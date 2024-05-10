1st Quarter 2024 Business Update
10 May 2024
Contents
- Operational Update for 1Q 2024
- Financial Update for 1Q 2024
OPERATIONAL UPDATE FOR 1ST QUARTER 2024
Operational Update for 1st Quarter 2024
Vehicle Inspection Business
- Installation of On Board Units (OBU) under the Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) 2.0 exercise has commenced but full roll out is only expected later this year.
Non-Vehicle Testing Business
- The demand for non-vehicle testing has been affected by the weak manufacturing sector. As a result, competition for the reduced demand has become very keen.
FINANCIAL UPDATE
FOR 1ST QUARTER 2024
Income Statement - 1st Quarter 2024
1Q 2024
1Q 2023
Fav/(Adv)
$'000
$'000
$'000
%
Revenue
28,045
27,758
287
1.0
Operating Costs
(19,756)
(19,600)
(156)
(0.8)
Operating Profit
8,289
8,158
131
1.6
Profit After Tax
7,001
6,977
24
0.3
Profit after Tax and Minority Interest (PATMI)
6,945
6,853
92
1.3
EBITDA
10,391
10,009
382
3.8
There were no significant changes in Revenue, Cost and Profits compared to 1st Quarter 2023.
Balance Sheet
Mar 24
Dec 23
Fav/(Adv)
$'000
$'000
$'000
%
Cash & Cash Equivalents
60,653
55,066
5,587
10.1
Other Current Assets
17,121
16,721
400
2.4
Non-Current Assets
124,100
124,584
(484)
(0.4)
Total Assets
201,874
196,371
5,503
2.8
Current Liabilities
29,019
31,319
(2,300)
(7.3)
Non-Current Liabilities
33,413
32,750
663
2.0
Total Liabilities
62,432
64,069
(1,637)
(2.6)
Total Equity
139,442
132,302
7,140
5.4
- Balance sheet remains strong with cash & cash equivalents of $60.7m.
- Total liabilities decreased by $2.3m due to lower trade and other payables.
Cashflow
1Q 2024
$'000
Cash from Operating Activities
7,440
Utilisation of Cash:
CAPEX
(1,757)
Payments under lease liability
(376)
Total Utilisation of Cash
(2,133)
Others
280
Net Cash Generated
5,587
Financial Summary
Financial
Performance
- Group PATMI at $6.9m rose by $0.1m or 1.3% against 1Q 2023.
Financial Position
- Strong balance sheet with cash balance of $60.7m to sustain and support business growth.
Cash Flow
• Net
cash
of
$5.6m generated during 1Q 2024.
