    VCON   US9258112005

VICON INDUSTRIES, INC.

(VCON)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Markets - 06/08 01:33:31 pm
65 USD   +29.97%
Vicon Industries : 24-Port PoE+ Switch Copy

06/14/2021 | 10:12am EDT
PS-24P-380: A Powerful 24-Port PoE+ Switch

Our 24-port PS-24P-380 PoE+ switch is a user-friendly model designed for quick and simple integration into new and existing security systems. Additionally, it features sophisticated intelligence to automatically load balance for each device with a 380W total PoE budget.

Disclaimer

Vicon Industries Inc. published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 14:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2018 27,7 M - -
Net income 2018 -5,41 M - -
Net Debt 2018 3,63 M - -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
Capitalization 0,57 M 0,57 M -
EV / Sales 2017 0,23x
EV / Sales 2018 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 85
Free-Float 48,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Saagar Govil Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Peter A. Horn Vice President-Operations
Thomas C. Hamilton Secretary
Bret M. McGowan Senior Vice President-Sales & Marketing
Mark Stephen Provinsal Senior Vice President-International Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VICON INDUSTRIES, INC.0.00%1
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.27.81%90 534
GARMIN LTD.20.98%27 815
ALLEGION PLC19.18%12 480
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.6.79%9 925
ADT INC.48.15%9 649