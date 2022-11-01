Consumer Cos Down Amid Mortgage Rate Fears -- Consumer Roundup

Retailers and other consumer companies fell amid fears that a hawkish Federal Reserve statement would push mortgage rates up further.

In one potential source of fuel for a hawkish stance, job openings rose sharply in September from the prior month, suggesting demand for labor still far exceeds supply, a state of affairs that can spur inflation.

Victoria's Secret agreed to buy online lingerie seller AdoreMe, adding a brand known for inclusive sizing and body positivity.

