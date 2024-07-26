Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all purchasers of common stock of Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) between April 26, 2023 and February 22, 2024. Vicor describes itself as a “global power technology company [that] designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.”

The Allegations: Rosen Law Firm is Investigating the Allegations that Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Operations.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants created the false and/or materially misleading impression that Vicor had secured a significant deal for its H100 product that, according to analysts, was Nvidia Corporation. These statements proved incorrect when first, on October 24, 2023, Vicor conspicuously failed to discuss the deal and then later, on February 22, 2024, when the Company issued a press release announcing its end of year earnings and flagged a sharp reversal in new contracts and sales. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Vicor Corporation. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by September 23, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

