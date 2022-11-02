Advanced search
    VICR   US9258151029

VICOR CORPORATION

(VICR)
2022-11-02
48.52 USD   -4.39%
Vicor : U.S. Senator Markey visits Vicor, tours world's first power electronics ChiP fab

11/02/2022 | 05:55pm EDT
ANDOVER, MA, November 3, 2022 - Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) was honored to host U.S. Senator Edward Markey as he toured the world's first ChiP™ (Converter housed in Package) fab at Federal Street in Andover, MA. Senator Markey met front-line workers responsible for operating the most advanced, automated power module manufacturing lines in the world. The new state-of-the-art ChiP fab augments production of best-in-class Vicor high-density power modules to support automotive electrification and data center/AI applications.

"It was an honor to have Senator Markey visit our factory and meet our staff," said Mike McNamara, Vicor Vice-president of Operations. "We are proud of our employees and what they have achieved. The whole team really appreciated that Senator Markey took the time to visit us and learn more about our operations."

Senator Markey spent the afternoon at Vicor touring the new facility. (L-R), Stephen Germino, Director of PR and Media Relations, Nancy Grava, VP of Human Resources, US Senator Ed Markey, Mike McNamara, VP of Operations, Kerry Reddington, VP of Legal, John Nguyen, Senior Director of Manufacturing Operations.

Markey, a strong advocate for renewable energy and sustainable business practices, learned how Vicor is engaged in projects with the world's largest automotive companies as they pursue more efficient approaches to vehicle electrification.

"Our new ChiP fab is a vertically integrated facility designed for high-density power modules," said McNamara. "Our proprietary, semiconductor-like manufacturing processes enable us to produce power modules faster, with consistently superior quality, right here in Andover as we have done for 41 years."

The new Vicor ChiP fab provides scalable, high-volume, cost-effective and sustainable power module manufacturing in the United States.

This new capacity is integral to Vicor's business strategy, which includes supporting high-volume automotive electrification for global OEMs and data centers/AI as well as satellite communication, unmanned vehicles and advanced robotics.

The vertically-integrated ChiP fab utilizes proprietary production processes analogous to those employed by semiconductor wafer fabs. These patented processes differentiate Vicor from its competitors, enabling high performance power system solutions.

About Vicor

For over 41 years Vicor has been designing and manufacturing its best-in-class, high-density power solutions in Andover, MA. As the leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance power-module solutions, the new facility will support a new era of growth, advancement and innovation for decades to come.

Vicor is the leader in high-performance power modules, enabling customer innovation with easy-to-deploy modular power system solutions for power delivery networks that provide the highest density and efficiency from source to point-of-load. We continuously advance the density, efficiency and power delivery capabilities of our power modules by staying on the forefront of distribution architectures, conversion topologies and packaging technology. Vicor serves customers in enterprise and high-performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, robotics, UAVs, electric vehicles and transportation, satellites, and aerospace and defense.

www.vicorpower.com

Vicor and ChiP™ are registered trademarks of Vicor Corporation.

Disclaimer

Vicor Corporation published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 21:53:57 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
