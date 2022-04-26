Log in
    VGCX   CA92625W5072

VICTORIA GOLD CORP.

(VGCX)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04/26 11:41:12 am EDT
13.60 CAD   -1.66%
11:35aVICTORIA GOLD : Large Land Package in the Yukon, CEO Clip Video
NE
04/08Victoria Gold - Eagle Gold Mine Q1 2022 Operational Highlights
AQ
04/07Victoria Gold Up 2.5% as Reports Lower Q1 Gold Production Year Over Year
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Victoria Gold: Large Land Package in the Yukon, CEO Clip Video

04/26/2022 | 11:35am EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2022) - Victoria Gold Corp. (TSX: VGCX) (OTC Pink: VITFF) - In the heart of the Yukon, this ESG leader has a robust exploration program and plans to increase their production rate to 250,000 oz/year in 2023.



If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://b-tv.com/victoria-gold-large-land-package-in-the-yukon-btv-investing-news-ceo-clips-60sec/

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSX: VGCX) (OTC Pink: VITFF)

https://vgcx.com/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 60 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 12 financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/121623


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 388 M 304 M 304 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 881 M 690 M 690 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,27x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 438
Free-Float 80,7%
Technical analysis trends VICTORIA GOLD CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 13,83 CAD
Average target price 19,90 CAD
Spread / Average Target 43,9%
Managers and Directors
John Charles McConnell Director
Marty Rendall Chief Financial Officer
Terence Sean Harvey Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Ayranto Chief Operating Officer
Michael D. McInnis Independent Director
