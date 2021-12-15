Vicor : wins 2021 World Electronics Achievement award

Kevin Ni, TSC leader, Vicor China receives Annual Innovative Product Award of Power Management/Voltage Converter on behalf of Vicor for the 1200A lateral power delivery solution.

Shanghai, China - Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) won the 2021 World Electronics Achievement Award (WEAA) for Innovative Product of the year in the Power Management / Voltage Converter category, for its FPA™ (Factorized Power Architecture) lateral power delivery (LPD) solution for high-current AI processors. Vicor was among six companies nominated in this category including Analog Devices, Power Integrations, Mornsun, SG Micro and ABLIC Corporation.

"I would like to thank the Aspencore analyst team for this award and for recognizing the value of power system innovation, in this case for AI processor performance," said Ajith Jain, Global Vice President of Vicor's High Performance Computing business unit.

The World Electronics Achievement Awards (WEAA) aims to select and recognize companies and managers who have made outstanding contributions to the promotion of global electronics industry innovation. The winners were jointly selected by a committee composed of Aspencore global senior industry analysts and website user groups from the United States, Asia and Europe.

Vicor 1200A LPD solution comprised of an MCD4609 MCM driver and two MCM4609 current multipliers.

Vicor's low-noise, high-current-density 48V direct-to-load solution maximizes the AI processor performance and reduces power system losses; the solution, consisting of an MCD4609 MCM driver and a pair of MCM4609 current multipliers, provides up to 650A continuous and 1200A peak current at the sub-1V needed by state-of-the-art AI processors.

