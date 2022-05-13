Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Victoria Gold Corp.
  News
  7. Summary
    VGCX   CA92625W5072

VICTORIA GOLD CORP.

(VGCX)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/13 03:33:04 pm EDT
13.59 CAD   +2.33%
BTV INVESTOR ALERT VIDEO : Victoria Gold - Leading Yukon's New Gold Rush
NE
07:01aVICTORIA GOLD : Adds to Management Team and AGM Voting Results
AQ
05/12TRANSCRIPT : Victoria Gold Corp. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
Summary 
Summary

BTV Investor Alert Video: Victoria Gold - Leading Yukon's New Gold Rush

05/13/2022 | 03:05pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2022) - Victoria Gold Corp (TSXV: VGCX) (OTC Pink: VITFF) - In the Heart of the Yukon, this ESG leader has a robust exploration program and plans to increase their production rate to 250,000 oz/year in 2023.



If you cannot view the video above, please visit: 
https://b-tv.com/investor-alert-victoria-gold-leading-yukons-gold-rush-btv-investing-news-30sec/.

Victoria Gold Corp is being featured on BNN Bloomberg from May 16th to May 22nd, 2022, during market hours.

Victoria Gold Corp (TSXV: VGCX) (OTC Pink: VITFF)

https://vgcx.com/

About BTV:

BTV-Business Television is Canada's longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring viewers investment opportunities. BTV also produces News Alerts and branding/ awareness spots for issuers broadcast on BNN Bloomberg, Fox Business News, Bloomberg TV US and Bloomberg Terminals. www.b-tv.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/123995


© Newsfilecorp 2022
