1st Quarter 2024 Business Update

10 May 2024

This presentation is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for shares ("Shares") in VICOM Ltd (the "Company"). The value of shares and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Shares are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Company or any of its affiliates. An investment in Shares is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. The past performance of the Company is not necessarily indicative of its future performance.

This presentation may also contain forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements, which are based on current view of management on future events.

No part of this document, nor the fact of its distribution, should form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions contained herein. None of the Company or any of its subsidiaries, affiliates, advisors or representatives and agents shall have any responsibility or liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) relating to the accuracy or completeness of the information and opinions contained in this document or for any loss howsoever arising from any reliance or use of this document or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with the document. The information contained in this document is not to be taken as any recommendation made by the Company or any other person to enter into any agreement with regard to any investment.

The inclusion of financial information in this document should not be regarded as a representation or warranty by the Company, or any of its affiliates, advisors or representatives or any other person as to the accuracy or completeness of such information's portrayal of the financial condition or results of operations of the Company and should not be relied upon when making an investment decision. The information contained in this document is provided as at the date of this document and is subject to change without notice.

If you have any doubt about the foregoing or any content of this document, you should obtain independent professional advice.

Contents

  • Operational Update for 1Q 2024
  • Financial Update for 1Q 2024

OPERATIONAL UPDATE FOR 1ST QUARTER 2024

Operational Update for 1st Quarter 2024

Vehicle Inspection Business

  • Installation of On Board Units (OBU) under the Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) 2.0 exercise has commenced but full roll out is only expected later this year.

Non-Vehicle Testing Business

  • The demand for non-vehicle testing has been affected by the weak manufacturing sector. As a result, competition for the reduced demand has become very keen.

FINANCIAL UPDATE

FOR 1ST QUARTER 2024

Income Statement - 1st Quarter 2024

1Q 2024

1Q 2023

Fav/(Adv)

$'000

$'000

$'000

%

Revenue

28,045

27,758

287

1.0

Operating Costs

(19,756)

(19,600)

(156)

(0.8)

Operating Profit

8,289

8,158

131

1.6

Profit After Tax

7,001

6,977

24

0.3

Profit after Tax and Minority Interest (PATMI)

6,945

6,853

92

1.3

EBITDA

10,391

10,009

382

3.8

There were no significant changes in Revenue, Cost and Profits compared to 1st Quarter 2023.

Balance Sheet

Mar 24

Dec 23

Fav/(Adv)

$'000

$'000

$'000

%

Cash & Cash Equivalents

60,653

55,066

5,587

10.1

Other Current Assets

17,121

16,721

400

2.4

Non-Current Assets

124,100

124,584

(484)

(0.4)

Total Assets

201,874

196,371

5,503

2.8

Current Liabilities

29,019

31,319

(2,300)

(7.3)

Non-Current Liabilities

33,413

32,750

663

2.0

Total Liabilities

62,432

64,069

(1,637)

(2.6)

Total Equity

139,442

132,302

7,140

5.4

  • Balance sheet remains strong with cash & cash equivalents of $60.7m.
  • Total liabilities decreased by $2.3m due to lower trade and other payables.

Cashflow

1Q 2024

$'000

Cash from Operating Activities

7,440

Utilisation of Cash:

CAPEX

(1,757)

Payments under lease liability

(376)

Total Utilisation of Cash

(2,133)

Others

280

Net Cash Generated

5,587

Financial Summary

Financial

Performance

  • Group PATMI at $6.9m rose by $0.1m or 1.3% against 1Q 2023.

Financial Position

  • Strong balance sheet with cash balance of $60.7m to sustain and support business growth.

Cash Flow

• Net

cash

of

$5.6m generated during 1Q 2024.

