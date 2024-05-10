This presentation is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for shares ("Shares") in VICOM Ltd (the "Company"). The value of shares and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Shares are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Company or any of its affiliates. An investment in Shares is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. The past performance of the Company is not necessarily indicative of its future performance.

This presentation may also contain forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements, which are based on current view of management on future events.

No part of this document, nor the fact of its distribution, should form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions contained herein. None of the Company or any of its subsidiaries, affiliates, advisors or representatives and agents shall have any responsibility or liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) relating to the accuracy or completeness of the information and opinions contained in this document or for any loss howsoever arising from any reliance or use of this document or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with the document. The information contained in this document is not to be taken as any recommendation made by the Company or any other person to enter into any agreement with regard to any investment.

The inclusion of financial information in this document should not be regarded as a representation or warranty by the Company, or any of its affiliates, advisors or representatives or any other person as to the accuracy or completeness of such information's portrayal of the financial condition or results of operations of the Company and should not be relied upon when making an investment decision. The information contained in this document is provided as at the date of this document and is subject to change without notice.

If you have any doubt about the foregoing or any content of this document, you should obtain independent professional advice.