Vicor Corporation (Andover, MA) announced that Vicor K.K Japan (Headquarters: Shinagawa ward, Tokyo) will present new power architectures using highly efficient power conversion approaches for EVs at the Automotive Engineering Exposition 2024 Nagoya and ONLINE STAGE 2 sponsored by the Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan (JSAE).

Tetsuo Haoka, Principal Field Application Engineer at Vicor KK, will present "Next-generation EV/SDV power architecture with Vicor modules." The EV's power architecture is a key enabler of the software defined vehicle (SDV), the SDV will depend on the use of zonal architectures for both the ECU and power distribution network. In this seminar, you will learn the benefits of using compact, highly efficient power modules, for building the power architecture of these evolving EVs, while showing you an actual in-vehicle system prototype.

Vicor KK will be co-exhibiting at the Mouser Electronics booth, displaying the latest Vicor Automotive products that include bidirectional, fixed-ratio converters for high voltage and high voltage bus converters and DC-DC regulators for low voltage power distribution. Stop by the Vicor booth for a short presentation to learn about Vicor's innovative, modular technology for designing smaller and lighter power systems for EV/Mobility.

At the online exhibition, two online seminars will be available:

"Achieving EM conducted emission compliance for high voltage conversion with switching frequency above 1.3MHz", presented with Japanese subtitles. "400V - 800V high-efficiency voltage conversion for electric vehicles with Vicor's latest power module", presented in Automotive Engineering Exposition ONLINE STAGE 1. Due to popular demand, we are re-releasing it for a limited time only.

Date: July 16 - 19 10:00-17:00

Venue: Aichi Sky Expo (Booth: 201 / Seminar: Exhibition Room D)

Short-presentation schedule on Vicor's innovative, modular technology for designing smaller and lighter power systems for EV/Mobility.:

July 17, Wed 13:20

July 18, Thu 11:40

July 19, Fri 13:40

Register for the online exhibition: (EN)

Date: July 10 - 31

Vicor is the leader in high-performance power modules, enabling customer innovation with easy-to-deploy modular power system solutions for power delivery networks that provide the highest density and efficiency from source to point-of-load. We continuously advance the density, efficiency and power delivery capabilities of our power modules by staying on the forefront of distribution architectures, conversion topologies and packaging technology. Vicor serves customers in enterprise and high-performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, robotics, UAVs, electric vehicles and transportation, satellites, and aerospace and defense. www.vicorpower.com

The Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan, Inc. involves members from all walks of life - from engineers to students and more - united by the common passion of automotive research, and currently consists of more than 50,000 individual members and over 500 corporate members.

The JSAE is constantly endeavoring to encourage productive exchange between members, as well as research presentations, workshops providing a forum for exchange between foreign and domestic technicians, symposia, international conferences, exhibitions, tours, issuance of various publications, creation and spread of standards, JSAE engineering awards, and the further training of engineers and researchers.