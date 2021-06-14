Vicon Industries : 24-Port PoE+ Switch Copy

PS-24P-380: A Powerful 24-Port PoE+ Switch
Our 24-port PS-24P-380 PoE+ switch is a user-friendly model designed for quick and simple integration into new and existing security systems. Additionally, it features sophisticated intelligence to automatically load balance for each device with a 380W total PoE budget.
