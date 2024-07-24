Vicor Corporation announced that Vicor K.K Japan (Headquarters: Shinagawa ward, Tokyo) will be joining Techno-Frontier 2024 online on August 1, 2024 to share the innovative benefits of using power modules for power system design.

Koji Nishikawa, Senior Applications Engineer at Vicor KK, will deliver the presentation "Vicor's high-performance power solutions for factory automation and mobility products" that will address modular power solutions that maximize the potential for new innovations in a wide range of advanced applications, such as AI processors, high performance computing, automotive, battery testing, ATE, test and measurement, aerospace defense and satellite.

Nishikawa will explain how Vicor proprietary architectures, topologies, packaging and high-density power modules collectively support efficiency, compact and lightweight power delivery networks (PDN). He will show example PDNs for RF power, mobile robots and battery formation.

For the online presentation, pre-registration is required.

Event: Techno-Frontier online 2024

Date: August 1(Thu) 10:00am - 30(Fri) 17:00pm, 2024

Venue: Online

Pre-registration

Vicor is the leader in high-performance power modules, enabling customer innovation with easy-to-deploy modular power system solutions for power delivery networks that provide the highest density and efficiency from source to point-of-load. We continuously advance the density, efficiency and power delivery capabilities of our power modules by staying on the forefront of distribution architectures, conversion topologies and packaging technology. Vicor serves customers in enterprise and high-performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, robotics, UAVs, electric vehicles and transportation, satellites, and aerospace and defense.

With over 40 years of experience in designing, developing and manufacturing power modules for demanding markets, the Vicor patented, high-frequency DC-DC power conversion technology is ideally suited for the automotive market. www.vicorpower.com

Vicor is a registered trademark of Vicor Corporation.