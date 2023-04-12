Advanced search
    VICR   US9258151029

VICOR CORPORATION

(VICR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-11 pm EDT
45.47 USD   +0.11%
09:01aVicor to present high-performance modular power conversion solutions for xEVs at WCX 2023
GL
03/30Vicor : participates in Advanced Automotive Tech Forum 2023
PU
03/20Powering Innovation : Knightscope's autonomous security robot delivers breakthrough detection technology for public safety
PU
Vicor to present high-performance modular power conversion solutions for xEVs at WCX 2023

04/12/2023 | 09:01am EDT
High-density, scalable, modular power systems solve electrification power conversion challenges

ANDOVER, Mass., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the automotive industry rapidly moves toward fully electric vehicles with higher-voltage and higher power requirements, power system design engineers are looking for power conversion solutions that have high density, low weight and are scalable across platforms.

Vicor will present four papers at the premiere global automotive engineering event, World Congress Experience 2023 (WCX™) in Detroit on April 18 – 20, describing innovative approaches to xEV power conversion using its high-density, scalable, modular power system technology.

The Vicor papers are:

 Reducing Range Anxiety by Reducing Harness Weight Using Power Modules
Presented by: Nicolas Richard, Director Automotive Sales and Field Applications, Vicor EMEA
   
 
Managing High-Voltage Line Ripple Rejection with High-Bandwidth DC-DC converters
 Presented by:Haris Muhedinovic, Automotive Principal Field Applications Engineer, Vicor
Ranya Badawi, Power Converter Engineer, General Motors
Contributor: Steve Wybo, Technical Specialist, Power Electronics, General Motors
  
  
 The Transition to 800V Electric Vehicles: Bidirectional Conversion Between 800V and 400V
Presented by: Matt Jenks, North American Director of Automotive, Vicor
   
 Building Redundancy in an Electrical System that Power 400V or 800V Electric Vehicles
Presented by: Patrick Kowalyk, Automotive Principal Field Applications Engineer, Vicor
   

Visit us at WCX 2023 and learn more about the Vicor presentations

About WCX
The WCX™ World Congress Experience is where the engineering community convenes on mobility’s biggest hurdles from mass deployment of electric vehicles to developmental timelines for autonomous vehicles to understating of global supply chain constraints impacting the automotive industry. World Congress Experience is an event of the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE).

About Vicor
Vicor is the leader in high-performance power modules, enabling customer innovation with easy-to-deploy modular power system solutions for power delivery networks that provide the highest density and efficiency from source to point-of-load. We continuously advance the density, efficiency and power delivery capabilities of our power modules by staying on the forefront of distribution architectures, conversion topologies and packaging technology. Vicor serves customers in high-performance computing, industrial equipment, automotive and aerospace and defense markets. With over 40 years of experience in designing, developing and manufacturing power modules for demanding markets, the Vicor patented, high-frequency DC-DC power conversion technology is ideally suited for the automotive market.

Contact: Stephen Germino, Media Relations & PR, Director
  Vicor Corporation
  978 749.8243
  sgermino@vicorpower.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18e8d8b1-a8c7-4a98-b8e6-e2d5f211e02b


