Victoria Gold Corp. is a Canada-based gold mining company. The Company is engaged in the operation, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. The Company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which includes the Eagle Gold Deposit, the Olive Deposit, the Wolf Tungsten Deposit, the Potato Hills Trend, including the Nugget, Raven, Lynx, Popeye, Rex-Peso, East Potato Hills, Eagle West, Falcon, as well as other targets. The Dublin Gulch Project is situated in central Yukon, Canada, approximately 375 kilometers north of the capital city of Whitehorse. The property covers an area of approximately 555 square kilometers, is accessible by road year-round and is powered by the Yukon energy grid. The Eagle and Olive deposits include probable reserves of approximately 3.3 million ounces of gold from 155 million tons of ore with a grade of 0.65 grams of gold per ton.

Sector Gold