  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Victoria Gold Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VGCX   CA92625W5072

VICTORIA GOLD CORP.

(VGCX)
BTV Investor Alert Video: Victoria Gold - Leading Yukon's New Gold Rush

01/24/2022 | 02:30pm EST
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2022) - Victoria Gold Corp (TSXV: VGCX) (OTC Pink: VITFF) - In the heart of the Yukon, the Eagle Gold Mine is ramping up to +200,000 oz/year.



If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://b-tv.com/investor-alert-victoria-gold-leading-yukons-gold-rush-btv-investing-news-30sec/

Victoria Gold Corp is being featured on BNN Bloomberg from Jan 24th to Jan 30th, 2022, during market hours.

Victoria Gold Corp (TSXV: VGCX) (OTC Pink: VITFF)

https://vgcx.com/

About BTV:

BTV-Business Television is Canada's longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring viewers investment opportunities. BTV also produces News Alerts and branding/ awareness spots for issuers broadcast on BNN Bloomberg, Fox Business News, Bloomberg TV US and Bloomberg Terminals. www.b-tv.com

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/111411


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 357 M 282 M 282 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 932 M 735 M 736 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,61x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 399
Free-Float 80,4%
Chart VICTORIA GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Victoria Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VICTORIA GOLD CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 14,86 CAD
Average target price 19,92 CAD
Spread / Average Target 34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Charles McConnell Director
Marty Rendall Chief Financial Officer
Terence Sean Harvey Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Ayranto Chief Operating Officer
Michael D. McInnis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VICTORIA GOLD CORP.4.28%744
NEWMONT CORPORATION1.73%50 411
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION1.12%34 541
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-5.55%21 592
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-5.42%18 476
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED2.86%14 851