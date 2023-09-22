Annual Report and Accounts

for the 52 weeks ended 1 April 2023

WELCOME TO VICTORIA PLC

Victoria is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of innovative flooring products.

GROUP FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

BY APPOINTMENT TO

HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN CARPET MANUFACTURERS VICTORIA CARPETS LTD KIDDERMINSTER

UNDERLYING REVENUE (£m)

UNDERLYING OPERATING PROFIT (£m)1

23

23

1,461.4

118.8

22

1,019.8

22

107.9

21

662.3

21

79.8

20

621.5

20

77.1

IFRS REPORTED OPERATING PROFIT / (LOSS) £m

ADJUSTED NET DEBT / EBITDA2

23

(24.1)

23

3.4x

22

53.6

22

2.7x

21

45.9

21

3.1x

20

(8.5)

20

3.0x

  • For the first time in the Company's history, the total volume of flooring sold in FY2023 exceed 200 million square metres (more than 29,500 football fields), generating record revenues of £1.46 billion.
  • Solid like-for-like organic revenue growth of 2.8%, despite challenging macro-economic conditions and following very strong like-for-like organic growth of +19.2% in the previous 12 months.
  • Underlying EBITDA grew by +20.4% over the prior year to £196.0 million.
  • Year-endnet leverage was 3.44x, with the Group's senior debt consisting entirely of fixed rate, covenant-lite bonds falling due in August 2026 and March 2028.
  • A resilient balance sheet, with cash and undrawn credit lines at the year-end in excess of £250 million.
  • FY2023's focus on the successful integration of acquisitions has resulted in the projects' completion this month. The outcome is anticipated to conservatively deliver a £20+ million per annum increase in EBITDA.
  • The Group's integration expenditure (exceptional expenses and capex) of the last three years is coming to an end. Consequently, the Board anticipates free cash flow to increase sharply. For the five-year period FY2015-2019, the Group averaged cash conversion of EBITDA to Net Free Cash Flow of 55%3, which the Board believes is a sustainable, long-term ratio and one management is focused on returning to in the near-term.
  • Whilst the Group's FY2024 financial outlook is largely based on steady-state demand and underpinned by the various integration projects, each future 5% increase in overall revenue, which is Victoria's long-run organic growth rate, would be expected to deliver earnings and cash flow growth of more than £25 million per annum.
  • The "signs of life" in some geographies noted in earlier market announcements, has continued to be seen - most noticeably in the UK, where we believe the Group is benefitting from the service it offers customers and its mid-high end product positioning and underlying earnings year-to-date are ahead of both budget and the same period last year.
  1. underlying and before exceptional and non-underlying items
  2. applying our lending banks' measure of financial leverage
  3. cash generated after replacement capex, interest, and tax as a percentage of EBITDA

Read the Victoria snapshot on pages 02 and 03

Victoria PLC Annual Report and Accounts 2023

OUR MISSION STATEMENT

TO CREATE WEALTH FOR OUR SHAREHOLDERS

Read the Financial review on pages 18 to 30

CONTENTS

Business and Performance

Group financial and operational

IFC

highlights

A snapshot of Victoria PLC

02

Chairman and CEO review

04

Strategic report

13

Financial review

18

Environmental, Social and Governance

31

Report

Our Governance

Board of Directors

43

Directors' report

44

Statement of Directors' responsibilities

48

Our Financials

Independent auditor's report

49

Consolidated income statement

64

Consolidated statement

65

of comprehensive income

Consolidated and Company

66

balance sheets

Consolidated and Company

67

statements of changes in equity

Consolidated and Company

68

statements of cash flows

Significant accounting policies

69

Notes to the accounts

79

Other Information

Shareholder information

143

Registered offices of subsidiaries

144

Glossary

146

Appendix

147

01

A Snapshot of Victoria PLC

OVERVIEW

The Group designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of carpets, ceramic tiles, underlay, LVT (luxury vinyl tile), artificial grass and flooring accessories.

UNDERLYING REVENUE

OPERATING PROFIT

EMPLOYEES

UK & Europe Soft Flooring

48.9%

UK & Europe Soft Flooring

21.3%

UK & Europe Soft Flooring

53.3%

UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles

31.6%

UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles

65.2%

UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles

37.2%

Australia

8.2%

Australia

8.4%

Australia

5.1%

North America

11.3%

North America

5.1%

North America

4.4%

UK & EUROPE SOFT FLOORING

Underlying Revenue

£718.8m

Employees

3,884

m2 flooring sold

115.8m

m2 underlay sold

51.3m

UK & EUROPE CERAMIC TILES

Underlying Revenue

£453.3m

Employees

2,714

m2 flooring sold

53.9m

AUSTRALIA

Underlying Revenue

£120.9m

Employees

369

m2 flooring sold

8.4m

m2 underlay sold

14.7m

NORTH AMERICA

Underlying Revenue

£168.4m

Employees

321

m2 flooring sold

6.1m

02

Victoria PLC Annual Report and Accounts 2023

LOCATION OF OPERATIONS

The Group has operations in the UK, Europe, Turkey, the USA and Australia, employing approximately 7,300 people at more than 30 sites.

UNITED KINGDOM

Dumfries,

Hartlepool,

Dumfries & Galloway

County Durham

Accessories production

Sales & marketing

Distribution

Distribution

Keighley,

Dewsbury,

West Yorkshire

West Yorkshire

Underlay production

Carpet production

Sales & marketing

Sales & marketing

Distribution

Distribution

Worcester,

Worcestershire

Head Office

Rossendale,

Distribution

Lancashire

Underlay production

Sales & marketing

Distribution

Newport,

South Wales

Carpet production

Hemel Hempstead,

Sales & marketing

Hertfordshire

Distribution

Kidderminster,

Distribution

West Midlands

Sales & marketing

EUROPE

OSS,

Genemuiden, Netherlands

Netherlands

Artificial grass

Sales & marketing

Manufacturing

Distribution

Uden, Netherlands

Waregem,

Sales & marketing

Aalten, Netherlands

Belgium

Sales & marketing

Carpet and Rugs

Manufacturing

Ronse,

Rahden,

Germany

Izmir, Turkey

Belgium

Artificial grass

Ceramics production

Sales & marketing

Manufacturing

Usak, Turkey

Rugs Manufacturing

Castellon, Spain

Sassuolo, Italy

Alfonsine, Italy

Ceramics production

Ceramics production

Ceramics production

Sales & marketing

Sales & marketing

Sales & marketing

Distribution

Distribution

Distribution

AUSTRALIA

Sydney

Underlay production

Sales & marketing

Distribution

Melbourne

Carpet production

Sales & marketing

Distribution

NORTH AMERICA

Los Angeles, California

Atlanta, Georgia

Distribution

Rugs distribution

San Diego, California

Palm City, Florida

LVT & Wood Flooring

Ceramic Tiles & LVT Flooring

Sales & Marketing

Sales & Marketing

Distribution

Distribution

03

