 58 4,604 2,060 7,700 3,871 (Loss) income before taxes (3,580 ) (344 ) (6,466 ) 1,257 Current income tax expense 209 - 209 - Net (loss) income (3,789 ) (344 ) (6,675 ) 1,257 Loss per share Basic (0.10 ) (0.01 ) (0.18 ) 0.04 Diluted (0.10 ) (0.01 ) (0.18 ) 0.04 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic(1) 37,569,536 29,533,518 37,569,536 29,317,831 Diluted(1) 37,569,536 29,533,518 37,569,536 33,886,969 (1) Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share have been retrospectively adjusted to give effect to the 3 to 1 share consolidation effective March 29, 2021. See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements Vicinity Motor Corp. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Income (Unaudited, In thousands of US dollars) For the three months

ended June 30, 2022 For the three months

ended June 30, 2021 For the six months

ended June 30, 2022 For the six months

ended June 30, 2021 $ $ $ $ (Restated, Notes 3 and 16) (Restated, Notes 3 and 16) Net (loss) income (3,789 ) (344 ) (6,675 ) 1,257 Other comprehensive income items that may be reclassified subsequently to net (loss) income Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 598 248 330 457 Total other comprehensive income 598 248 330 457 Total comprehensive (loss) income (3,191 ) (96 ) (6,345 ) 1,714 See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements Vicinity Motor Corp. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited, In thousands of US dollars, except for per number of shares) Note Number of Shares Share Capital Contributed Surplus Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income Deficit Total Shareholders' Equity $ $ $ $ $ Balance, January 1, 2021 (restated) 3, 16 28,650,754 37,175 2,618 145 (22,371 ) 17,567 Issuance of shares - warrants exercised 10.2(c) 1,924,721 6,269 (141 ) - - 6,128 Issuance of shares - options exercised 10.2(d) 234,996 568 (182 ) - - 386 Issuance of options - - 1,333 - - 1,333 Stock-based compensation 10.4-10.5 - - 384 - - 384 Other comprehensive income - - - 457 - 457 Net income - - - - 1,257 1,257 Balance, June 30, 2021 3, 16 30,810,471 44,012 4,012 602 (21,114 ) 27,512 Balance, January 1, 2022 34,946,379 58,055 6,035 (151 ) (29,694 ) 34,245 Issuance of shares - private placement 10.2(a) 4,747,000 12,988 - - - 12,988 Issuance of shares - options exercised 10.2(b) 66,661 98 (23 ) - - 75 Share issuance costs 10.2(a) - (1,131 ) - - - (1,131 ) Share issuance costs - agent warrants 10.2(a) - (152 ) 152 - Warrants 10.3 - - 444 - - 444 Stock-based compensation 10.4-10.5 - - 463 - - 463 Other comprehensive loss - - - 330 - 330 Net loss - - - - (6,675 ) (6,675 ) Balance, June 30, 2022 39,760,040 69,858 7,071 179 (36,369 ) 40,739 See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements Vicinity Motor Corp. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, In thousands of US dollars) Six months ended Six months ended Note June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 (Restated, Note 3) OPERATING ACTIVITIES $ $ Net (loss) income for the year (6,675 ) 1,257 Items not involving cash: Loss on disposal of property and equipment 18 - Gain on modification of debt 9 (803 ) - Amortization 1,482 398 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (78 ) 60 Interest and finance costs 7,9 1,186 177 Stock-based compensation 10 463 384 (4,407 ) 2,276 Changes in non-cash items: Trade and other receivables 660 1,191 Inventory 4 1,036 15,821 Prepaids and deposits (298 ) (753 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 4,607 (7,147 ) Deferred consideration (76 ) - Deferred revenue (1,054 ) (498 ) Warranty provision 8 255 1,209 Taxes paid (209 ) - Interest paid (339 ) (139 ) Cash provided in operating activities 175 11,960 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of intangible assets 5 (328 ) (1,518 ) Proceeds from government subsidy 5 817 - Purchase of property and equipment 6 (8,225 ) (2,981 ) Proceeds on disposal of property and equipment 6 247 - Cash used in investing activities (7,489 ) (4,499 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from issuance of common shares 10 13,063 6,495 Share issuance costs 10 (1,131 ) - (Repayments) proceeds of credit facility 7 659 (4,624 ) Repayment of short-term loans 9 - (2,038 ) Repayment of long-term loans 9 (186 ) (100 ) Cash provided by financing activities 12,405 (267 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash (136 ) 35 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 4,955 7,229 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning 4,402 1,008 Cash and cash equivalents, ending 9,357 8,237 See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements Vicinity Motor Corp. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021 (Unaudited, In thousands of US dollars, except for per share amounts) 1. NATURE OF OPERATIONS Vicinity Motor Corp. ("Vicinity", "VMC" or the "Company") is a Canadian company that is a North American supplier of electric vehicles for both public and commercial enterprise use. The Company leverages a dealer network and relationships with manufacturing partners to supply its flagship electric, compressed natural gas ("CNG") and clean-diesel Vicinity buses, the VMC 1200 electric truck and a VMC Optimal-EV shuttle bus. VMC (formerly Grande West Transportation Group) was incorporated on December 4, 2012 under the laws of British Columbia. The Company conducts its active operations in Canada through its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Vicinity Motor (Bus) Corp. which was incorporated on September 2, 2008 under the laws of British Columbia. The Company also conducts its active operations in the U.S. through a wholly owned subsidiary, Vicinity Motor (Bus) USA Corp., incorporated on April 8, 2014 under the laws of the State of Delaware. The Company's head office is located at 3168 262nd Street, Aldergrove, British Columbia. 2. BASIS OF PRESENTATION The following companies had been consolidated with Vicinity Motor Corp. as at June 30, 2022: Company Name Registered Holding Functional Currency Vicinity Motor Corp. British Columbia Parent Company United States Dollar (Canadian Dollar up to October 5, 2021) Vicinity Motor (Bus) Corp. British Columbia 100% Canadian Dollar Vicinity Motor (Bus) USA Corp. United States 100% United States Dollar i) Intercompany balances and transactions, and any unrealized gains arising from intercompany transactions, were eliminated in preparing the consolidated financial statements. a) Statement of compliance These unaudited interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting. Accordingly, certain information and footnote disclosure normally included in annual financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, have been omitted or condensed. These unaudited interim consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. The interim consolidated financial statements were authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on August 15, 2022. b) Basis of measurement The consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for certain financial instruments carried at fair value. c) Use of estimates and judgments The preparation of the consolidated financial statements in conformity with IFRS and IAS 34 requires the use of judgments and estimates that affect the amounts reported and disclosed in the consolidated financial statements and related notes. These judgments and estimates are based on management's best knowledge of the relevant facts and circumstances, having regard to previous experience, but actual results may differ materially from the amounts included in the consolidated financial statements. For significant estimates and judgements refer to Note 8 of these interim consolidated financial statements as well as the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. 7 Vicinity Motor Corp. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021 (Unaudited, In thousands of US dollars, except for per share amounts) 3. CHANGE OF PRESENTATION CURRENCY Effective October 6, 2021, the functional currency of Vicinity Motor Corp. has changed from Canadian dollars to United States dollars as financing for operations is now raised in US dollars. The Company retroactively changed its presentation currency from Canadian dollars to United States dollars. The change in the financial statement presentation currency is considered an accounting policy change and has been accounted for retrospectively. The balance sheets for each period presented have been translated from the related subsidiary's functional currency to the new US dollar presentation currency at the rate of exchange prevailing at the respective balance sheet date except for equity items, which have been translated at accumulated historical rates from the related subsidiary's date of incorporation. The statements of income and comprehensive income were translated at the average exchange rates for the reporting period, or at the exchange rate prevailing at the date of transactions. Exchange differences arising in 2019 on translation from the related subsidiary's functional currency to the United States dollar presentation currency have been recognized in other comprehensive income and accumulated as a separate component of equity. In prior reporting periods, the translation of the Company's subsidiaries that had a United States dollar functional currency into the Company's presentation currency of the Canadian dollar gave rise to a translation adjustment which was recorded as an adjustment to accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI"), a separate component of shareholder's equity. With the retrospective application of the change in presentation currency from the Canadian dollar to the US dollar, the AOCI related to the translation of US dollar functional currency subsidiaries was eliminated. However, with the retrospective application of the change in presentation currency to the US dollar, the Company's Canadian operating company, which has a Canadian dollar functional currency, resulted in an AOCI balance. Adjustment to previously reported financial information due to change in presentation currency For comparative purposes, the consolidated statement of loss and comprehensive loss for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 includes adjustments to reflect the change in the presentation currency to the US dollar, which is a change in accounting policy. The exchange rates used to translate the amounts previously reported into US dollars for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 were the monthly average rates for the period. 4. INVENTORY June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 $ $ Finished goods 5,623 6,472 Work in progress - buses 42 41 Parts for resale 2,541 2,903 Total Inventory 8,206 9,416 As at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, work in progress - buses consists of the cost of buses still being manufactured. Finished goods inventory consisted of the costs of assembled buses, as well as freight and other costs incurred directly by the Company in compiling inventory. All inventory is part of the general security agreement to secure the credit facility described in Note 6. During the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company recognized $11,551 as the cost of inventory included as an expense in cost of sales (June 30, 2021: $28,120). 5. Intangible Assets During the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company received $817 as a grant from Sustainable Development Technology Canada for the development of the Company's electric vehicles. The amount was recorded as a reduction in intangible assets. The Company is still expecting to receive C$1,549 dollars in further grants as milestones are achieved. 8 Vicinity Motor Corp. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021 (Unaudited, In thousands of US dollars, except for per share amounts) 6. PROPERTY, PLANT & EQUIPMENT Buses Available for Lease Office Equipment Right-of-Use Asset Vehicles Land Plant and Equipment Total $ $ $ $ $ $ $ Cost At December 31, 2020 2,924 794 591 350 - 70 4,729 Additions 3,522 1,109 27 - 1,760 3,922 10,340 Disposals (2,350 ) - - - - - (2,350 ) Foreign exchange 19 3 2 1 - - 25 At December 31, 2021 4,115 1,906 620 351 1,760 3,992 12,744 Additions 188 1,176 2,196 - - 6,784 10,344 Disposals (285 ) - - - - - (285 ) Foreign exchange (74 ) 23 (25 ) (5 ) - - (81 ) At June 30, 2022 3,944 3,105 2,791 346 1,760 10,776 22,722 Accumulated Amortization At December 31, 2020 791 267 312 192 - - 1,562 Disposals (319 ) - - - - - (319 ) Depreciation 369 66 193 42 - - 670 Foreign exchange (2 ) - (1 ) - - - (3 ) At December 31, 2021 839 333 504 234 - - 1,910 Disposals (22 ) - - - - - (22 ) Depreciation 163 49 180 16 - - 408 Foreign exchange (17 ) (7 ) (10 ) (3 ) - - (37 ) At June 30, 2022 963 375 674 247 - - 2,259 Carrying Value December 31, 2021 3,276 1,573 116 117 1,760 3,992 10,834 June 30, 2022 2,981 2,730 2,117 99 1,760 10,776 20,463 All property and equipment are pledged as part of a general security agreement to secure the credit facility described in Note 7. 7. CREDIT FACILITY During the year ended December 31, 2017, the Company entered into a revolving credit facility agreement with a financial institution for a maximum amount of C$20 million based on the value of certain Company assets. The terms of the agreement were amended on October 23, 2020, renewing the credit facility for a three-year term. The credit facility bears interest at a rate of 0.75% - 1% plus Canadian prime rate for loans denominated in Canadian dollars and 0.75% - 1% plus US prime rate for loans denominated in US dollars. The facility is secured by way of a general security agreement over all assets of the Company. As at June 30, 2022, the Company had drawn $658 on this facility, comprised of $850 in Canadian funds. Per the terms of the credit facility, the Company must maintain a consolidated 12-month rolling fixed charge coverage ratio if the Company borrows over 75% of the available facility. As at June 30, 2022, the Company has not borrowed over 75% of its availability. 9 Vicinity Motor Corp. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021 (Unaudited, In thousands of US dollars, except for per share amounts) 8. PROVISION FOR WARRANTY COST The Company provides bumper to bumper warranty coverage for the first two years on specified components, with the exception of normal wear and tear. During the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company recorded warranty expense of $451 (June 30, 2021 - $1,524) as part of its cost of sales in connection with sales completed during the three months. During the six months ended June 30, 2022, $498 of warranty costs (June 31, 2021 - $581) have been incurred against the provision. Change in estimate of the warranty provision relates to re-assessment of the warranty provision compared to the actual warranty claims applied. $ Balance at December 31, 2020 800 Additions 1,598 Warranty claims applied (1,073 ) Change in estimate of warranty provision 344 Change in foreign exchange - Balance at December 31, 2021 1,669 Additions 451 Warranty claims applied (498 ) Change in estimate of warranty provision 303 Change in foreign exchange (10 ) Balance at June 30, 2022 1,915 Less: Current portion 1,703 Long-term portion of warranty provision 212 9. OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 $ $ Unsecured debentures - 2021 (a) 6,360 - Lease Obligation (b) 1,722 19 Other 55 73 8,137 92 a) On October 5, 2021, the Company issued C$10,300 in unsecured debentures with a maturity 12 months from the date of issue. On June 15, 2022, the maturity date of the debentures was extended to October 4, 2023, with the extension being treated as a modification of the original debt with the classification changing from current to long-term liabilities. As a result, a gain of $803 on modification of debt was recorded during the three months ended June 30, 2022. In connection with the extension, the Company cancelled 412,000 warrants from the previous agreement. On extension the Company issued 1,000,000 warrants to purchase common shares at an exercise price of C$2.25 per share. The value of these warrants was incorporated in the $803 gain on modification of debt. The warrants expire on the debt maturity date of October 4, 2023. The unsecured debentures include 8% annual interest paid at maturity with $449 being recorded as borrowing costs on June 15, 2022, and an effective interest rate of 24%. During the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company incurred $889 in interest expense (June 30, 2021 - $nil) on this loan, of which $469 is included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at June 30, 2022. 10 Vicinity Motor Corp. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021 (Unaudited, In thousands of US dollars, except for per share amounts) 9. OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES (Continued) b) Minimum lease payments in respect of lease liabilities and the effect of discounting are as follows: June 30, 2022 $ Undiscounted minimum lease payments: Less than one year 496 One to two years 481 Two to three years 1,376 2,353 Effect of discounting (210 ) Present value of minimum lease payments - total lease liability 2,143 Less: Current portion (421 ) Long-term lease liabilities 1,722 During the three months ended June 30, 2022 the Company entered into new lease agreements for office and warehouse facilities expiring March 31, 2027 and May 31, 2027. 10. SHARE CAPITAL On March 24, 2021, the Company performed a 3 for 1 share consolidation of the Company's common shares, stock options, warrants and DSUs. The quantities and per unit prices presented in this note are shown on post consolidation basis. 10.1 Authorized: Unlimited number of common shares without par value 10.2 Issued and Outstanding Common Shares: The details for the common share issuances during the six months ended June 30, 2022 are as follows: a. During the six months ended June 30, 2022, 4,444,445 units, each unit consisting of one common share and one warrant, were issued for a private placement at a price of $2.70 for gross proceeds of $12,000. The value allocated to the warrants based on the residual value method was $nil. The Company also incurred share issuance costs of $1,283 in relation to this private placement. During the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company also issued 302,555 shares at prices ranging from $2.96 to $3.65 for gross proceeds of $988. b. During the six months ended June 30, 2022, 66,661 stock options were exercised by employees of the Company at an average exercise price of $1.13 for gross proceeds of $75. The details for the common share issuances during the six months ended June 30, 2021 were as follows: c. During the six months ended June 30, 2021, 1,924,721 warrants were exercised at an average exercise price of $3.18 per share for gross proceeds of $6,128. d. During the six months ended June 30, 2021, 234,996 stock options were exercised by employees of the Company at an average price of $1.64 per share for gross proceeds of $386. 11 Vicinity Motor Corp. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021 (Unaudited, In thousands of US dollars, except for per share amounts) 10. SHARE CAPITAL (Continued) 10.3 Share Purchase Warrants A summary of the Company's share purchase warrants are as follows: Number of Warrants Weighted Average Exercise Price C$ Outstanding, December 31, 2020 1,934,100 3.89 Issued 2,407,304 6.64 Forfeited (9,379 ) 4.50 Exercised (1,924,721 ) 3.89 Outstanding, December 31, 2021 2,407,304 6.64 Cancelled (412,000 ) - Issued 5,577,778 3.84 Outstanding, June 30, 2022 7,573,082 4.23 During the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company issued 4,444,445 warrants and 133,333 agent warrants, as part of a private placement agreement with exercise prices of $2.97 and $3.36, respectively. The warrants expire 3 years and 2 years, respectively, from the date of closing of the placement. During the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company issued 1,000,000 warrants as part of a debt extension agreement (Note 8) with an exercise price of C$2.25. The warrants expire on October 4, 2023. 10.4 Directors, Consultants, and Employee stock options The Company has adopted a share option plan for which options to acquire up to a total of 10% of the issued share capital, at the award date, may be granted to eligible optionees from time to time. Generally, share options granted have a maximum term of five years, and a vesting period and exercise price determined by the directors. A summary of the Company's directors, consultants, and employee stock options are as follows: Number of Options Weighted Average Exercise Price C$ Outstanding, December 31, 2020 1,173,320 2.70 Issued 684,999 6.71 Exercised (256,662 ) 2.06 Outstanding, December 31, 2021 1,601,657 4.52 Issued 40,000 2.98 Forfeited (125,004 ) - Exercised (66,661 ) 1.40 Outstanding, June 30, 2022 1,449,992 4.46 During the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company granted 40,000 stock options to executives and directors to purchase common shares of the Company with an exercise price of C$2.98 per common share and expiring in five years. These stock options vest over three years. During the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company granted 374,999 stock options to consulting firms to purchase common shares of the Company with exercise prices ranging from C$6.51 to C$9.36 per common share expiring in one to five years. During the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company granted 160,000 stock options to executives and directors to purchase common shares of the Company with exercise prices ranging from C$7.20 to C$7.24 per common and expiring in five years. These stock options vest over three years. 12 Vicinity Motor Corp. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021 (Unaudited, In thousands of US dollars, except for per share amounts) 10. SHARE CAPITAL (Continued) During the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company recognized $24 (June 30, 2021 - $287) as stock-based compensation on the grant and vesting of options to directors, consultants and employees. The grant date fair value per option was calculated using the Black-Scholes model with the following weighted average assumptions: June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Fair value at grant date (C$) $ 1.58 $ 4.20 Risk-free interest rate 2.36 % 0.42 % Expected life of options 5 years 4 years Annual dividend rate 0 % 0 % Annualized volatility 96 % 90 % Forfeiture rate 14 % 3 % The following tables summarize information about the Company's stock options outstanding at June 30, 2022: Options Outstanding Options Exercisable Exercise Price Remaining Contractual Life (Years) Expiry Date C$ April 4, 2018 83,333 83,333 5.25 0.76 April 4, 2023 April 26, 2018 83,333 83,333 4.35 0.82 April 26, 2023 May 29, 2018 83,333 83,333 4.35 0.91 May 29, 2023 January 17, 2019 166,666 166,666 2.40 1.55 January 17, 2024 November 15, 2019 233,333 194,445 1.50 2.38 November 15, 2024 November 28, 2019 16,666 16,666 1.56 2.42 November 28, 2024 May 4, 2020 24,999 24,999 1.20 2.84 May 4, 2025 September 18, 2020 66,666 66,666 1.43 0.22 September 18, 2022 November 23, 2020 66,664 66,664 6.15 3.40 November 23, 2025 January 12, 2021 333,333 333,333 6.51 3.54 January 11, 2026 February 1, 2021 41,666 27,775 9.36 3.59 January 31, 2026 April 27, 2021 60,000 20,000 7.24 3.82 April 26, 2026 September 24, 2021 150,000 150,000 5.86 0.24 September 23, 2022 March 31, 2022 40,000 - 5.86 4.75 March 30, 2027 Total 1,449,992 1,317,213 10.5 Deferred Share Units Pursuant to the Company's Deferred Share Unit ("DSU") Incentive Plan approved by the board of directors of the Company on July 8, 2018, deferred stock units to acquire common shares of the Company may be granted to specified board members of the Company in accordance with the terms and conditions of the plan. Each DSU entitles the participant to receive one common share upon vesting. DSUs vest into common shares on the board members' separation date from the board of directors. DSUs track the value of the underlying common shares, but do not entitle the recipient to the underlying common shares until such DSUs vest, nor do they entitle a holder to exercise voting rights or any other rights attached to ownership or control of the common shares, until the DSU vests and the DSU participant receives common shares. 13 Vicinity Motor Corp. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021 (Unaudited, In thousands of US dollars, except for per share amounts) 10. SHARE CAPITAL (Continued) A summary of the Company's DSUs are as follows: Number of DSUs Outstanding, December 31, 2020 95,141 Issued 75,650 Outstanding, December 31, 2021 170,791 Issued 163,387 Outstanding, June 30, 2022 334,178 During the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company issued 163,387 DSUs (June 30, 2021 - 6,266) to board members of the Company that vest upon the board members separation date from the Board of Directors. During the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company recorded $282 (June 30, 2021 - $40) as stock-based compensation for the fair value of the DSUs issued. 11. RELATED PARTY BALANCES AND TRANSACTIONS Key management includes personnel having the authority and responsibility for planning, directing and controlling the activities of the Company, which are the directors and executive officers of the Company. Compensation to key management: Six months ended Six months ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 $ $ Salaries and benefits 664 614 Directors' fees - 25 Stock-based compensation 442 248 1,106 887 During the six months ended June 30, 2022 the Company paid $97 in lease payments to a company owned by a director. $88 was recognized as depreciation and interest expense on the right of use asset and lease liability respectively. During the three months ended June 30, 2021 the Company paid $99 in lease payments to a company owned by a director. $83 was recognized as depreciation and interest expense on the right of use asset and lease liability respectively. Balances with key management and other related parties are: As at June 30, 2022, included in accounts payable are balances owing to key management or companies controlled by officers of the Company in the amount of $5 (June 30, 2021 - $14). All related party balances are non-interest bearing, unsecured and have no fixed terms of repayment and have been classified as current. 14 Vicinity Motor Corp. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021 (Unaudited, In thousands of US dollars, except for per share amounts) 12. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS Fair values The Company's financial instruments include cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, trade and other receivables, accounts payable, the credit facility, short-term loans, deferred consideration, and lease obligations. The carrying amounts of these financial instruments are a reasonable estimate of their fair values based on their current nature and current market rates for similar financial instruments. Lease obligations are classified as level 2 within the hierarchy. Deferred consideration is the only instrument measured at fair value through profit and loss in accordance with IFRS 9 - Financial Instruments. The following table summarizes the carrying values and fair values of the Company's financial instruments: June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 $ $ Assets: Measured at amortized cost (i) 12,320 7,212 Liabilities: Amortized cost (ii) 16,512 10,284 Fair value through P&L (iii) 4,526 4,602 (i) Cash, restricted cash and trade and other receivables (ii) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities, current loans, and lease obligations. (iii) Deferred consideration (only financial instrument carried at fair value) The Company classifies its fair value measurements in accordance with the three-level fair value hierarchy. The measurement is classified in their entirety based on the lowest level of input that is significant to the fair value measurement. Level 1 - Unadjusted quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities Level 2 - Inputs other than quoted prices that are observable for the asset or liability either directly (i.e. as prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices), and Level 3 - Inputs that are not based on observable market data The carrying value amount of the Company's financial instruments that are measured at amortized cost approximates fair value due to their short-term nature and market conditions. The Company valued deferred consideration (iii) as a level 3 instrument. The Company used a probability weighted discount model to determine the fair value of the deferred consideration. Key assumptions included a discount rate of 10% and an expected maturity date of June 30, 2023 after which the Company expects the consideration milestone to have been achieved. 13. REVENUE The Company's revenue is summarized as follows: Six months ended Six months ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 $ $ Bus Sales 11,819 34,869 Other revenue: Spare part sales 3,021 1,605 Operating lease revenue 85 580 Total Revenue 14,925 37,054 15 Vicinity Motor Corp. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021 (Unaudited, In thousands of US dollars, except for per share amounts) 14. COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES The Company entered into a production agreement with one of its manufacturers whereby the parties have agreed to a specified production volume. The Company also has outstanding purchase order commitments related to the construction of its new manufacturing facility. Future minimum payments as at June 30, 2022 are $17,588 due no later than one year. 15. SEGMENT INFORMATION Allocation of revenue to geographic areas is as follows: Six months ended June 30, 2022 Six months ended June 30, 2021 $ $ Canada Bus sales 7,549 7,926 Spare part sales 2,738 1,486 Operating lease revenue - - United States Bus sales 4,270 26,943 Spare part sales 283 119 Operating lease revenue 85 580 Total 14,925 37,054 During the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company had sales of $5,599, $4,474, and $1,581 to three end customers representing 38%, 30% and 11% of total sales, respectively. During the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company had sales of $26,580 to one customer representing 72%of total sales. 16 Vicinity Motor Corp. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021 (Unaudited, In thousands of US dollars, except for per share amounts) 16. EFFECT OF THE CHANGE IN PRESENTATION CURRENCY The effects of the change in presentation currency discussed in Note 3 above were as follows. a) Effect on the consolidated statement of (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. For the three months For the six months ended June 30, 2021 ended June 30, 2021 USD CAD USD CAD Revenue Bus sales 14,409 17,728 34,869 43,662 Other 1,109 1,371 2,185 2,733 15,518 19,099 37,054 46,395 Cost of sales (13,802 ) (16,957 ) (31,926 ) (39,925 ) Gross profit 1,716 2,142 5,128 6,470 Expenses Sales and administration 1,570 1,925 2,980 3,707 Stock-based compensation 259 321 384 479 Amortization 138 169 272 339 Interest and finance costs 51 62 177 222 Foreign exchange loss 42 53 58 73 2,060 2,530 3,871 4,820 Net (loss) income (344 ) (388 ) 1,257 1,650 Loss per share Basic (0.01 ) (0.01 ) 0.04 0.06 Diluted (0.01 ) (0.01 ) 0.04 0.05 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 29,533,518 29,533,518 29,317,831 29,317,831 Diluted 29,533,518 29,533,518 33,886,969 33,886,969 For the three months For the six months ended June 30, 2021 ended June 30,2021 USD CAD USD CAD Net (loss) income (344 ) (388 ) 1,257 1,650 Other comprehensive income items that may be reclassified subsequently to net (loss) income Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 248 (8 ) 457 (47 ) Total other comprehensive (loss) income 248 (8 ) 457 (47 ) Total comprehensive (loss) income (96 ) (396 ) 1,714 1,603 17 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Vicinity Motor Corporation published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 21:46:11 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about VICINITY MOTOR CORP. 05:48p VICINITY MOTOR : Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements - Form 6-K PU 04:19p VICINITY MOTOR : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results PU 08/02 VICINITY MOTOR CORP. TO REPORT SECON : 30 p.m. Eastern Time PU 07/22 Vicinity Motor Corp. Announces Eligibility in Transport Canada's New Incentive Program .. AQ 07/20 Vicinity Motor Corp. - Announces Northwest U.S. Distribution Agreement with Schetky Bus.. AQ 07/19 VICINITY MOTOR : Announces Northwest U.S. Distribution Agreement with Schetky Bus and Van .. PU 07/19 Vicinity Motor Corp. Announces Northwest U.S. Distribution Agreement with Schetky Bus a.. CI 06/30 VICINITY MOTOR : Issues DSUs PU 06/23 Vicinity Motor Up 2.8% as it Wins C$3-Million Order to Supply Electric Buses for Toront.. MT 06/23 VICINITY MOTOR : Secures CAD$3.0 Million Order for Six Vicinity Lightning Electric Buses f.. PU