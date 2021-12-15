Log in
    VICR   US9258151029

VICOR CORPORATION

(VICR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 12/15 04:00:00 pm
120.42 USD   +0.07%
VICOR : wins 2021 World Electronics Achievement award
PU
INSIDER SELL : Vicor
MT
VICOR : HIRO deploys next generation of scalable, edge micro data centers
PU
Vicor : wins 2021 World Electronics Achievement award

12/15/2021 | 05:59pm EST
For Immediate Release Vicor wins 2021 World Electronics Achievement award Lateral power delivery solution for AI processors wins product of the year

Kevin Ni, TSC leader, Vicor China receives Annual Innovative Product Award of Power Management/Voltage Converter on behalf of Vicor for the 1200A lateral power delivery solution.

Kevin Ni, TSC leader, Vicor China receives Annual Innovative Product Award of Power Management/Voltage Converter on behalf of Vicor for the 1200A lateral power delivery solution.

Shanghai, China - Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) won the 2021 World Electronics Achievement Award (WEAA) for Innovative Product of the year in the Power Management / Voltage Converter category, for its FPA™ (Factorized Power Architecture) lateral power delivery (LPD) solution for high-current AI processors. Vicor was among six companies nominated in this category including Analog Devices, Power Integrations, Mornsun, SG Micro and ABLIC Corporation.

"I would like to thank the Aspencore analyst team for this award and for recognizing the value of power system innovation, in this case for AI processor performance," said Ajith Jain, Global Vice President of Vicor's High Performance Computing business unit.

The World Electronics Achievement Awards (WEAA) aims to select and recognize companies and managers who have made outstanding contributions to the promotion of global electronics industry innovation. The winners were jointly selected by a committee composed of Aspencore global senior industry analysts and website user groups from the United States, Asia and Europe.

Vicor 1200A LPD solution comprised of an MCD4609 MCM driver and two MCM4609 current multipliers.

Vicor's low-noise, high-current-density 48V direct-to-load solution maximizes the AI processor performance and reduces power system losses; the solution, consisting of an MCD4609 MCM driver and a pair of MCM4609 current multipliers, provides up to 650A continuous and 1200A peak current at the sub-1V needed by state-of-the-art AI processors.

Learn more about solutions for high current AI processors.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, the leader in high-performance power modules, solves the toughest power challenges for our customers, enabling them to innovate and maximize system performance. Our easy-to-deploy power modules provide the highest density and efficiency enabling advanced power delivery networks from the power source to the point-of-load. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor serves customers worldwide with unequaled power conversion and power delivery technologies. www.vicorpower.com

Vicor is a registered trademark of Vicor corporation.
FPA™, MCD™ and MCM™ are trademarks of Vicor corporation.

Kevin Ni, TSC leader, Vicor China receives Annual Innovative Product Award of Power Management/Voltage Converter on behalf of Vicor for the 1200A lateral power delivery solution.

Vicor Corporation published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 22:58:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on VICOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 370 M - -
Net income 2021 68,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 79,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 271 M 5 271 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 14,2x
Capi. / Sales 2022 11,0x
Nbr of Employees 1 049
Free-Float 39,8%
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 120,42 $
Average target price 176,67 $
Spread / Average Target 46,7%
Managers and Directors
Patrizio Vinciarelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James F. Schmidt CFO, Treasurer, Secretary, Director & VP
Alvaro Doyle Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Michael S. McNamara Director, VP & General Manager-Operations
Samuel J. Anderson Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VICOR CORPORATION29.97%5 267
KEYENCE CORPORATION24.55%155 165
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE37.58%101 722
NIDEC CORPORATION4.55%68 678
EATON CORPORATION PLC41.25%65 705
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.14.88%54 344