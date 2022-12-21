Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Vicor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VICR   US9258151029

VICOR CORPORATION

(VICR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-20 pm EST
53.02 USD   +1.07%
09:01aBoeing launches O3b-mPOWER satellite incorporating Vicor radiation-tolerant power modules
GL
08:59aVicor : Boeing launches O3b-mPOWER satellite incorporating Vicor radiation-tolerant power modules
PU
12/20Insider Sell: Vicor
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vicor : Boeing launches O3b-mPOWER satellite incorporating Vicor radiation-tolerant power modules

12/21/2022 | 08:59am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Andover, MA, December 21, 2022 - The December 16 launch of Boeing's O3b mPOWER communication satellite marks a milestone for Vicor Corporation (VICR NASDAQ), whose high-performance, radiation-tolerant modules support Boeing's satellite mission. Boeing's O3b satellite will help deliver broadband internet access to the "other 3 billion" (O3b) people around the globe where access is limited or nonexistent.

Drawing on an extensive heritage, Vicor power modules are ideally suited for powering advanced communications ASICs and FPGAs that require a very low-noise operating environment enabled by Vicor's soft-switching, high-frequency ZCS/ZVS power stages. The thermally adept modules in an SM-ChiP package provide superior density and efficiency.

High density, radiation tolerant power delivery network for NewSpace

The complete source-to-point-of-load solution comprises four SM-ChiP modules powering advanced ASICs and FPGAs from a 100V bus: the BCM3423, a 100V input, 300W, K = 1/3 bus converter; the PRM2919, a 33V input 200W regulator; a VTM2919 150A current multiplier with an output of 0.8V; and a VTM2919 50A current multiplier with an output of 3.3V.

The modules, which are manufactured in Andover, MA, (USA) are available in high-density SM-ChiP BGA packages. ChiPs are rated for operation from -40 to 125°C.

Learn more about how Vicor powers satellite applications and contact Vicor for evaluation boards and samples.

About Vicor

Vicor is the leader in high-performance power modules, enabling customer innovation with easy-to-deploy modular power system solutions for power delivery networks that provide the highest density and efficiency from source to point-of-load. We continuously advance the density, efficiency and power delivery capabilities of our power modules by staying on the forefront of distribution architectures, conversion topologies and packaging technology. Vicor serves customers in enterprise and high-performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, robotics, UAVs, electric vehicles and transportation, satellites, and aerospace and defense. www.vicorpower.com

Vicor, SM-ChiP™, BCM®, PRM™ and VTM™ are trademarks of Vicor Corporation.

About Boeing

Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners, defense, space and security systems, and service provider of aftermarket support. As America's biggest manufacturing exporter, the company supports airlines and U.S. and allied government customers in more than 150 countries. Boeing products and tailored services include commercial and military aircraft, satellites, weapons, electronic and defense systems, launch systems, advanced information and communication systems, and performance-based logistics and training. www.boeing.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Vicor Corporation published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 13:58:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VICOR CORPORATION
09:01aBoeing launches O3b-mPOWER satellite incorporating Vicor radiation-tolerant power modul..
GL
08:59aVicor : Boeing launches O3b-mPOWER satellite incorporating Vicor radiation-tolerant power ..
PU
12/20Insider Sell: Vicor
MT
12/13Vicor Powering Innovation podcast explores electric aircraft with Ampaire
GL
12/13Vicor Powering Innovation podcast explores electric aircraft with Ampaire
AQ
12/06CCell wins Elektra award using Vicor power modules
AQ
12/05CCell wins Power System Product of the Year at Elektra Awards
GL
11/16Vicor Powering Innovation podcast features DPI UAV Systems tethered drone
GL
11/16Vicor Powering Innovation podcast features DPI UAV Systems tethered drone
AQ
11/03Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VICOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 397 M - -
Net income 2022 32,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 73,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 335 M 2 335 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,89x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,09x
Nbr of Employees 1 027
Free-Float 40,2%
Chart VICOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Vicor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VICOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 53,02 $
Average target price 66,00 $
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrizio Vinciarelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James F. Schmidt CFO, Treasurer, Secretary, Director & VP
Alvaro Doyle Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Michael S. McNamara Senior Quality Engineer
Samuel J. Anderson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VICOR CORPORATION-58.69%2 335
KEYENCE CORPORATION-26.16%98 546
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-24.20%77 115
EATON CORPORATION PLC-10.60%62 005
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.1.73%56 207
NIDEC CORPORATION-45.57%32 202