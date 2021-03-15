Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Victoria Gold Corp.    VGCX   CA92625W5072

VICTORIA GOLD CORP.

(VGCX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BTV Investor Alert Video: Victoria Gold Corp. - 2021 Production Guidance for Eagle Gold Deposit

03/15/2021 | 02:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2021) - Victoria Gold Corp. (TSX: VGCX) - A leading gold developer and producer in Canada's Yukon puts out its production and cost guidance for 2021.



If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://b-tv.com/victoria-gold-2021-production-guidance-investor-alert-30sec/

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSX: VGCX)

Victoria Gold Corp. is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Mar 15th to 21st, 2021, throughout the day and evenings.

vgcx.com

About BTV:

BTV-Business Television is Canada's longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring viewers investment opportunities. BTV also produces News Alerts and branding/ awareness spots for issuers broadcast on BNN Bloomberg, Fox Business News, Bloomberg TV US and Bloomberg Terminals. www.b-tv.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/77327


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about VICTORIA GOLD CORP.
02:55pBTV INVESTOR ALERT VIDEO : Victoria Gold Corp. - 2021 Production Guidance for Ea..
NE
03/02VICTORIA GOLD  : Eagle Gold Mine 2021 Production Guidance
AQ
03/01VICTORIA GOLD  : Provides Eagle Gold Mine Production Guidance For 2021
MT
03/01VICTORIA GOLD : Eagle Gold Mine 2021 Production Guidance
AQ
01/06VICTORIA GOLD  : Moves Higher On Better Than Expected Q4 Production
MT
01/06VICTORIA GOLD : Eagle Gold Mine Q4 2020 Production Results
AQ
2020VICTORIA GOLD  : Drills 6.14 g/t Au over 8.4 meters and Trenches 4.65 g/t Au ove..
PU
2020VICTORIA GOLD  : Closes US$200 Million Credit Facility To Refinance Project Debt
AQ
2020VICTORIA GOLD  : GDXJ Index Inclusion
AQ
2020VICTORIA GOLD BRIEF : Up More Than 10% On GDXJ Index Inclusion
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 777 M 622 M 622 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 281
Free-Float 60,9%
Chart VICTORIA GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Victoria Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VICTORIA GOLD CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 20,00 CAD
Last Close Price 12,50 CAD
Spread / Highest target 92,0%
Spread / Average Target 60,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,00%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Charles McConnell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marty Rendall Chief Financial Officer
Terence Sean Harvey Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Ayranto Chief Operating Officer
Michael D. McInnis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VICTORIA GOLD CORP.2.54%622
NEWMONT CORPORATION-1.50%47 211
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-12.55%36 116
POLYUS-7.91%25 649
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-7.92%17 620
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-6.83%15 187
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ