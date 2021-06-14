Vicon Industries : Powerful PoE++ Switches

PS-10PP Series: Powerful PoE++ Switches

Our PS-10PP series supports 60-watt PoE++ ports, ideal for heavy-duty cameras like our Roughneck Pro PTZ and V1020 360° multi-sensor. The PS-10PP-240 model provides four PoE++ ports and 4 PoE+ ports, whereas the PS-10PP-480 model supports eight PoE++ ports. Like our PS-24P-380, these powerful switches are designed for simple setup and integration into new or existing systems. These switches offer exceptionally high-power budgets of 240W in the PS-10PP-240 model and 480W in the PS-10PP-480 model. These advanced models also help reduce downtime with powerful 'uninterrupted PoE' technology to ensure consistent power even during firmware updates or system reboots.