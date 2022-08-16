BTV Investor Alert Video: Victoria Gold - Leading Yukon's New Gold Rush

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2022) - Victoria Gold Corp (TSXV: VGCX) (OTC Pink: VITFF) - In the Heart of the Yukon, this ESG leader has a robust 2022 exploration program and plans to increase their production rate at the Eagle Gold Mine to 250,000 oz/year in 2023. Gold production is on target per the 2021 annual guidance of between 165K-185K oz Au/yr.





If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://b-tv.com/investor-alert-victoria-gold-leading-yukons-gold-rush-btv-investing-news-30sec/

Victoria Gold Corp is being featured on BNN Bloomberg from Aug 15th to Aug 21st, 2022, during market hours.

Victoria Gold Corp (TSXV: VGCX) (OTC Pink: VITFF)

https://vgcx.com/

About BTV:

BTV-Business Television is Canada's longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring viewers investment opportunities. BTV also produces News Alerts and branding/ awareness spots for issuers broadcast on BNN Bloomberg, Fox Business News, Bloomberg TV US and Bloomberg Terminals. www.b-tv.com

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133886