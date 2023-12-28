Victory Battery Metals Corp. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended November 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.139903 million compared to CAD 0.27811 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.02 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.02 a year ago.
For the nine months, net loss was CAD 1.84 million compared to CAD 0.82656 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.07 compared to CAD 0.06 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.07 compared to CAD 0.06 a year ago.
Victory Battery Metals Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended November 30, 2023
December 28, 2023 at 05:17 pm EST
