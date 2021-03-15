BTV Investor Alert Video: Victoria Gold Corp. - 2021 Production Guidance for Eagle Gold Deposit

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2021) - Victoria Gold Corp. (TSX: VGCX) - A leading gold developer and producer in Canada's Yukon puts out its production and cost guidance for 2021.







If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://b-tv.com/victoria-gold-2021-production-guidance-investor-alert-30sec/

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSX: VGCX)

Victoria Gold Corp. is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Mar 15th to 21st, 2021, throughout the day and evenings.

