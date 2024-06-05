Q1 2024

Our Goal is to be the World's Leading Fashion Retailer of Intimate Apparel

Focused on our three strategic priorities of our long-term strategy and are confident in our brand repositioning efforts and strategic plans for growth

What's New

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

In May, we announced the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is coming back in 2024. The show will deliver precisely what our customers have been asking for - the glamour, runway, fashion, fun, wings, entertainment - all through a powerful, modern lens reflecting who we are today. We're thrilled to share this iconic property later this year.

Escape To Summer

This April, we launched our Escape to Summer collection featuring all new swim, intimates and sun-ready pieces to wear day or night, all of which are inspired by the essence of summer travel, as well as our iconic archive swim styles that are beloved by our consumers. All new swim in this collection has been reimagined with designs that celebrate our heritage in a fresh, modern way. We also continued to introduce new swim product under our collaborative label PINK by Frankies Bikinis.

Featherweight Sport

This March, we launched a campaign focused on our top-rated sports bra, Featherweight Max, available in a variety of new colorways. Our Featherweight Max Bra features a light, breathable fabric, designed with ultra-support and has become a favorite for everyday active performance. This sport launch also featured our Flex Sports Bra and Flex Leggings with Invisible Lift technology, and our Elevate Compression Leggings in a variety of new colorways.

Q1 by the Numbers

North America Direct International Total Stores Net Sales $729M $449M $181M $1.36B Compared 7% 3% 16% 3% to 2023 $40M 5% $9M $0.12 36.9% Adjusted Operating Adjusted Gross Inventories compared Adjusted Net Income Adjusted Net Income Income above Margin Rate up 40 bps to 2023 per Diluted Share initial Guidance compared to 2023 above initial Guidance

Q2 & Full Year 2024 Outlook

Q2 2024 Full Year 2024 Net Sales Down low-single digits Down low-single digits to 2023 (excluding the extra week) Adjusted Operating In the range of $30M to $45M About $250M to $275M Income

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Any forward-looking statements made are subject to the safe harbor statement found in VS&Co's SEC filings and first quarter 2024 earnings release.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Gross Margin Rate, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share are non- GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of certain items. More information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures, including a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure reported in accordance with GAAP are included in the schedules attached to VS&Co's first quarter 2024 earnings release and investor presentation posted on its corporate website.