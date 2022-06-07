Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Vicinity Motor Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VMC   CA9256541058

VICINITY MOTOR CORP.

(VMC)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  06/06 03:59:49 pm EDT
1.950 CAD   -1.02%
08:42aVICINITY MOTOR : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in June 2022
PU
05/18Vicinity Motor Corp. - Announces Strategic Partnership with Sustainability Partners to Accelerate Government Fleet Electrification
AQ
05/17Vicinity Motor Corp. Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
AQ
Vicinity Motor : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in June 2022

06/07/2022 | 08:42am EDT
Vicinity Motor Corp. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in June 2022
[Link]

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2022 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) (TSXV:VMC) (FRA:6LGA) ("Vicinity" or the "Company"), a North American supplier of commercial electric vehicles, today announced that management will participate in the Benzinga All-Access Show, as well as the Diamond Equity Research Virtual Emerging Growth Invitational in June 2022.

Chief Executive Officer William Trainer is scheduled to present and participate in a question and answer session at the conclusion of each event as follows:

Benzinga All-Access Show
Date: Friday, June 10, 2022
Presentation Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time
Webcast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3LEpaZoUm4k

Diamond Equity Research - Virtual Emerging Growth Invitational
Date: Thursday, June 23, 2022
Presentation Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern time
Webcast: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_w-ywL9aZS1OSW_HHFMYZBA

A live audio webcast and archive of each conference presentation will be available using the respective links above. For more information on how to register, please contact MZ Group at VMC@mzgroup.us or your conference representative.

About Vicinity Motor Corp.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)(TSXV:VMC)(FRA:6LGA) is a North American supplier of electric vehicles for both public and commercial enterprise use. The Company leverages a dealer network and close relationships with world-class manufacturing partners to supply its flagship electric, CNG and clean-diesel Vicinity buses, the VMC 1200 electric truck and a VMC Optimal-EV shuttle bus. In addition, the Company sells its proprietary electric chassis alongside J.B. Poindexter business unit EAVX, the Company's strategic partner, for upfitting into next-generation delivery vehicles. For more information, please visit www.vicinitymotorcorp.com.

Company Contact:
John LaGourgue
VP Corporate Development
604-288-8043
IR@vicinitymotor.com

U.S. Investor Relations Contact:
Lucas Zimmerman
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-259-4987
VMC@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

Canadian Investor Relations Contact:

MarketSmart Communications Inc.
877-261-4466
Info@marketsmart.ca

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Vicinity's expectations include uncertainties relating to the economic conditions in the markets in which Vicinity operates, vehicle sales volume, anticipated future sales growth, the success of Vicinity's operational strategies, the timing of the completion of the vehicle assembly facility in the State of Washington, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, related government-imposed restrictions on operations, the success of Vicinity's strategic partnerships; and other risk and uncertainties disclosed in Vicinity's reports and documents filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time. Vicinity's forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made. Vicinity assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Vicinity Motor Corp.


https://www.accesswire.com/703850/Vicinity-Motor-Corp-to-Participate-in-Upcoming-Investor-Conferences-in-June-2022
6/7/2022 8:31:00 AM

Disclaimer

Vicinity Motor Corporation published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 12:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
