Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. VICOM Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WJP   SGXE86215543

VICOM LTD

(WJP)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  04/28 02:42:23 am EDT
2.090 SGD   -0.48%
04:25aVICOM : Appointment of Company Secretary - Sheryl Cher
PU
04:25aVICOM : Appointment of Director (Jackson Chia)
PU
04:25aVICOM : Retirement of Goh Yew Tin
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VICOM : Appointment of Company Secretary - Sheryl Cher

04/28/2022 | 04:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

#$%

! "

)

& ' (

*+

'

-+

,

'

-+

,

-+ / , & & +

-+

,.

(

+

+ / 0

-

3 4 3" !

2

1 , &

*5

'

6

-+

,

)

)

+/ +-&

-

, & & +

7 /

-

+

,

9

874

2 ! 1

(*-;

( 0 ) : +

6-

% + .

$ + )

'

,

+

)

)

+-&

.6+=6'+5;

<

.

+ /

+

&

' ( (

(

& + < (

: % '

+

&

'

1 , &

/+-)5 . //

+-&

) + / .

)

+-&

) '

.

?

>

.

+ /

-, & & +

2

'

'

+

, ( (

-/ , & & +

2

1 2 !

+

/ %

-*

) '

? .

>

.

'

&

%

$

"#

"

!

)

(

*

"

,"

&

+

"

,#

"

&

*

-

*

,'

/ !

* )

*

. ,

%

$

*

"

1

0

)#

%

"

&

&

&

#

,,2

0

,3

0

5 6

&

4

+

50 "7675

7659 7 6 7 5 8 )

7657 7 6 5 ; 8

*

)

-!

-8

)

:

+

<

+

&9:

9 6 = 9

& 9 *9 )

,4

1

;

9 6 =

(

>

,

0

*A

9 6 =

@

9 6 =

)

,%

?

B

0

0

#

C

#

4

,5 6

+

#

#

#

%

7

#

#

>

,

"

!

#

"

!

"

!

$

$

%

$

%

%

$

%

%

$

%

$

$

!

$

%

!

& '

(

%

(

%

!

$

#

"

% $

$

#

&

% $

#

(

$

'

% $

#

Disclaimer

VICOM Ltd. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 08:24:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VICOM LTD
04:25aVICOM : Appointment of Company Secretary - Sheryl Cher
PU
04:25aVICOM : Appointment of Director (Jackson Chia)
PU
04:25aVICOM : Retirement of Goh Yew Tin
PU
04:25aVICOM : Changes to the Composition Board and Board Committees
PU
04:25aVICOM : AGM Results and Media Release (Retirement of Lim Jit Poh)
PU
04/27VICOM : Chairman Lim Jit Poh Retires After 40 Years
PU
04/27VICOM Ltd Appoints Cher Ya Li, Sheryl as Company Secretary
CI
04/27Vicom Ltd Announces the Cessation of Goh Yeow Tin as Independent Non-Executive Director..
CI
04/27VICOM Ltd Appoints Jackson Chia as Non-Independent Non-Executive Director, Member of th..
CI
04/27Vicom Ltd. Announces the Retirement of Lim Jit Poh as Board Chairman and A Non-Independ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 104 M 75,2 M 75,2 M
Net income 2022 26,9 M 19,4 M 19,4 M
Net cash 2022 71,6 M 51,8 M 51,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,7x
Yield 2022 3,25%
Capitalization 745 M 539 M 539 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,48x
EV / Sales 2023 6,43x
Nbr of Employees 864
Free-Float 26,8%
Chart VICOM LTD
Duration : Period :
VICOM Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VICOM LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,10 SGD
Average target price 2,12 SGD
Spread / Average Target 1,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wing Yew Sim Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peck Kim Lee Chief Financial Officer
Jit Poh Lim Chairman
Tuck Wah Cheng Assistant Vice President-Information Technology
Teng Kang Teo Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VICOM LTD2.94%539
SGS AG-18.54%19 176
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE-19.04%17 852
SOTERA HEALTH COMPANY-11.80%5 874
CENTRE TESTING INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO. LTD.-16.26%5 763
PONY TESTING CO., LTD.-12.32%1 240