Vico International : NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

"Rights Issue" means an offer of shares open for a period fixed by the directors to holders of shares of the Company or any class thereof on the register on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such shares or class thereof (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of any relevant jurisdiction or the requirements of any recognized regulatory body or any stock exchange)."; and

9. To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"THAT conditional upon the passing of the resolutions set out in items 7 and 8 of the notice convening this meeting (the "Notice"), the general mandate referred to in the resolution set out in item 8 of the Notice be and is hereby extended by the addition to the aggregate number of shares which may be allotted and issued or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted and issued by the directors of the Company pursuant to such general mandate of the number of shares repurchased by the Company pursuant to the general mandate referred to in the resolution set out in item 7 of the Notice, provided that such amount shall not exceed 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution.".

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of the Board

Vico International Holdings Limited

Hui Pui Sing

Chairman

Hong Kong, 23 July 2021