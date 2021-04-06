Vicon Industries : Analog Digital Video Recorder

V-DVR series of 16-channel HD digital video recorders

The V-DVR Series of HD Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) is designed specifically to support AHD, TVI and analog cameras. The DVR integrates easily the Valerus VMS through the ONVIF standard protocol. Additionally, it can be used to record video on Valerus for edge recording. The DVRs support up to 16 video channels; there are two models, one with 4 TB storage and one with 8 TB storage.