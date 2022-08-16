Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Victoria Gold Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VGCX   CA92625W5072

VICTORIA GOLD CORP.

(VGCX)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  11:18 2022-08-16 am EDT
10.18 CAD   -1.17%
08/15TRANSCRIPT : Victoria Gold Corp., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 15, 2022
CI
08/15Victoria Gold Reports 2022 Second Quarter Results
AQ
08/12Victoria Gold Gains 4% as Q2 Adjusted EPS Soars Year Over Year
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BTV Investor Alert Video: Victoria Gold - Leading Yukon's New Gold Rush

08/16/2022 | 11:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2022) - Victoria Gold Corp (TSXV: VGCX) (OTC Pink: VITFF) - In the Heart of the Yukon, this ESG leader has a robust 2022 exploration program and plans to increase their production rate at the Eagle Gold Mine to 250,000 oz/year in 2023. Gold production is on target per the 2021 annual guidance of between 165K-185K oz Au/yr.



If you cannot view the video above, please visit: 
https://b-tv.com/investor-alert-victoria-gold-leading-yukons-gold-rush-btv-investing-news-30sec/

Victoria Gold Corp is being featured on BNN Bloomberg from Aug 15th to Aug 21st, 2022, during market hours.

Victoria Gold Corp (TSXV: VGCX) (OTC Pink: VITFF)

https://vgcx.com/

About BTV:

BTV-Business Television is Canada's longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring viewers investment opportunities. BTV also produces News Alerts and branding/ awareness spots for issuers broadcast on BNN Bloomberg, Fox Business News, Bloomberg TV US and Bloomberg Terminals. www.b-tv.com

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133886


© Newsfilecorp 2022
All news about VICTORIA GOLD CORP.
08/15TRANSCRIPT : Victoria Gold Corp., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 15, 2022
CI
08/15Victoria Gold Reports 2022 Second Quarter Results
AQ
08/12Victoria Gold Gains 4% as Q2 Adjusted EPS Soars Year Over Year
MT
08/12Victoria Gold's Q2 Adjusted EPS Soars Year Over Year
MT
08/12Correction-- Earnings Flash (VGCX.TO) VICTORIA GOLD Posts Q2 EPS Basic Is in USD at US$..
MT
08/12Correction-- Earnings Flash (VGCX.TO) VICTORIA GOLD Posts Q2 EPS Basic C$0.21
MT
08/12Earnings Flash (VGCX.TO) VICTORIA GOLD Posts Q2 EPS Basic US$0.21
MT
08/12Victoria Gold Reports 2022 Second Quarter Results
AQ
08/12Victoria Gold Corp. Reports Production Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months En..
CI
08/11Victoria Gold Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ende..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VICTORIA GOLD CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 664 M 515 M 515 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1 222 678x
Nbr of Employees 438
Free-Float 88,6%
Chart VICTORIA GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Victoria Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VICTORIA GOLD CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 10,30 CAD
Average target price 19,19 CAD
Spread / Average Target 86,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Charles McConnell Director
Marty Rendall Chief Financial Officer
Terence Sean Harvey Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Ayranto Chief Operating Officer
Michael D. McInnis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VICTORIA GOLD CORP.-27.72%515
NEWMONT CORPORATION-25.93%36 462
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-10.60%29 509
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-14.47%20 704
POLYUS-35.94%18 452
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-19.34%15 330