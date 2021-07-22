Vico International : FORM OF PROXY FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
07/22/2021 | 04:48am EDT
Vico International Holdings Limited
域高國際控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1621)
Number of shares to which this form of proxy relates(Note 1)
FORM OF PROXY FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
TO BE HELD ON MONDAY, 6 SEPTEMBER 2021
I/We(Note 2)
of
being the registered holder(s) of shares in the issued share capital of Vico International Holdings Limited (the "Company")
hereby appoint THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING(Note 3)or
of
as my/our proxy to attend, act and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf as directed below at the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of the Company for the year 2021 to be held at 701-702, One Lyndhurst Tower, No. 1 Lyndhurst Terrace, Central, Hong Kong on Monday, 6 September 2021 at 2:00 p.m. (and at any adjournment thereof).
Please tick ("✔") the appropriate boxes to indicate how you wish your vote(s) to be cast(Notes 4&5).
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
FOR
AGAINST
1.
To receive the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company
and its subsidiaries and the reports of the directors of the Company (the
"Directors") and independent auditors of the Company for the year ended
31 March 2021.
2.
To re-elect Mr. Wong Chun Man as a non-executive Director.
3.
To re-elect Mr. Chan Ching Sum as an independent non-executive Director.
4.
To re-elect Mr. Leung Ho Chi as an independent non-executive Director.
5.
To authorize the board of directors (the "Board") to fix the respective
Directors' remuneration.
6.
To re-appoint SHINEWING (HK) CPA Limited as auditors of the Company
and to authorize the Board to fix their remuneration.
7.
To give a general mandate to the Directors to repurchase shares of the
Company (the "Shares") not exceeding 10% of the total number of issued
Shares as at the date of passing of this resolution.
8.
To give a general mandate to the Directors to allot, issue and deal with
additional Shares not exceeding 20% of the total number of issued Shares
as at the date of passing of this resolution.
9.
To extend the general mandate granted to the Directors to allot, issue and
deal with additional Shares by the aggregate number of the Shares
repurchased by the Company.
Date:
2021
Signature(s)(Note 5)
Notes:
Please insert the number of Shares to which this form of proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the Shares registered in your name(s). If more than one proxy is appointed, the number of Shares in respect of which each such proxy so appointed must be specified.
Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted inBLOCK CAPITALS. The names of all joint registered holders should be stated.
If any proxy other than the Chairman of the meeting is preferred, please strike out the words "THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. Any shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the AGM is entitled to appoint a proxy/more than one proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company.
IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK ("✔") THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK ("✔") THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". If no direction is given, your proxy will vote at his/her discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion on any resolution properly put to the AGM other than those referred to in the notice convening the AGM.
All resolutions will be put to vote by way of poll at the AGM. Every shareholder of the Company presents in person (in the case of a shareholder being a corporation, by its duly authorised representative) or by proxy shall have one vote for every fully paid Share of which he/she is the holder. A person entitled to more than one vote need not use all his/her votes or cast all the votes he/she uses in the same way and in such case, please state the relevant number of Shares in the appropriate box(es) above.
This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing. In case of a corporation, the same must be either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney so authorized.ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.
In case of joint holders, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of votes of the other joint holder(s) and for this purpose, seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the Register of Members of the Company.
In order to be valid, this form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a certified copy thereof, must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, or via the designated URL (https://spot-emeeting.tricor.hk) by using the username and password provided on the notification letter sent by the Company not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM (i.e. not later than 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, 4 September 2021, Hong Kong time) or any adjournment thereof.
Completion and delivery of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the AGM if you so wish and, in such event, the form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT
Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the AGM (the "Purposes"). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorised by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. Request for access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and any such request should be in writing by mail to the Company.
Vico International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2021 08:47:06 UTC.