MetalNRG PLC - London-headquartered investor in natural resources and energy - Notes Victoria Gold Ltd's proposed sale of its Imwelo Gold project to Vancouver-based mineral exploration company, Tembo Gold Corp under a licence purchase agreement. MetalNRG owns a minority equity interest in the Milton, Australia-based gold and mineral exploration company, Lake Victoria Gold. Says Tembo Gold will acquire Imwelo through its subsidiary Tembo Gold Tanzania Ltd. Says the offer is subject to "a number of conditions." Tembo Gold is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company with a focus on Tanzania.
Current stock price: 0.068 pence, trading flat on Monday
12-month change: down 38%
By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter
Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.