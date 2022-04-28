VICOM : AGM Results and Media Release (Retirement of Lim Jit Poh)

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

VICOM LTD

Security

VICOM LTD. - SGXE86215543 - WJP

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Annual General Meeting

Date &Time of Broadcast 27-Apr-2022 12:26:35

REPL::ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING::VOLUNTARY Status

Replacement

Announcement Reference

SG220329MEETPBMZ

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Angeline Joyce Lee Siang Pohr

Designation

Company Secretary

Financial Year End 31/12/2021

Event Narrative

Narrative Type Narrative Text Additional Text Notice of Annual General Meeting (1) Results of the Forty-First Annual General Meeting held on 27 April 2022; Additional Text (2) Chief Financial Of�cer's Presentation Slides at the Annual General Meeting; and (3) Media Release on the Retirement of Chairman Event Dates

Meeting Date and Time 27/04/2022 10:00:00

Response Deadline Date 24/04/2022 10:00:00

Event Venue(s)

Place

Venue(s) Venue details Meeting Venue Auditorium Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre 1 Straits Boulevard Singapore 018906

Attachments

VICOM LTD - Notice of AGM - Business Times Notice Section.pdf

29/03/2022

VICOM LTD

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Co. Reg. No.: 198100320K)

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Forty-First Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of VICOM Ltd (the "Company") will be held on Wednesday, 27 April 2022 at 10.00 a.m. via electronic means and at:

AUDITORIUM

SINGAPORE CHINESE CULTURAL CENTRE 1 STRAITS BOULEVARD

SINGAPORE 018906

The AGM is for the purpose of transacting the following businesses:

ORDINARY BUSINESS:

To consider and, if thought ﬁt, to pass the following Resolutions:

1. To receive and adopt the Directors' Statement and Audited Financial Statements for the ﬁnancial year ended 31 December 2021 together with the Auditors' Report thereon.

2. To declare a tax-exempt one-tier ﬁnal dividend of 3.24 Singapore cents (S$0.0324) per ordinary share in respect of the

ﬁnancial year ended 31 December 2021.

3. To declare a tax-exempt one-tier special dividend of 2.00 Singapore cents (S$0.0200) per ordinary share in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2021.

4. To approve the payment of Directors' fees of $508,502 for the ﬁnancial year ended 31 December 2021.

5. To re-elect Mr Yang Ban Seng, a Director retiring pursuant to Regulation 98(b) of the Company's Constitution. [Please refer to Explanatory Note (a)]

6. To re-elect Professor Shim Phyau Wui, Victor, a Director retiring pursuant to Regulation 98(b) of the Company's Constitution. [Please refer to Explanatory Note (b)]

7. To re-elect Ms June Seah Lee Kiang, a Director retiring pursuant to Regulation 98(b) of the Company's Constitution. [Please refer to Explanatory Note (c)]

8. To re-elect Dr Tan Kim Siew, a Director retiring pursuant to Regulation 98(b) of the Company's Constitution. [Please refer to Explanatory Note (d)]

9. To note the retirement of Mr Lim Jit Poh as a Director of the Company upon the conclusion of this AGM. [Please refer to Explanatory Note (e)]

10. To note the retirement of Mr Goh Yeow Tin as a Director of the Company upon the conclusion of this AGM. [Please refer to Explanatory Note (f)]

11. To re-appoint Messrs Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Auditors of the Company and to authorise the Directors to ﬁx their remuneration.

NOTICE OF RECORD AND DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATES

(Resolution 1)

(Resolution 2)

(Resolution 3)

(Resolution 4)

(Resolution 5)

(Resolution 6)

(Resolution 7)

(Resolution 8)

(Resolution 9)

NOTICE IS ALSO HEREBY GIVEN that the Share Transfer Books and Register of Members of the Company will be closed at 5.00 p.m. on Friday, 6 May 2022 for the purpose of determining Shareholders' entitlements to the proposed tax-exempt one-tier ﬁnal dividend of 3.24 Singapore cents (S$0.0324) per ordinary share and a tax-exempt one-tier special dividend of 2.00 Singapore cents (S$0.0200) per ordinary share for the ﬁnancial year ended 31 December 2021 (the "Proposed Final and Special Dividends").

Duly completed and stamped transfers received by the Company's Share Registrar, B.A.C.S. Private Limited, at 77 Robinson Road, #06-03 Robinson 77, Singapore 068896, up to 5.00 p.m. on Friday, 6 May 2022 will be registered to determine Shareholders' entitlements to the Proposed Final and Special Dividends. Shareholders (being depositors) whose securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited are credited with ordinary shares in the capital of the Company as at 5.00 p.m. on Friday, 6 May 2022 will be entitled to such Proposed Final and Special Dividends.

The Proposed Final and Special Dividends, if approved by the Shareholders at the Forty-First AGM of the Company, will be paid on Wednesday, 25 May 2022.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD Angeline Joyce Lee Siang Pohr Company Secretary Singapore

29 March 2022

EXPLANATORY NOTES:

ORDINARY BUSINESS:

(a) Mr Yang Ban Seng(1) will, upon re-election as a Director of the Company, continue to serve as Deputy Chairman of the Board, and a member of the Technology Committee. Mr Yang will be appointed as a member of the Audit and Risk Committee and the Nominating and Remuneration Committee, and will cease to be a member of the Sustainability Committee. Mr Yang will be considered a Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, pursuant to Rule 704(8) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST.

(b) Professor Shim Phyau Wui, Victor(1) will, upon re-election as a Director of the Company, continue to serve as a member of the Audit and Risk Committee and join the Sustainability Committee as a member. Professor Shim will also assume the role of Chairman of the Technology Committee, but will step down as the Chairman and a member of the Nominating and Remuneration Committee. If Dr Tan Kim Siew is re-elected as a Director of the Company, Professor Shim will cease to be the Lead Independent Director as Dr Tan Kim Siew will be appointed the Chairman of the Board and he is considered an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Professor Shim will be considered an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, pursuant to Rule 704(8) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST.

(c) Ms June Seah Lee Kiang(1) will, upon re-election as a Director of the Company, continue to serve as the Chairman of the Sustainability Committee and a member of the Audit and Risk Committee. Ms Seah will be considered an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, pursuant to Rule 704(8) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST.

(d) Dr Tan Kim Siew(1) will, upon re-election as a Director of the Company, be appointed as the Chairman of the Board and the Nominating and Remuneration Committee (of which he is currently a member). He will step down as the Chairman of the Technology Committee, but remain as a member of the Technology Committee and the Sustainability Committee. Dr Tan will be considered an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company.

(e) Mr Lim Jit Poh will, upon his retirement as a Director of the Company, cease to be Chairman of the Board and a member of the Nominating and Remuneration Committee and the Sustainability Committee. Mr Lim will be accorded the title of Chairman Emeritus and be appointed Senior Advisor to the Board and Management.

(f) Mr Goh Yeow Tin will, upon his retirement as a Director of the Company, cease to be a member of the Nominating and Remuneration Committee, the Sustainability Committee and the Technology Committee.

(1)

Detailed information on the Directors who are proposed to be re-elected can be found under the sections entitled "Board of Directors", "Directors' Particulars" and "Additional Information on Directors Seeking Re-election" in the FY2021 Annual Report of the Company.

NOTES:

1. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. The Chairman of the Meeting, as proxy, need not be a member of the Company.

2. Where a member appoints two (2) proxies, he/she should specify the proportion of his/her shareholding to be represented by each proxy, failing which the nomination shall be deemed to be alternative.

3. A member who is a relevant intermediary entitled to attend the meeting and vote is entitled to appoint more than two (2) proxies to attend and vote instead of the member, but each proxy must be appointed to exercise the rights attached to a different share or shares held by each member. Where such member appoints more than two (2) proxies, the appointments shall be invalid unless the member specifies the number of shares in relation to which each proxy has been appointed. "Relevant intermediary" means: (a) a banking corporation licensed under the Banking Act 1970 of Singapore, or a wholly-owned subsidiary of such a banking corporation, whose business includes the provision of nominee services and who holds shares in that capacity; (b) a person holding a capital markets services licence to provide custodial services for securities under the Securities and Futures Act 2001 of Singapore, and who holds shares in that capacity; or (c) the Central Provident Fund Board ("CPF Board") established by the Central Provident Fund Act 1953 of Singapore, in respect of shares purchased under the subsidiary legislation made under that Act providing for the making of investments from the contributions and interest standing to the credit of members of the Central Provident Fund, if the CPF Board holds those shares in the capacity of an intermediary pursuant to or in accordance with that subsidiary legislation.

4. Investors holding shares under the Central Provident Fund Investment Schemes ("CPF Investors") and/or Supplementary Retirement Scheme ("SRS Investors") who wish to vote at the AGM should approach their respective agent banks to submit their votes at least seven (7) working days before the date of the AGM (i.e. by 10.00 a.m. on Friday, 15 April 2022). CPF/SRS Investors should contact their respective agent banks for any queries they may have with regard to the appointment of proxy for the AGM.

5. The instrument appointing a proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority under which it is signed (if applicable) or a duly certified copy thereof, must be submitted in the following manner: (a) If submitted by post, be deposited at the Company's registered office at 205 Braddell Road, Singapore 579701; or (b) If submitted by electronic mail, be sent to agm2022@vicom.com.sg; or (c) If submitted electronically, be lodged at the Company's AGM pre-registration website, www.conveneagm.sg/VICOM_AGM2022, in each case, by 10.00 a.m. on Sunday, 24 April 2022, being not less than seventy-two (72) hours before the time appointed for the holding of the AGM.

6. In the case of shares entered in the Depository Register, the Company may reject any instrument appointing proxy lodged if the member, being the appointor, is not shown to have shares entered against his/her name in the Depository Register as at seventy-two (72) hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM (i.e. by 10.00 a.m. on Sunday, 24 April 2022), as certified by The Central Depository (Pte) Limited to the Company.

7. A corporation which is a member of the Company may authorise by resolutions of its directors or other governing body, such person as it thinks fit to act as its representative at the meeting.

8. The instrument appointing a proxy must be signed by the appointor or his/her attorney duly authorised in writing. Where the instrument appointing a proxy is executed by a corporation, it shall be executed either under its common seal or under the hand of any officer or attorney duly authorised. The power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which the instrument of proxy is signed on behalf of the member or duly certified copy of that power of attorney or other authority (failing previous registration with the Company) shall be attached to the instrument of proxy, failing which the instrument may be treated as invalid.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

The AGM is being convened and will be held physically pursuant to the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020 ("Physical Meeting") and by electronic means pursuant to the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Alternative Arrangements for Meetings for Companies, Variable Capital Companies, Business Trusts, Unit Trusts and Debenture Holders) Order 2020 ("Virtual Meeting").

Shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") shall take note of the following arrangements for the conduct of the AGM on Wednesday,

27 April 2022 at 10.00 a.m.:

1. Attendance Due to the current COVID-19 situation, the Company will restrict the number of attendees at the Physical Meeting to 100 persons or such other number as the Directors may determine in compliance with the prevailing Ministry of Health ("MOH") advisory. The pre-registration procedures are set out below: Virtual Meeting Proceedings of the AGM will be broadcasted through live audio visual and audio-only feeds ("Live Webcast"). All Shareholders who wish to follow the proceedings of the AGM must pre-register online at the URL: www.conveneagm.sg/ VICOM_AGM2022 for veriﬁcation purposes by 10.00 a.m. on Sunday, 24 April 2022. Shareholders who are appointing proxy(ies) ("Proxy(ies)") to attend the Virtual Meeting should inform his/her Proxy(ies) to pre-register at the URL: www.conveneagm.sg/VICOM_AGM2022 not less than seventy-two (72) hours before the time appointed for the holding of the AGM (i.e. by 10.00 a.m. on Sunday, 24 April 2022), failing which the appointment shall be invalid. Following veriﬁcation, the Company will provide veriﬁed Shareholders and Proxy(ies) with a conﬁrmation email by Monday, 25 April 2022 ("Conﬁrmation Email for Virtual Meeting") via the email address provided during the pre-registration or as indicated in the Proxy Form to access the Live Webcast to watch the live feed of the AGM proceedings via the log-in credentials created during the pre-registration or log-in with their SingPass account. Please use the registered identiﬁcation credentials to access the Live Webcast. Shareholders must not forward the above-mentioned link to other persons who are not Shareholders and who are not entitled to attend the AGM. This is also to avoid any technical disruptions or overload to the Live Webcast. Shareholders who have registered by 10.00 a.m. on Sunday, 24 April 2022 but have not received the Conﬁrmation Email for Virtual Meeting by Monday, 25 April 2022, please email to ir@vicom.com.sg. If you have any queries on the Live Webcast, please email to ir@vicom.com.sg or support@conveneagm.com or call the telephone number +65 6856 7330.

2. Submission of Questions (a) Submission of questions in advance of the AGM: Physical Meeting Please pre-register for veriﬁcation purposes by 10.00 a.m. on Sunday, 24 April 2022 at the URL: www.conveneagm.sg/VICOM_AGM2022 and indicate your interest to attend the AGM physically at the AGM venue. Due to the restriction on the number of attendees at the AGM venue, the Company reserves the right to select veriﬁed Shareholders who have indicated their interest to attend the AGM physically during pre-registration. Shareholders who are appointing Proxy(ies) to attend the Physical Meeting on his/her behalf should inform his/her Proxy(ies) to pre-register and specify his/her/their intention to attend the Physical Meeting at the URL: www.conveneagm.sg/VICOM_AGM2022 not less than seventy-two (72) hours before the time appointed for the holding of the AGM (i.e. by 10.00 a.m. on Sunday, 24 April 2022), failing which the appointment shall be invalid. Veriﬁed Shareholders and Proxy(ies) who are successful in the pre-registration to attend the Physical Meeting will receive an email by Monday, 25 April 2022 ("Conﬁrmation Email for Physical Meeting") via the email address provided during the pre-registration or as indicated in the Proxy Form. Veriﬁed Shareholders who are unsuccessful in the pre-registration to attend the Physical Meeting will receive a Conﬁrmation Email for Virtual Meeting by Monday, 25 April 2022 to attend the Virtual Meeting by accessing the Live Webcast to watch the live feed of the AGM proceedings via the log-in credentials created during the pre-registration or log-in with their SingPass accounts. Shareholders who have registered by 10.00 a.m. on Sunday, 24 April 2022 but have not received the Conﬁrmation Email for Physical Meeting or the Conﬁrmation Email for Virtual Meeting, as the case may be, by Monday, 25 April 2022, please email to ir@vicom.com.sg. If you have any queries on the attendance at the AGM venue, please email to ir@vicom.com.sg. Shareholders can submit questions in advance relating to the businesses of the AGM either via: (i) electronic mail, to ir@vicom.com.sg; or (ii) the Company's AGM pre-registration website, www.conveneagm.sg/VICOM_AGM2022. All questions must be submitted by 10.00 a.m. on Sunday, 24 April 2022, being not less than seventy-two (72) hours before the time appointed for the holding of the AGM. The Company will endeavour to respond to substantial and relevant questions received from the Shareholders and Proxy(ies) during the AGM. (b) Submission of questions during the AGM: Virtual Meeting Shareholders and Proxy(ies) who have pre-registered and been verified to attend the AGM proceedings via the Live Webcast will be able to ask questions relating to the agenda of the AGM during the AGM by: (i) Submitting text-based questions via the Live Webcast by clicking the "Ask a Question" feature and then clicking "Type Your Question" to input their queries in the questions text box. (ii)Clicking the "Ask a Question" feature and then clicking the "Queue for Video Call" via the Live Webcast. The relevant Shareholder or Proxy will be informed once it is appropriate for him/her to speak and can thereafter raise his/her question via audio-visual means during the AGM within a certain prescribed time limit. Physical Meeting Verified Shareholders and Proxy(ies) attending the Physical Meeting will be able to ask questions in person at the AGM venue. (c) Where there are substantially similar questions for the Virtual Meeting and Physical Meeting, the Company will consolidate such questions. As a result, the questions received may not be addressed individually.

3. Voting Live voting will be conducted during the AGM for Shareholders and Proxy(ies) attending the Physical Meeting or Virtual Meeting. It is important for Shareholders and Proxy(ies) to bring their own web-browser enabled devices for voting at the Physical Meeting or have their own web-browser enabled devices ready for voting during the Virtual Meeting. Shareholders and Proxy(ies) will be required to log-in via the email address provided during the pre-registration or as indicated in the Proxy Form. The Proxy Form for the AGM may be accessed at the Company's website at www.vicom.com.sg/agm2022proxyform, or on SGXNET. The electronic proxy form is also available on the Company's AGM pre-registration site, www.conveneagm.sg/VICOM_AGM2022. (a) Live Voting Shareholders and Proxy(ies) may cast their votes in real time for each resolution to be tabled during the AGM via the log-in credentials created during the pre-registration or via their SingPass accounts. Shareholders and Proxy(ies) will have the opportunity to cast their votes via the live voting feature. Shareholders and Proxy(ies) must bring a web-browser enabled device in order to cast their votes. CPF/SRS Investors who have used their CPF/SRS monies to buy the Company's shares should instead approach their respective relevant intermediary as soon as possible to specify voting instructions. (b) Voting via appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy: As an alternative to the above, Shareholders may also vote at the AGM by appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy to vote on their behalf. Duly completed Proxy Forms must be: (i) deposited at the Company's registered office at 205 Braddell Road, Singapore 579701; or (ii) sent via electronic mail to agm2022@vicom.com.sg; or (iii) lodged at the Company's AGM pre-registration website, www.conveneagm.sg/VICOM_AGM2022, and submitted by 10.00 a.m. on Sunday, 24 April 2022, being not less than seventy-two (72) hours before the time appointed for the holding of the AGM. (c) CPF/SRS Investors: CPF/SRS Investors who have used their CPF/SRS monies to buy the Company's shares should not make use of the Proxy Form and should instead approach their respective intermediary as soon as possible to specify voting instructions. CPF/SRS Investors who wish to vote should approach their respective CPF Agent Bank/SRS Operator at least seven (7) working days before the AGM (i.e. by 10.00 a.m. on Friday, 15 April 2022), to ensure that their votes are submitted.

4. Access to documents or information relating to the AGM The Annual Report for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 has been uploaded on SGXNET on 29 March 2022 and may be accessed via SGXNET and also the Company's website at www.vicom.com.sg.

5. Precautionary measures to minimise the risk of COVID-19 The following steps will be taken for Shareholders and others attending the AGM to help to minimise the risk of community spread of the virus: (a) All attendees of the Physical Meeting will be required to check-in using SafeEntry before entering the AGM venue for the Physical Meeting. (b) All attendees will be subject to Vaccination-Differentiated Safe Management Measures (VDS), i.e. every attendee must be fully vaccinated, recovered from COVID-19 within the past 180 days, or medically ineligible for vaccines under the National Vaccination Programme. (c) All attendees of the Physical Meeting will be required to wear face masks at the AGM venue at all times. (d) All attendees must comply with the prevailing guidelines on safe distancing. (e) Shareholders and Proxy(ies) who received the Confirmation Email for Physical Meeting but are feeling unwell on the date of the AGM are advised not to attend the Physical Meeting. (f) Shareholders and Proxy(ies) who received the Confirmation Email for Physical Meeting are advised to arrive at the Physical Meeting earlier, as the measures mentioned above may cause delay in the registration process. The Company seeks the understanding and co-operation of all members, Shareholders and Proxy(ies) to safeguard public health and safety and minimise the risk of community spread of COVID-19.

6. Filming and Photography When a Shareholder or Proxy attends, speaks and votes at the AGM via electronic means or physically, he/she consents to his/her video and/or photographs being taken for the purpose of publication on the Company's website and publicity materials without further notification.

FURTHER UPDATES

Shareholders should note that the manner of conducting the AGM may be subject to further changes based on the evolving COVID-19 situation, any legislative amendments and any directives or guidelines from government agencies or regulatory authorities. Any changes to the manner of conducting the AGM will be announced by the Company on SGXNet. Shareholders are advised to check SGXNet and the Company's website regularly for any further updates.

PERSONAL DATA PRIVACY:

By submitting an instrument appointing a proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) to attend, speak and vote at the Annual General Meeting and/or any adjournment thereof, a member of the Company (i) consents to the collection, use and disclosure of the member's personal data by the Company (or its agents) for the purpose of the processing and administration by the Company (or its agents) of proxies and representatives appointed for the Annual General Meeting (including any adjournment thereof) and the preparation and compilation of the attendance lists, minutes and other documents relating to the Annual General Meeting (including any adjournment thereof), and in order for the Company (or its agents) to comply with any applicable laws, listing rules, regulations and/or guidelines (collectively, the "Purposes"), (ii) warrants that where the member discloses the personal data of the member's proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) to the Company (or its agents), the member has obtained the prior consent of such proxy(ies) and/ or representative(s) for the collection, use and disclosure by the Company (or its agents) of the personal data of such proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) for the Purposes, and (iii) agrees that the member will indemnify the Company in respect of any actions, proceedings, penalties, liabilities, claims, demands, costs, expenses, losses and damages suﬀered or incurred by the Company as a result of the member's breach of warranty.

VICOM LTD

(Company Registration Number: 198100320K)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

RESULTS OF THE FORTY-FIRST ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 27 APRIL 2022

VICOM Ltd (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, pursuant to Rule 704(16) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"), on a poll vote, all resolutions as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") dated 29 March 2022 have been duly approved and passed by the Shareholders at the Forty-First AGM of the Company held on 27 April 2022.

The results of the poll on each of the resolutions put to the vote at the AGM are set out below:

Resolution number and Total number of For Against details shares represented by votes for and against the relevant resolution Number of % Number of % Shares Shares Ordinary Business Resolution 1 Adoption of Directors' Statement and Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 245,986,900 245,962,900 99.99 24,000 0.01 Resolution 2 Declaration of Final Dividend for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 245,993,700 245,972,700 99.99 21,000 0.01 Resolution 3 Declaration of Special Dividend for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 245,993,700 245,972,700 99.99 21,000 0.01 Resolution 4 Approval of Directors' Fees amounting to S$508,502 for financial year ended 31 December 2021 245,934,100 245,806,600 99.95 127,500 0.05

Resolution number and Total number of For Against details shares represented by votes for and against the relevant resolution Number of % Number of % Shares Shares Ordinary Business Resolution 5 Re-election of Mr Yang Ban Seng as a Director 245,937,300 245,425,800 99.79 511,500 0.21 Resolution 6 Re-election of Professor Shim Phyau Wui, Victor as a Director 245,938,900 245,434,500 99.79 504,400 0.21 Resolution 7 Re-election of Ms June Seah Lee Kiang as a Director 245,938,900 245,416,500 99.79 522,400 0.21 Resolution 8 Re-election of Dr Tan Kim Siew as a Director 245,417,800 245,393,400 99.99 24,400 0.01 Resolution 9 Re-appointment of Messrs Deloitte & Touche LLP as Auditors and authorising the Directors to fix their remuneration 245,984,900 245,476,900 99.79 508,000 0.21

DETAILS OF SHAREHOLDERS WHO ABSTAINED FROM VOTING ON CERTAIN RESOLUTIONS ARE SET OUT BELOW:

(i) All the Non-Executive Directors of the Company, who are also Shareholders and collectively hold 760,000 shares, abstained from voting on Resolution 4 in respect of the payment of Directors' Fees to the Non-Executive Directors for the financial year ended 31 December 2021.

(ii) None of the Directors who sought re-election as Directors of the Company pursuant to Resolutions 5 to 8 hold the Company's shares as at the date of this AGM.

SCRUTINEERS

Messrs Deloitte & Touche LLP and Mr Chong Yew Fui, Adrian (ComfortDelGro's Group Chief Internal Audit Officer) were appointed as joint scrutineers for Resolutions 1 to 8, while Mr Chong was appointed as sole scrutineer for Resolution 9.

2