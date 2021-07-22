Vico International : NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
07/22/2021 | 04:48am EDT
Vico International Holdings Limited
域高國際控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1621)
NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of Vico International Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be held at 701-702, One Lyndhurst Tower, No. 1 Lyndhurst Terrace, Central, Hong Kong on Monday, 6 September 2021 at 2:00 p.m. for the following purposes:
To receive the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries and the reports of the directors of the Company (the "Directors") and auditors of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2021;
To re-elect Mr. Wong Chun Man as a non-executive Director;
To re-elect Mr. Chan Ching Sum as an independent non-executive Director;
To re-elect Mr. Leung Ho Chi as an independent non-executive Director;
To authorize the board of directors (the "Board") to fix the respective Directors' remuneration;
To re-appoint SHINEWING (HK) CPA Limited as auditors of the Company and to authorize the Board to fix their remuneration;
To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "THAT:
subject to paragraph (b) below, a general mandate be and is hereby generally and unconditionally given to the directors of the Company to exercise during the Relevant Period (as defined below) all the powers of the Company to repurchase its shares in accordance with all applicable laws, rules and regulations;
the total number of shares of the Company to be repurchased pursuant to the mandate in paragraph (a) above shall not exceed 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution, and if any subsequent consolidation or subdivision of shares is conducted, the maximum number of shares that may be repurchased under the mandate in paragraph (a) above as a percentage of the total number of issued shares at the date immediately before and after such consolidation or subdivision shall be the same; and
for the purposes of this resolution, "Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of:
the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;
the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the articles of association of the Company or any applicable laws to be held; and
the date on which the authority set out in this resolution is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders in general meeting.";
To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "THAT:
subject to paragraph (c) below, a general mandate be and is hereby generally and unconditionally given to the directors of the Company during the Relevant Period (as defined below) to allot, issue and deal with additional shares in the capital of the Company and to make or grant offers, agreements and options which might require the exercise of such powers;
the mandate in paragraph (a) above shall authorize the directors of the Company to make or grant offers, agreements and options during the Relevant Period which would or might require the exercise of such powers after the end of the Relevant Period;
the aggregate number of shares allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted by the directors pursuant to the mandate in paragraph (a) above, otherwise than pursuant to:
a Rights Issue (as defined below);
the exercise of options under a share option scheme of the Company;
any scrip dividend scheme or similar arrangement providing for the allotment of shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on shares of the Company in accordance with the articles of association of the Company; and
the exercise of the right of subscription or conversion under the term of any securities which are convertible in shares of the Company and from time to time outstanding,
shall not exceed 20% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution, and if any subsequent consolidation or subdivision of shares is conducted, the maximum number of shares that may be issued under the mandate in paragraph (a) above as a percentage of the total number of issued shares at the date immediately before and after such consolidation or subdivision shall be the same; and
for the purposes of this resolution, "Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of:
the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;
the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the articles of association of the Company or any applicable laws to be held; and
the date on which the authority set out in this resolution is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders in general meeting.
"Rights Issue" means an offer of shares open for a period fixed by the directors to holders of shares of the Company or any class thereof on the register on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such shares or class thereof (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of any relevant jurisdiction or the requirements of any recognized regulatory body or any stock exchange)."; and
9. To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"THAT conditional upon the passing of the resolutions set out in items 7 and 8 of the notice convening this meeting (the "Notice"), the general mandate referred to in the resolution set out in item 8 of the Notice be and is hereby extended by the addition to the aggregate number of shares which may be allotted and issued or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted and issued by the directors of the Company pursuant to such general mandate of the number of shares repurchased by the Company pursuant to the general mandate referred to in the resolution set out in item 7 of the Notice, provided that such amount shall not exceed 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution.".
Yours faithfully,
For and on behalf of the Board
Vico International Holdings Limited
Hui Pui Sing
Chairman
Hong Kong, 23 July 2021
Notes:
Any shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the above meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy/more than one proxy to attend and vote instead of him. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. If more than one proxy is appointed, the number of shares in respect of which each such proxy so appointed must be specified in the relevant form of proxy.
In order to be valid, the form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a certified copy of such power or authority must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, or via the designated URL (https://spot-emeeting.tricor.hk) by using the username and password provided on the notification letter sent by the Company not less than 48 hours before the time of holding the meeting (i.e. not later than 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, 4 September 2021, Hong Kong time) or any adjournment thereof. Delivery of the form of proxy shall not preclude a shareholder from attending and voting in person at the meeting and, in such event, the form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
For determining the entitlement to attend and vote at the above meeting, the Register of Members of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, 1 September 2021 to Monday, 6 September 2021, both dates inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting, unregistered holders of the shares shall ensure that all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. (Hong Kong time) on Tuesday, 31 August 2021.
All the resolutions set out in this notice shall be decided by poll.
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. Hui Pui Sing, Ms. Tong Man Wah, Mr. Hui Yip Ho Eric, Ms. Hui Wing Man Rebecca and Mr. Kong Man Ho, the non-executive director is Mr. Wong Chun Man and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Leung Ho Chi, Mr. Chan Ching Sum and Mr. Tse Yung Hoi.
