Victory Battery Metals Corp., formerly Victory Resources Corporation, is a Canada-based diversified investment company with mineral interests in North America. The Company is also seeking other exploration opportunities. The Company's segment consists of administrative and investing activities, and the acquisition, evaluation and exploration of mineral properties. The Company is engaged in developing its existing projects led by its Smokey Lithium property in Nevada adjacent to American Lithium property, The Stingray Properties adjacent to Patriot Battery Metal's Corvette Property, The Tahlo Lake Property in BC's Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry District, Georgia Lake Lithium in Ontario, its British Columbia Mal-Wen property, The Saguenay Nickel Project in Quebec and its Black Diablo Copper and Manganese Property in Nevada. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary is Victory Resources (Nevada) Inc.