Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Victoria's Secret & Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VSCO   US9264001028

VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO.

(VSCO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-11-01 pm EDT
38.80 USD   +3.19%
09:13aSector Update: Consumer Stocks Edge Higher Premarket Tuesday
MT
08:56aETF Preview: ETFs, Futures Higher Pre-Bell Ahead of Manufacturing, Jobs Opening Data
MT
07:49aVictoria's Secret Agrees to Buy 100% of Adore Me for an Initial $400 Million
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Consumer Cos Down Amid Mortgage Rate Fears -- Consumer Roundup

11/01/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Retailers and other consumer companies fell amid fears that a hawkish Federal Reserve statement would push mortgage rates up further.

In one potential source of fuel for a hawkish stance, job openings rose sharply in September from the prior month, suggesting demand for labor still far exceeds supply, a state of affairs that can spur inflation.

Victoria's Secret agreed to buy online lingerie seller AdoreMe, adding a brand known for inclusive sizing and body positivity. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-01-22 1735ET

All news about VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO.
09:13aSector Update: Consumer Stocks Edge Higher Premarket Tuesday
MT
08:56aETF Preview: ETFs, Futures Higher Pre-Bell Ahead of Manufacturing, Jobs Open..
MT
07:49aVictoria's Secret Agrees to Buy 100% of Adore Me for an Initial $400 Million
MT
06:50aVictoria's Secret & Co. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclo..
AQ
06:31aVictoria's Secret & Co. Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Adore Me, Inc.
AQ
10/13Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Close Near Thursday Session Highs
MT
10/13Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Moderately Higher Compared with Most Other ..
MT
10/13Victoria's Secret Shares Rise After Expecting Q3 Earnings at High End of Guidance Range
MT
10/13Transcript : Victoria's Secret & Co. - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
10/13Wall Street tumbles on inflation data
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 348 M - -
Net income 2023 397 M - -
Net Debt 2023 379 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,42x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 055 M 3 055 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
EV / Sales 2024 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO.
Duration : Period :
Victoria's Secret & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 37,60 $
Average target price 44,91 $
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Waters Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy A. Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Donna A. James Chairman
Brian Leinbach Chief Information Officer
Dein Boyle Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO.-32.30%3 055
ARITZIA INC.0.94%4 249
SHIMAMURA CO., LTD.24.53%2 975
GO FASHION (INDIA) LIMITED30.59%913
EEKA FASHION HOLDINGS LIMITED-23.31%877
CHICO'S FAS, INC.9.29%736