Forward Looking Statements
•
Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
•
We caution that any forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the
U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) contained in this presentation
or made by us, our management, or our spokespeople involve risks and
uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, many of which
•
our ability to successfully operate and expand internationally and related
•
our geographic concentration of production and distribution facilities in
risks;
central Ohio and Southeast Asia;
•
the operations and performance of our franchisees, licensees, wholesalers,
•
the ability of our vendors to manufacture and deliver products in a timely
and joint venture partners;
manner, meet quality standards and comply with applicable laws and
regulations;
are beyond our control. Accordingly, our future performance and financial results
may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking
statements, and any future performance or financial results expressed or implied
by such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.
Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our
future operating results, the implementation and impact of our strategic plans, and
our ability to meet environmental, social, and governance goals. Words such as
"estimate," "commit," "will," "target," "goal," "project," "plan," "believe," "seek,"
"strive," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "continue," "potential" and any similar
expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Risks associated
with the following factors, among others, could affect our results of operations and
financial performance and cause actual results to differ materially from those
expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements:
• we may not realize all of the expected benefits of the spin-off from Bath &
Body Works, Inc. (f/k/a L Brands, Inc.);
- our ability to successfully operate and grow our direct channel business;
- our ability to protect our reputation and the image and value of our brands;
- our ability to attract customers with marketing, advertising and promotional programs;
- the highly competitive nature of the retail industry and the segments in which we operate;
- consumer acceptance of our products and our ability to manage the life cycle of our brands, remain current with fashion trends, and develop and launch new merchandise, product lines and brands successfully;
- our ability to realize the potential benefits and synergies sought with the acquisition of AdoreMe, Inc.;
- fluctuations in freight, product input and energy costs;
- our and our third-party service providers' ability to implement and maintain information technology systems and to protect associated data and system availability;
- our ability to maintain the security of customer, associate, third-party and company information;
- stock price volatility;
- shareholder activism matters;
- our ability to maintain our credit rating;
• general economic conditions, inflation, and changes in consumer
confidence, and consumer spending patterns;
• market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe
weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises,
political crises or other major events, or the prospect of these events;
• our ability to successfully implement our strategic plan;
• difficulties arising from turnover in company leadership or other key
positions;
• our ability to attract, develop and retain qualified associates and manage
labor-related costs;
• our dependence on traffic to our stores and the availability of suitable store
locations on satisfactory terms;
• our ability to incorporate artificial intelligence into our business operations
• our ability to comply with regulatory requirements; and
successfully and ethically while effectively managing the associated risks;
• legal, tax, trade and other regulatory matters.
• our ability to source materials and produce, distribute and sell merchandise
• Except as may be required by law, we assume no obligation and do not intend to
on a global basis, including risks related to:
make publicly available any update or other revisions to any of the forward-looking
statements contained in this presentation to reflect circumstances existing after the
• political instability and geopolitical conflicts;
date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of future events, even if
experience or future events make it clear that any expected results expressed or
• environmental hazards and natural disasters;
implied by those forward-looking statements will not be realized. Additional
information regarding these and other factors can be found in "Item 1A. Risk
• significant health hazards and pandemics;
Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange
• delays or disruptions in shipping and transportation and related
Commission on March 22, 2024.
pricing impacts; and
• disruption due to labor disputes;
First Quarter Earnings
June 5, 2024
Adjusted1 Consolidated Statements of Income
Thirteen Weeks Ended May 4, 2024 & April 29, 2023 (Unaudited - In millions except per share amounts)
2024
2023
Increase (Decrease)
% Increase (Decrease)
Net Sales
$1,359.4
$1,407.4
($48.0)
-3%
Comparable Store Sales
-8%
-14%
Comparable Sales
-5%
-11%
Gross Profit
501.3
514.3
(13.0)
-3%
% of Sales
36.9%
36.5%
40 bps
General, Administrative and Store Operating Expenses
461.7
459.3
2.4
1%
% of Sales
34.0%
32.6%
140 bps
Operating Income
39.6
55.0
(15.4)
-28%
% of Sales
2.9%
3.9%
(100 bps)
Interest Expense and Other
20.3
21.4
(1.1)
-5%
Income Before Income Taxes
19.3
33.6
(14.3)
-43%
Provision for Income Taxes
9.0
8.6
0.4
5%
% of Pre-Tax Income
46.8%
25.6%
Net Income
10.3
25.0
(14.7)
-59%
% of Sales
0.8%
1.8%
(100 bps)
Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
1.2
3.1
(1.9)
-61%
Net Income Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co.
$9.1
$21.9
($12.8)
-58%
% of Sales
0.7%
1.6%
(90 bps)
Net Income Per Diluted Share Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co.
$0.12
$0.28
($0.16)
-57%
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
79.1
79.7
1 2024 and 2023 results are on an adjusted basis.
Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Information table in the Appendix for additional information including a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
First Quarter Earnings
June 5, 2024
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited - In thousands)
May 4, 2024
April 29, 2023
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$104,583
$132,445
Accounts Receivable, Net
151,698
125,500
Inventories
987,033
1,040,701
Other
149,466
135,968
Total Current Assets
1,392,780
1,434,614
Property and Equipment, Net
804,845
834,299
Operating Lease Assets
1,316,496
1,245,245
Goodwill
366,960
367,529
Trade Names
283,400
287,640
Other Intangible Assets, Net
110,878
131,776
Deferred Income Taxes
19,789
15,894
Other Assets
88,879
88,331
TOTAL ASSETS
$4,384,027
$4,405,328
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts Payable
$411,258
$388,110
Accrued Expenses and Other
755,069
649,421
Current Debt
4,071
4,066
Current Operating Lease Liabilities
245,887
297,599
Income Taxes
18,386
29,968
Total Current Liabilities
1,434,671
1,369,164
Deferred Income Taxes
41,512
62,484
Long-Term Debt
1,119,354
1,270,944
Long-Term Operating Lease Liabilities
1,284,766
1,219,128
Other Long-Term Liabilities
58,993
196,890
Victoria's Secret & Co. Shareholders' Equity
423,183
265,259
Noncontrolling Interest
21,548
21,459
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$4,384,027
$4,405,328
First Quarter Earnings
June 5, 2024
2024 Outlook
(As of June 5, 2024)
Second Quarter
Full Year
Net Sales
Decrease low-single digits compared to $1.427
Approximately $6.0 billion, decrease low-single
billion in 2023
digits compared to 2023 excluding the extra week
Adjusted Gross Margin Rate
Approximately 34.5% to 35.5%, flat to up
-
compared to 2023 rate of 34.6%
Adjusted SG&A Expense Rate
Approximately 32.0%, deleveraging compared to
-
2023 rate of 31.2%
Adjusted Operating Income
Approximately $30 million to $45 million
Approximately $250 million to $275 million
Adjusted Net Non-Operating Expense
Approximately $20 million
-
Adjusted Tax Rate (before discrete items)
Approximately 30% to 34%
-
Weighted Average Diluted Shares
Approximately 80 million
-
Outstanding
Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share
Approximately $0.05 to $0.20
-
Attributable to VS&Co
Capital Expenditures
-
Approximately $230 million
Free Cash Flow 1
-
Approximately $175 million to $200 million
1 Free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures.
First Quarter Earnings
June 5, 2024
Store Count & Selling Sq Ft - 2024 Forecast
Beginning of
Total
New Stores
Closures
Reconstructions
End of Year
Increase / (Decrease)
Year
and Change in
SSF
Company-Operated
U.S.
Store Count
808
14
(38 to 42)
50 to 57
780 to
784
(28 to 24)
(3%)
Selling Sq Ft 000's
5,542
78
(150 to 188)
(39 to 43)
5,389 to
5,431
(153 to 111)
(3% to 2%)
Canada
Store Count
23
1
-
3
24
1
4%
Selling Sq Ft 000's
212
5
-
(6)
211
(1)
0%
Subtotal Company-Operated
Store Count
831
15
(38 to 42)
53 to 60
804 to 808
(27 to 23)
(3%)
Selling Sq Ft 000's
5,754
83
(150 to 188)
(45 to 49)
5,600 to 5,642
(154 to 112)
(3% to 2%)
China Joint Venture
Beauty & Accessories Store Count
34
0 to 2
(2 to 4)
-
30 to
34
(4) to 0
(12%) to 0%
Full Assortment Store Count
36
2 to 4
(2 to 3)
-
35 to
38
(1) to 2
(3%) to 6%
Subtotal China Joint Venture Store Count
70
2 to 6
(4 to 7)
-
65 to 72
(5) to 2
(7%) to 3%
Partner-Operated
Beauty & Accessories Store Count
307
43 to 52
(28 to 32)
-
318 to
331
11 to 24
4% to 8%
Full Assortment Store Count
156
30 to 37
(6 to 9)
-
177 to
187
21 to 31
13% to 20%
Subtotal Partner-Operated Store Count
463
73 to 89
(34 to 41)
-
495 to 518
32 to 55
7% to 12%
Adore Me
`
Store Count
6
-
-
-
6
-
-
Selling Sq Ft 000's
23
-
-
-
23
-
-
Total Store Count
1,370
90 to 110
(76 to 90)
-
1,370 to 1,404
0 to 34
0% to 2%
First Quarter Earnings
June 5, 2024
APPENDIX
First Quarter Earnings
June 5, 2024
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
Thirteen Weeks Ended May 4, 2024 & April 29, 2023 (Unaudited - In thousands except per share amounts)
2024
2023
Net Sales
$1,359,442
$1,407,380
Costs of Goods Sold, Buying and Occupancy
(858,127)
(904,986)
Gross Profit
501,315
502,394
General, Administrative and Store Operating Expenses
(475,046)
(474,120)
Operating Income
26,269
28,274
Interest Expense
(21,735)
(22,505)
Other Income
327
3
Income Before Income Taxes
4,861
5,772
Provision for Income Taxes
7,345
1,960
Net Income (Loss)
(2,484)
3,812
Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
1,158
3,087
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co.
($3,642)
$725
Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co.
($0.05)
$0.01
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 1
77,949
79,671
1 - Reported Weighted Average Shares Outstanding in the first quarter of 2024 reflects basic shares due to the Net Loss.
First Quarter Earnings
June 5, 2024
Selected Data
Thirteen Weeks Ended May 4, 2024 & April 29, 2023 (Unaudited - In thousands)
Capital Expenditures
2024
2023
First Quarter
$38,521
$54,851
Second Quarter
-
89,105
Spring Season
$38,521
$143,956
Third Quarter
-
79,630
Fourth Quarter
-
32,100
Year
$38,521
$255,686
Depreciation & Amortization1
2024
2023
First Quarter
$65,250
$72,555
Second Quarter
-
72,654
Spring Season
$65,250
$145,209
Third Quarter
-
70,341
Fourth Quarter
-
68,815
Year
$65,250
$284,365
1 First quarter of 2024 and 2023 include $6.3 million of intangible asset amortization expense related to the acquisition of Adore Me. Full year 2023 includes $25.1 million of intangible asset amortization expense related to the acquisition of Adore Me.
First Quarter Earnings
June 5, 2024
Non-GAAP Financial Information
Fifty-Two Weeks Ended February 1, 2025 Forecast & Fifty-Three Weeks Ended February 3, 2024
(Unaudited - In millions)
In addition to our results provided in accordance with GAAP, this presentation provides non-GAAP financial measures that present operating income, net income attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co. and net income per diluted share attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co. on an adjusted basis, which remove certain non- recurring, infrequent or unusual items that we believe are not indicative of the results of our ongoing operations due to their size and nature. The intangible asset amortization excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures is excluded because the amortization, unlike the related revenue, is not affected by operations of any particular period unless an intangible asset becomes impaired or the estimated useful life of an intangible asset is revised. We use adjusted financial information as key performance measures of our results of operations for the purpose of evaluating performance internally. These non-GAAP measurements are not intended to replace the presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP. Instead, we believe that the presentation of adjusted financial information provides additional information to investors to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations. Further, our definition of non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies. The table below reconciles the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to each non- GAAP financial measure.
Free Cash Flow 1
2024 Forecast
2023
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
$405 to $430
$
389
Capital Expenditures
Approximately (230)
(256)
Free Cash Flow
$175 to $200
$
133
1 - Free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures.
First Quarter Earnings
June 5, 2024
