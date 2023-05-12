Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Victoria Gold Corp.
  News
  Summary
    VGCX   CA92625W5072

VICTORIA GOLD CORP.

(VGCX)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  12:59:38 2023-05-12 pm EDT
9.320 CAD   -6.52%
01:05pVictoria Gold : Impressive Year-Over-Year Growth, CEO Clips Video
NE
11:35aVictoria Gold Loses 7% As Posts Lower Q1 Net Income YOY
MT
09:18aVictoria Gold 2023 First Quarter Financial Results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Victoria Gold: Impressive Year-Over-Year Growth, CEO Clips Video

05/12/2023 | 01:05pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2023) - Victoria Gold Corp. (TSX: VGCX) (OTC Pink: VITFF) - Victoria Gold's Eagle Gold mine produced 37,000 oz of gold in Q1 and is expected to produce up to 200,000 oz annually. With year-round stacking capabilities demonstrated on the leach pad, the mine has a promising long-term future. Current high gold prices also bode well for the company's success.



Cannot view this video? Visit:
www.b-tv.com/post/tsx-vgcx-ceo-clips-victoria-gold-impressive-year-over-year-growth-btv-60sec

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSX: VGCX) (OTC Pink: VITFF)

https://vgcx.com/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips – are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

BTV – Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/165573


© Newsfilecorp 2023
All news about VICTORIA GOLD CORP.
Analyst Recommendations on VICTORIA GOLD CORP.
Financials
Sales 2023 404 M 299 M 299 M
Net income 2023 41,8 M 31,0 M 31,0 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 663 M 492 M 492 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,64x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 438
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart VICTORIA GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Victoria Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VICTORIA GOLD CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 9,97 CAD
Average target price 16,38 CAD
Spread / Average Target 64,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Charles McConnell Director
Marty Rendall Chief Financial Officer
Terence Sean Harvey Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Ayranto Chief Operating Officer
Michael D. McInnis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VICTORIA GOLD CORP.39.44%492
NEWMONT CORPORATION-2.80%36 461
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION13.96%33 414
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED13.96%28 029
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.28.05%22 746
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED39.97%17 245
