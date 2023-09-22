For the first time in the Company's history, the total volume of flooring sold in FY2023 exceed 200 million square metres (more than 29,500 football fields), generating record revenues of £1.46 billion.

Solid like-for-like organic revenue growth of 2.8%, despite challenging macro-economic conditions and following very strong like-for-like organic growth of +19.2% in the previous 12 months.

Underlying EBITDA grew by +20.4% over the prior year to £196.0 million.

Year-end net leverage was 3.44x, with the Group's senior debt consisting entirely of fixed rate, covenant-lite bonds falling due in August 2026 and March 2028.

A resilient balance sheet, with cash and undrawn credit lines at the year-end in excess of £250 million.

FY2023's focus on the successful integration of acquisitions has resulted in the projects' completion this month. The outcome is anticipated to conservatively deliver a £20+ million per annum increase in EBITDA.

The Group's integration expenditure (exceptional expenses and capex) of the last three years is coming to an end. Consequently, the Board anticipates free cash flow to increase sharply. For the five-year period FY2015-2019, the Group averaged cash conversion of EBITDA to Net Free Cash Flow of 55% 3 , which the Board believes is a sustainable, long-term ratio and one management is focused on returning to in the near-term.

Whilst the Group's FY2024 financial outlook is largely based on steady-state demand and underpinned by the various integration projects, each future 5% increase in overall revenue, which is Victoria's long-run organic growth rate, would be expected to deliver earnings and cash flow growth of more than £25 million per annum.