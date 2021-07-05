Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme::Increase in share capital pursuant to the exercise of share options

VICPLAS INTERNATIONAL LTD (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore) (UEN 199805362R)

INCREASE IN SHARE CAPITAL PURSUANT TO THE EXERCISE OF SHARE OPTIONS

The Board of Directors of Vicplas International Ltd (the Company) wishes to announce that pursuant to the exercise of options previously granted under the Vicplas International Share Option Plan, the Company had on 1 July 2021 allotted and issued 700,000 ordinary shares in the capital of the Company at the exercise price of S$0.108 each.

The above-mentioned new shares (the New Shares) are listed and quoted on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 5 July 2021.

The New Shares issued rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares of the Company in issue.

Following the allotment and issue of New Shares, the number of issued and paid-up shares in the capital of the Company has increased to 511,087,699 ordinary shares (including treasury shares) and the issued and paid-up share capital has increased to S$50,984,034.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Cheng Liang

Group Chief Executive Officer

Singapore, 5 July 2021