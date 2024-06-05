Non-GAAP Financial Information

Fifty-Two Weeks Ended February 1, 2025 Forecast & Fifty-Three Weeks Ended February 3, 2024

(Unaudited - In millions)

In addition to our results provided in accordance with GAAP, this presentation provides non-GAAP financial measures that present operating income, net income attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co. and net income per diluted share attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co. on an adjusted basis, which remove certain non- recurring, infrequent or unusual items that we believe are not indicative of the results of our ongoing operations due to their size and nature. The intangible asset amortization excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures is excluded because the amortization, unlike the related revenue, is not affected by operations of any particular period unless an intangible asset becomes impaired or the estimated useful life of an intangible asset is revised. We use adjusted financial information as key performance measures of our results of operations for the purpose of evaluating performance internally. These non-GAAP measurements are not intended to replace the presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP. Instead, we believe that the presentation of adjusted financial information provides additional information to investors to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations. Further, our definition of non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies. The table below reconciles the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to each non- GAAP financial measure.

Free Cash Flow 1 2024 Forecast 2023 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $405 to $430 $ 389 Capital Expenditures Approximately (230) (256) Free Cash Flow $175 to $200 $ 133

1 - Free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures.