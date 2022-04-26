Victoria Gold: Large Land Package in the Yukon, CEO Clip Video

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2022) - Victoria Gold Corp. (TSX: VGCX) (OTC Pink: VITFF) - In the heart of the Yukon, this ESG leader has a robust exploration program and plans to increase their production rate to 250,000 oz/year in 2023.





If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://b-tv.com/victoria-gold-large-land-package-in-the-yukon-btv-investing-news-ceo-clips-60sec/

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSX: VGCX) (OTC Pink: VITFF)

https://vgcx.com/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 60 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 12 financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/121623