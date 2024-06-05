First

Quarter

Earnings

June 5, 2024

Forward Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

We caution that any forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the

U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) contained in this presentation

or made by us, our management, or our spokespeople involve risks and

uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, many of which

our ability to successfully operate and expand internationally and related

our geographic concentration of production and distribution facilities in

risks;

central Ohio and Southeast Asia;

the operations and performance of our franchisees, licensees, wholesalers,

the ability of our vendors to manufacture and deliver products in a timely

and joint venture partners;

manner, meet quality standards and comply with applicable laws and

regulations;

are beyond our control. Accordingly, our future performance and financial results

may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking

statements, and any future performance or financial results expressed or implied

by such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our

future operating results, the implementation and impact of our strategic plans, and

our ability to meet environmental, social, and governance goals. Words such as

"estimate," "commit," "will," "target," "goal," "project," "plan," "believe," "seek,"

"strive," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "continue," "potential" and any similar

expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Risks associated

with the following factors, among others, could affect our results of operations and

financial performance and cause actual results to differ materially from those

expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements:

• we may not realize all of the expected benefits of the spin-off from Bath &

Body Works, Inc. (f/k/a L Brands, Inc.);

  • our ability to successfully operate and grow our direct channel business;
  • our ability to protect our reputation and the image and value of our brands;
  • our ability to attract customers with marketing, advertising and promotional programs;
  • the highly competitive nature of the retail industry and the segments in which we operate;
  • consumer acceptance of our products and our ability to manage the life cycle of our brands, remain current with fashion trends, and develop and launch new merchandise, product lines and brands successfully;
  • our ability to realize the potential benefits and synergies sought with the acquisition of AdoreMe, Inc.;
  • fluctuations in freight, product input and energy costs;
  • our and our third-party service providers' ability to implement and maintain information technology systems and to protect associated data and system availability;
  • our ability to maintain the security of customer, associate, third-party and company information;
  • stock price volatility;
  • shareholder activism matters;
  • our ability to maintain our credit rating;

• general economic conditions, inflation, and changes in consumer

confidence, and consumer spending patterns;

• market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe

weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises,

political crises or other major events, or the prospect of these events;

• our ability to successfully implement our strategic plan;

• difficulties arising from turnover in company leadership or other key

positions;

• our ability to attract, develop and retain qualified associates and manage

labor-related costs;

• our dependence on traffic to our stores and the availability of suitable store

locations on satisfactory terms;

• our ability to incorporate artificial intelligence into our business operations

• our ability to comply with regulatory requirements; and

successfully and ethically while effectively managing the associated risks;

• legal, tax, trade and other regulatory matters.

• our ability to source materials and produce, distribute and sell merchandise

• Except as may be required by law, we assume no obligation and do not intend to

on a global basis, including risks related to:

make publicly available any update or other revisions to any of the forward-looking

statements contained in this presentation to reflect circumstances existing after the

• political instability and geopolitical conflicts;

date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of future events, even if

experience or future events make it clear that any expected results expressed or

• environmental hazards and natural disasters;

implied by those forward-looking statements will not be realized. Additional

information regarding these and other factors can be found in "Item 1A. Risk

• significant health hazards and pandemics;

Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange

• delays or disruptions in shipping and transportation and related

Commission on March 22, 2024.

pricing impacts; and

• disruption due to labor disputes;

2

First Quarter Earnings

June 5, 2024

Adjusted1 Consolidated Statements of Income

Thirteen Weeks Ended May 4, 2024 & April 29, 2023 (Unaudited - In millions except per share amounts)

2024

2023

Increase (Decrease)

% Increase (Decrease)

Net Sales

$1,359.4

$1,407.4

($48.0)

-3%

Comparable Store Sales

-8%

-14%

Comparable Sales

-5%

-11%

Gross Profit

501.3

514.3

(13.0)

-3%

% of Sales

36.9%

36.5%

40 bps

General, Administrative and Store Operating Expenses

461.7

459.3

2.4

1%

% of Sales

34.0%

32.6%

140 bps

Operating Income

39.6

55.0

(15.4)

-28%

% of Sales

2.9%

3.9%

(100 bps)

Interest Expense and Other

20.3

21.4

(1.1)

-5%

Income Before Income Taxes

19.3

33.6

(14.3)

-43%

Provision for Income Taxes

9.0

8.6

0.4

5%

% of Pre-Tax Income

46.8%

25.6%

Net Income

10.3

25.0

(14.7)

-59%

% of Sales

0.8%

1.8%

(100 bps)

Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest

1.2

3.1

(1.9)

-61%

Net Income Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co.

$9.1

$21.9

($12.8)

-58%

% of Sales

0.7%

1.6%

(90 bps)

Net Income Per Diluted Share Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co.

$0.12

$0.28

($0.16)

-57%

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

79.1

79.7

1 2024 and 2023 results are on an adjusted basis.

Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Information table in the Appendix for additional information including a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

3

First Quarter Earnings

June 5, 2024

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited - In thousands)

May 4, 2024

April 29, 2023

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash and Cash Equivalents

$104,583

$132,445

Accounts Receivable, Net

151,698

125,500

Inventories

987,033

1,040,701

Other

149,466

135,968

Total Current Assets

1,392,780

1,434,614

Property and Equipment, Net

804,845

834,299

Operating Lease Assets

1,316,496

1,245,245

Goodwill

366,960

367,529

Trade Names

283,400

287,640

Other Intangible Assets, Net

110,878

131,776

Deferred Income Taxes

19,789

15,894

Other Assets

88,879

88,331

TOTAL ASSETS

$4,384,027

$4,405,328

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current Liabilities

Accounts Payable

$411,258

$388,110

Accrued Expenses and Other

755,069

649,421

Current Debt

4,071

4,066

Current Operating Lease Liabilities

245,887

297,599

Income Taxes

18,386

29,968

Total Current Liabilities

1,434,671

1,369,164

Deferred Income Taxes

41,512

62,484

Long-Term Debt

1,119,354

1,270,944

Long-Term Operating Lease Liabilities

1,284,766

1,219,128

Other Long-Term Liabilities

58,993

196,890

Victoria's Secret & Co. Shareholders' Equity

423,183

265,259

Noncontrolling Interest

21,548

21,459

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$4,384,027

$4,405,328

4

First Quarter Earnings

June 5, 2024

2024 Outlook

(As of June 5, 2024)

Second Quarter

Full Year

Net Sales

Decrease low-single digits compared to $1.427

Approximately $6.0 billion, decrease low-single

billion in 2023

digits compared to 2023 excluding the extra week

Adjusted Gross Margin Rate

Approximately 34.5% to 35.5%, flat to up

-

compared to 2023 rate of 34.6%

Adjusted SG&A Expense Rate

Approximately 32.0%, deleveraging compared to

-

2023 rate of 31.2%

Adjusted Operating Income

Approximately $30 million to $45 million

Approximately $250 million to $275 million

Adjusted Net Non-Operating Expense

Approximately $20 million

-

Adjusted Tax Rate (before discrete items)

Approximately 30% to 34%

-

Weighted Average Diluted Shares

Approximately 80 million

-

Outstanding

Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share

Approximately $0.05 to $0.20

-

Attributable to VS&Co

Capital Expenditures

-

Approximately $230 million

Free Cash Flow 1

-

Approximately $175 million to $200 million

1 Free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures.

5

First Quarter Earnings

June 5, 2024

Store Count & Selling Sq Ft - 2024 Forecast

Beginning of

Total

New Stores

Closures

Reconstructions

End of Year

Increase / (Decrease)

Year

and Change in

SSF

Company-Operated

U.S.

Store Count

808

14

(38 to 42)

50 to 57

780 to

784

(28 to 24)

(3%)

Selling Sq Ft 000's

5,542

78

(150 to 188)

(39 to 43)

5,389 to

5,431

(153 to 111)

(3% to 2%)

Canada

Store Count

23

1

-

3

24

1

4%

Selling Sq Ft 000's

212

5

-

(6)

211

(1)

0%

Subtotal Company-Operated

Store Count

831

15

(38 to 42)

53 to 60

804 to 808

(27 to 23)

(3%)

Selling Sq Ft 000's

5,754

83

(150 to 188)

(45 to 49)

5,600 to 5,642

(154 to 112)

(3% to 2%)

China Joint Venture

Beauty & Accessories Store Count

34

0 to 2

(2 to 4)

-

30 to

34

(4) to 0

(12%) to 0%

Full Assortment Store Count

36

2 to 4

(2 to 3)

-

35 to

38

(1) to 2

(3%) to 6%

Subtotal China Joint Venture Store Count

70

2 to 6

(4 to 7)

-

65 to 72

(5) to 2

(7%) to 3%

Partner-Operated

Beauty & Accessories Store Count

307

43 to 52

(28 to 32)

-

318 to

331

11 to 24

4% to 8%

Full Assortment Store Count

156

30 to 37

(6 to 9)

-

177 to

187

21 to 31

13% to 20%

Subtotal Partner-Operated Store Count

463

73 to 89

(34 to 41)

-

495 to 518

32 to 55

7% to 12%

Adore Me

`

Store Count

6

-

-

-

6

-

-

Selling Sq Ft 000's

23

-

-

-

23

-

-

Total Store Count

1,370

90 to 110

(76 to 90)

-

1,370 to 1,404

0 to 34

0% to 2%

6

First Quarter Earnings

June 5, 2024

APPENDIX

7

First Quarter Earnings

June 5, 2024

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

Thirteen Weeks Ended May 4, 2024 & April 29, 2023 (Unaudited - In thousands except per share amounts)

2024

2023

Net Sales

$1,359,442

$1,407,380

Costs of Goods Sold, Buying and Occupancy

(858,127)

(904,986)

Gross Profit

501,315

502,394

General, Administrative and Store Operating Expenses

(475,046)

(474,120)

Operating Income

26,269

28,274

Interest Expense

(21,735)

(22,505)

Other Income

327

3

Income Before Income Taxes

4,861

5,772

Provision for Income Taxes

7,345

1,960

Net Income (Loss)

(2,484)

3,812

Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest

1,158

3,087

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co.

($3,642)

$725

Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co.

($0.05)

$0.01

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 1

77,949

79,671

1 - Reported Weighted Average Shares Outstanding in the first quarter of 2024 reflects basic shares due to the Net Loss.

8

First Quarter Earnings

June 5, 2024

Selected Data

Thirteen Weeks Ended May 4, 2024 & April 29, 2023 (Unaudited - In thousands)

Capital Expenditures

2024

2023

First Quarter

$38,521

$54,851

Second Quarter

-

89,105

Spring Season

$38,521

$143,956

Third Quarter

-

79,630

Fourth Quarter

-

32,100

Year

$38,521

$255,686

Depreciation & Amortization1

2024

2023

First Quarter

$65,250

$72,555

Second Quarter

-

72,654

Spring Season

$65,250

$145,209

Third Quarter

-

70,341

Fourth Quarter

-

68,815

Year

$65,250

$284,365

1 First quarter of 2024 and 2023 include $6.3 million of intangible asset amortization expense related to the acquisition of Adore Me. Full year 2023 includes $25.1 million of intangible asset amortization expense related to the acquisition of Adore Me.

9

First Quarter Earnings

June 5, 2024

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Fifty-Two Weeks Ended February 1, 2025 Forecast & Fifty-Three Weeks Ended February 3, 2024

(Unaudited - In millions)

In addition to our results provided in accordance with GAAP, this presentation provides non-GAAP financial measures that present operating income, net income attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co. and net income per diluted share attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co. on an adjusted basis, which remove certain non- recurring, infrequent or unusual items that we believe are not indicative of the results of our ongoing operations due to their size and nature. The intangible asset amortization excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures is excluded because the amortization, unlike the related revenue, is not affected by operations of any particular period unless an intangible asset becomes impaired or the estimated useful life of an intangible asset is revised. We use adjusted financial information as key performance measures of our results of operations for the purpose of evaluating performance internally. These non-GAAP measurements are not intended to replace the presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP. Instead, we believe that the presentation of adjusted financial information provides additional information to investors to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations. Further, our definition of non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies. The table below reconciles the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to each non- GAAP financial measure.

Free Cash Flow 1

2024 Forecast

2023

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$405 to $430

$

389

Capital Expenditures

Approximately (230)

(256)

Free Cash Flow

$175 to $200

$

133

1 - Free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures.

10

First Quarter Earnings

June 5, 2024

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Victoria's Secret & Co. published this content on 05 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2024 20:33:12 UTC.