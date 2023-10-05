Victoria PLC - Kidderminster, England-headquartered designer, manufacturer and distributors of flooring - Notes that credit rating agency Fitch Ratings has affirmed its long-term issuer default rating at 'BB-' with a stable outlook. Also affirms its senior secured notes at 'BB+' with a recovery rating of 'RR2'.

Current stock price: 462.00 pence, down 3.0% on Thursday morning in London

12-month change: up 9.7%

