Vicor will demonstrate how high-density power modules enable innovative power designs for e-mobility and broad industrial applications at Power Electronics Annual Conference 2024 on July 1 - 4 at Jeju Beach Hotel & Resort in Jeju Island.

Vicor compact power dense modules are flexible and more scalable than discrete power design solutions. Vicor power modules are optimized for high efficiency and high performance. You will learn the simplicity of designing with power modules and how easily they can be configured and scale with design changes because their low profile. Vicor will also share patented architectures like Factorized Power Architecture, which is used to achieve high density and efficiency for demanding power systems.

Stop by Vicor's booth, No. 45 to see a demonstration of our innovative power delivery solutions in the areas of UAV, robotics and eVTOLs. Visit us at 2024 The Electronic Power Conference Exhibition and learn more about the Vicor advanced modular power solutions. Register the event right now.

Vicor is the leader in high-performance power modules, enabling customer innovation with easy-to-deploy modular power system solutions for power delivery networks that provide the highest density and efficiency from source to point-of-load. We continuously advance the density, efficiency and power delivery capabilities of our power modules by staying on the forefront of distribution architectures, conversion topologies and packaging technology. Vicor serves customers in enterprise and high-performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, robotics, UAVs, electric vehicles and transportation, satellites, and aerospace and defense.

With over 40 years of experience in designing, developing and manufacturing power modules for demanding markets, the Vicor patented, high-frequency DC-DC power conversion technology is ideally suited for the automotive market. www.vicorpower.com

Vicor is a registered trademark of Vicor Corporation.

The Power Electronics Annual Conference is the most important event of the society, where 440 papers will be presented and more than 60 exhibitors will display their advanced technologies on power electronics. Power Electronics Annual Conference 2024 is organized by the society of The Korean Institute of Power Electronics. The purpose of this society is to promote the exchange of academic activities and technologies related to the field of power electronics technology.

Power Electronics Annual Conference 2024.