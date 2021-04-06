Log in
Vicon Industries : Analog Digital Video Recorder

04/06/2021
V-DVR series of 16-channel HD digital video recorders
The V-DVR Series of HD Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) is designed specifically to support AHD, TVI and analog cameras. The DVR integrates easily the Valerus VMS through the ONVIF standard protocol. Additionally, it can be used to record video on Valerus for edge recording. The DVRs support up to 16 video channels; there are two models, one with 4 TB storage and one with 8 TB storage.

Disclaimer

Vicon Industries Inc. published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 18:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2018 27,7 M - -
Net income 2018 -5,41 M - -
Net Debt 2018 3,63 M - -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
Capitalization 0,35 M 0,35 M -
EV / Sales 2017 0,23x
EV / Sales 2018 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 85
Free-Float 48,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Saagar Govil Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Peter A. Horn Vice President-Operations
Thomas C. Hamilton Secretary
Bret M. McGowan Senior Vice President-Sales & Marketing
Mark Stephen Provinsal Senior Vice President-International Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VICON INDUSTRIES, INC.0.00%0
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.16.16%80 403
GARMIN LTD.13.60%26 040
ALLEGION PLC11.73%11 798
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.29.16%11 333
FLIR SYSTEMS, INC.31.60%7 558
