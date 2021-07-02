Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Vico International Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1621   KYG9365R1039

VICO INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1621)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vico International : MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

07/02/2021 | 04:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) : 30/06/2021

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Vico International Holdings Limited

Name of Issuer

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Date Submitted

02/07/2021

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

1621

Description :

VICO INTL HLDGS

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(HK$)

(HK$)

Balance at close of preceding month 10,000,000,000

0.01

100,000,000.00

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Nil

Balance at close of the month

10,000,000,000

0.01

100,000,000.00

(2) Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :

100,000,000.00

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

1,000,000,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

Nil

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

1,000,000,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. Share Option

Scheme

adopted on

16/01/2018

Ordinary shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

of options (State currency)

N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1.

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

Amount at

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1.

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

(

/

/

)

2.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vico International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 08:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VICO INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
04:46aVICO INTERNATIONAL  : Monthly return of equity issuer on movements in securities..
PU
06/01VICO INTERNATIONAL  : Monthly return of equity issuer on movements in securities..
PU
05/03VICO INTERNATIONAL  : Monthly return of equity issuer on movements in securities..
PU
04/01VICO INTERNATIONAL  : MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES..
PU
02/28VICO INTERNATIONAL  : Monthly return of equity issuer on movements in securities..
PU
02/01VICO INTERNATIONAL  : Monthly return of equity issuer on movements in securities..
PU
01/04VICO INTERNATIONAL  : Monthly return of equity issuer on movements in securities..
PU
2020VICO INTERNATIONAL  : Posts Slight Growth in Fiscal H1 Net Profit; Shares Up Abo..
MT
2020VICO INTERNATIONAL  : Monthly return of equity issuer on movements in securities..
PU
2020VICO INTERNATIONAL  : Monthly return of equity issuer on movements in securities..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 816 M 105 M 105 M
Net income 2021 18,3 M 2,36 M 2,36 M
Net cash 2021 19,5 M 2,51 M 2,51 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,73x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 144 M 18,5 M 18,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,07x
EV / Sales 2021 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 27,0%
Chart VICO INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vico International Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yip Ho Hui Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Pui Sing Hui Chairman
Wing Man Hui Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Yung Hoi Tse Independent Non-Executive Director
Ho Chi Leung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VICO INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED38.46%18
PTT OIL AND RETAIL BUSINESS0.00%11 519
QATAR FUEL COMPANY Q.P.S.C.("WOQOD")-5.09%4 875
PETRONAS DAGANGAN-13.36%4 688
RUBIS-1.42%4 641
ORIENTAL ENERGY CO., LTD.6.31%2 815