Vicore Pharma : announces the Nomination Committee for the 2021 Annual General Meeting

2020-10-06

Gothenburg, October 6, 2020 - Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ) has appointed the Nomination Committee for the 2021 Annual General Meeting. The three largest shareholders as of August 31, 2020 have been offered to appoint a member to the Nomination Committee each, in accordance with the decision taken at the Annual General Meeting on May 20, 2020.

The Nomination Committee consists of Staffan Lindstrand, appointed by HealthCap VII L.P., Evert Carlsson appointed by Swedbank Robur and Johannes Eckerstein, appointed by Protem Wessman. Vicore Pharma's chairman, Michael Wolff Jensen, is also a member and acts as the convener of the Nomination Committee.

The task of the Nomination Committee is to prepare and present proposals for the number of Board members to be elected by the AGM, the election of a Chairman and other members of the Board, board fees and, if any, remuneration for committee work, election of a Chairman to the Annual General Meeting, election of auditors (if applicable) and auditors fees (if applicable) and proposals for rules for the appointment of a nomination committee for the Annual General Meeting 2022.

The Annual General Meeting of Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ) will take place on May 11, 2021. Shareholders who wish to submit their comments or submit proposals to the Nomination Committee may do so by March 11, 2021 by email to info@vicorepharma.com or by letter to Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ), Kronhusgatan 11, 411 05 Gothenburg. The Nomination Committee's proposal will be presented in the notice convening the AGM and on the company's website.

For further information, please contact:

Michael Wolff Jensen, Chairman of the Board, tel: +45 227 405 05

michael.wolff-jensen@vicorepharma.com

This information was submitted for publication on October 6, 2020 at 14:00 CET.