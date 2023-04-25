Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Victoria PLC
  News
  Summary
    VCP   GB00BZC0LC10

VICTORIA PLC

(VCP)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:05:23 2023-04-25 am EDT
494.50 GBX   +4.11%
Victoria eyes annual revenue rise as sold volumes hit record

04/25/2023 | 07:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Victoria PLC - Kidderminster, England-based designer, manufacturer and distributor of flooring - Expects revenue and underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the year ended April 1 to be in-line with market expectations. Says the latest company-complied view of analyst expectations see revenue in the range of GBP1.36 billion to GBP1.52 billion, and underlying Ebitda in the range of GBP196 million to GBP203 million. Notes that total volume sold in the year exceeded 200 million square metres for the first time in a company first. Reports revenue of more than GBP1.45 billion, as a result. Confident outlook for financial 2024 following actions to mitigate near-term macroeconomic pressures from influencing consumer demand.

In the year ended April 2, 2022, revenue totalled GBP1.02 billion and underlying Ebitda amounted to GBP162.8 million.

Chair Geoff Wilding says: "We are laser-focussed on the reorganisation of Balta and the integration of other recent acquisitions. Completion of these projects is expected to deliver a significant uplift in productivity and cash flow, even during a period of economic uncertainty, which underpins our confidence in outlook for FY24 earnings growth and deleveraging."

In April 2022, the company acquired the rugs and UK carpet divisions of Balta Group. Victoria says that integration of Balta is proceeding successfully, with the reorganisation programme on schedule. Company anticipates completion this calendar year, with a materially positive impact on future earnings and cash flow. Victoria expects to realise synergy gains of no less than EUR15 million year upon completion.

Company expects to announce its full-year results in July.

Current stock price: 490.50 pence, up 3.3% in London on Tuesday afternoon

12-month change: down 27%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BELYSSE GROUP NV -2.71% 1.075 Real-time Quote.-3.07%
VICTORIA PLC 4.21% 494.5 Delayed Quote.-1.25%
Financials
Sales 2023 1 442 M 1 796 M 1 796 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 734 M 915 M 915 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 546 M 680 M 680 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
EV / Sales 2024 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 6 500
Free-Float 61,3%
Chart VICTORIA PLC
Duration : Period :
Victoria PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VICTORIA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 475,00 GBX
Average target price 788,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 66,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Marie Hamers Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Brian Morgan Chief Financial Officer
Geoffrey Brendon Wilding Executive Chairman
Andrew Harrison Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Gavin Christopher Petken Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VICTORIA PLC-1.25%680
LEGGETT & PLATT, INCORPORATED-2.08%4 200
MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED-14.80%3 308
LUOLAI LIFESTYLE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.15.86%1 577
LOCTEK ERGONOMIC TECHNOLOGY CORP.17.93%662
SURTECO GROUP SE6.81%349
