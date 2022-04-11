Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Vickers Vantage Corp. I
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VCKA   KYG9440B1077

VICKERS VANTAGE CORP. I

(VCKA)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/08 10:48:07 am EDT
10.16 USD   -0.10%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vickers Vantage I : EXTENDS TIME TO COMPLETE BUSINESS COMBINATION - Form 8-K

04/11/2022 | 08:11am EDT
EXTENDS TIME TO COMPLETE BUSINESS COMBINATION

NEW YORK, NY, April 10, 2022 - Vickers Vantage Corp. I (Nasdaq: VCKAU, VCKA, VCKAW) ("Vickers" or the "Company"), a Cayman Islands exempted company, announced today that it has further extended the time it has to consummate an initial business combination by an additional three months pursuant to the Company's Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association. In connection with the extension, the Company's sponsors have deposited an aggregate of $1,035,000 into the trust account established in connection with the Company's initial public offering. The deposit was made in the form of a non-interest bearing loan. If the Company completes an initial business combination, the Company will, at the option of the sponsors, repay such loaned amounts or convert a portion or all of the total loan amount into warrants at a price of $0.75 per warrant, which warrants will be identical to the private warrants issued simultaneously with the Company's initial public offering. If the Company does not complete a business combination, it will repay such loans only from funds held outside of the trust account.

The Company now has until July 11, 2022 to consummate an initial business combination. If the Company is unable to complete a business combination by such date (and the Company does not extend such date by an additional three months as provided for in the Company's Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association), it will then liquidate.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I is a Cayman Islands exempted company incorporated as a blank check company for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company's efforts to identify a prospective target business is not limited to a particular industry or geographic region. The Company is led by Jeffrey Chi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Ho, Chief Financial Officer and Director, and Special Advisor Dr. Finian Tan.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected. Words such as "expects", "believes", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "seeks" and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, but reflect Vickers management's current beliefs, based on information currently available. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. For information identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section of Vickers' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Vickers' other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, Vickers disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Nicolette Ten, Senior Account Executive, SPRG

nicolette.ten@sprg.com.sg

www.vickersvantage.com

Disclaimer

Vickers Vantage Corp. I published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 12:10:40 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 0,78 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,02 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 216x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 175 M 175 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart VICKERS VANTAGE CORP. I
Duration : Period :
Vickers Vantage Corp. I Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Chi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Ho Chief Financial Officer & Director
Pei Wei Woo Independent Director
Suneel Kaji Independent Director
Steven Myint Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VICKERS VANTAGE CORP. I1.20%175
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-5.07%70 317
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED12.33%27 637
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-4.73%14 875
HAL TRUST-4.66%13 108
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-8.74%11 942