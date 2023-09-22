Annual Report and Accounts
for the 52 weeks ended 1 April 2023
www.victoriaplc.com
stock code: VCP
WELCOME TO VICTORIA PLC
Victoria is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of innovative flooring products.
GROUP FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
BY APPOINTMENT TO
HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN CARPET MANUFACTURERS VICTORIA CARPETS LTD KIDDERMINSTER
UNDERLYING REVENUE (£m)
UNDERLYING OPERATING PROFIT (£m)1
23
23
1,461.4
118.8
22
1,019.8
22
107.9
21
662.3
21
79.8
20
621.5
20
77.1
IFRS REPORTED OPERATING PROFIT / (LOSS) £m
ADJUSTED NET DEBT / EBITDA2
23
(24.1)
23
3.4x
22
53.6
22
2.7x
21
45.9
21
3.1x
20
(8.5)
20
3.0x
- For the first time in the Company's history, the total volume of flooring sold in FY2023 exceed 200 million square metres (more than 29,500 football fields), generating record revenues of £1.46 billion.
- Solid like-for-like organic revenue growth of 2.8%, despite challenging macro-economic conditions and following very strong like-for-like organic growth of +19.2% in the previous 12 months.
- Underlying EBITDA grew by +20.4% over the prior year to £196.0 million.
- Year-endnet leverage was 3.44x, with the Group's senior debt consisting entirely of fixed rate, covenant-lite bonds falling due in August 2026 and March 2028.
- A resilient balance sheet, with cash and undrawn credit lines at the year-end in excess of £250 million.
- FY2023's focus on the successful integration of acquisitions has resulted in the projects' completion this month. The outcome is anticipated to conservatively deliver a £20+ million per annum increase in EBITDA.
- The Group's integration expenditure (exceptional expenses and capex) of the last three years is coming to an end. Consequently, the Board anticipates free cash flow to increase sharply. For the five-year period FY2015-2019, the Group averaged cash conversion of EBITDA to Net Free Cash Flow of 55%3, which the Board believes is a sustainable, long-term ratio and one management is focused on returning to in the near-term.
- Whilst the Group's FY2024 financial outlook is largely based on steady-state demand and underpinned by the various integration projects, each future 5% increase in overall revenue, which is Victoria's long-run organic growth rate, would be expected to deliver earnings and cash flow growth of more than £25 million per annum.
- The "signs of life" in some geographies noted in earlier market announcements, has continued to be seen - most noticeably in the UK, where we believe the Group is benefitting from the service it offers customers and its mid-high end product positioning and underlying earnings year-to-date are ahead of both budget and the same period last year.
- underlying and before exceptional and non-underlying items
- applying our lending banks' measure of financial leverage
- cash generated after replacement capex, interest, and tax as a percentage of EBITDA
Read the Victoria snapshot on pages 02 and 03
Victoria PLC Annual Report and Accounts 2023
Stock Code: VCP
OUR MISSION STATEMENT
TO CREATE WEALTH FOR OUR SHAREHOLDERS
Read the Financial review on pages 18 to 30
Visit our corporate website www.victoriaplc.com
Business and Performance
CONTENTS
Business and Performance
Group financial and operational
IFC
highlights
A snapshot of Victoria PLC
02
Chairman and CEO review
04
Strategic report
13
Financial review
18
Environmental, Social and Governance
31
Report
Our Governance
Board of Directors
43
Directors' report
44
Statement of Directors' responsibilities
48
Our Financials
Independent auditor's report
49
Consolidated income statement
64
Consolidated statement
65
of comprehensive income
Consolidated and Company
66
balance sheets
Consolidated and Company
67
statements of changes in equity
Consolidated and Company
68
statements of cash flows
Significant accounting policies
69
Notes to the accounts
79
Other Information
Shareholder information
143
Registered offices of subsidiaries
144
Glossary
146
Appendix
147
www.victoriaplc.com
01
A Snapshot of Victoria PLC
OVERVIEW
The Group designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of carpets, ceramic tiles, underlay, LVT (luxury vinyl tile), artificial grass and flooring accessories.
UNDERLYING REVENUE
OPERATING PROFIT
EMPLOYEES
UK & Europe Soft Flooring
48.9%
UK & Europe Soft Flooring
21.3%
UK & Europe Soft Flooring
53.3%
UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles
31.6%
UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles
65.2%
UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles
37.2%
Australia
8.2%
Australia
8.4%
Australia
5.1%
North America
11.3%
North America
5.1%
North America
4.4%
UK & EUROPE SOFT FLOORING
Underlying Revenue
£718.8m
Employees
3,884
m2 flooring sold
115.8m
m2 underlay sold
51.3m
UK & EUROPE CERAMIC TILES
Underlying Revenue
£453.3m
Employees
2,714
m2 flooring sold
53.9m
AUSTRALIA
Underlying Revenue
£120.9m
Employees
369
m2 flooring sold
8.4m
m2 underlay sold
14.7m
NORTH AMERICA
Underlying Revenue
£168.4m
Employees
321
m2 flooring sold
6.1m
02
Victoria PLC Annual Report and Accounts 2023
Stock Code: VCP
Business and Performance
LOCATION OF OPERATIONS
The Group has operations in the UK, Europe, Turkey, the USA and Australia, employing approximately 7,300 people at more than 30 sites.
UNITED KINGDOM
Dumfries,
Hartlepool,
Dumfries & Galloway
County Durham
Accessories production
Sales & marketing
Distribution
Distribution
Keighley,
Dewsbury,
West Yorkshire
West Yorkshire
Underlay production
Carpet production
Sales & marketing
Sales & marketing
Distribution
Distribution
Worcester,
Worcestershire
Head Office
Rossendale,
Distribution
Lancashire
Underlay production
Sales & marketing
Distribution
Newport,
South Wales
Carpet production
Hemel Hempstead,
Sales & marketing
Hertfordshire
Distribution
Kidderminster,
Distribution
West Midlands
Sales & marketing
EUROPE
OSS,
Genemuiden, Netherlands
Netherlands
Artificial grass
Sales & marketing
Manufacturing
Distribution
Uden, Netherlands
Waregem,
Sales & marketing
Aalten, Netherlands
Belgium
Sales & marketing
Carpet and Rugs
Manufacturing
Ronse,
Rahden,
Germany
Izmir, Turkey
Belgium
Artificial grass
Ceramics production
Sales & marketing
Manufacturing
Usak, Turkey
Rugs Manufacturing
Castellon, Spain
Sassuolo, Italy
Alfonsine, Italy
Ceramics production
Ceramics production
Ceramics production
Sales & marketing
Sales & marketing
Sales & marketing
Distribution
Distribution
Distribution
AUSTRALIA
Sydney
Underlay production
Sales & marketing
Distribution
Melbourne
Carpet production
Sales & marketing
Distribution
NORTH AMERICA
Los Angeles, California
Atlanta, Georgia
Distribution
Rugs distribution
San Diego, California
Palm City, Florida
LVT & Wood Flooring
Ceramic Tiles & LVT Flooring
Sales & Marketing
Sales & Marketing
Distribution
Distribution
www.victoriaplc.com
03
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Victoria plc published this content on 22 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2023 18:25:09 UTC.