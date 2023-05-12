Victoria Gold: Impressive Year-Over-Year Growth, CEO Clips Video

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2023) - Victoria Gold Corp. (TSX: VGCX) (OTC Pink: VITFF) - Victoria Gold's Eagle Gold mine produced 37,000 oz of gold in Q1 and is expected to produce up to 200,000 oz annually. With year-round stacking capabilities demonstrated on the leach pad, the mine has a promising long-term future. Current high gold prices also bode well for the company's success.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

www.b-tv.com/post/tsx-vgcx-ceo-clips-victoria-gold-impressive-year-over-year-growth-btv-60sec

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSX: VGCX) (OTC Pink: VITFF)

https://vgcx.com/

