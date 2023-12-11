Official VICTORY CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. press release
Victory Capital Reports November 2023 Assets Under Management
December 11, 2023 at 04:31 pm EST
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $159.6 billion as of November 30, 2023, and average assets under management for November of $155.4 billion.
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.
Assets Under Management1
(unaudited; in millions)
As of:
By Asset Class
Nov. 30, 2023
Oct. 31, 2023
Solutions
$
57,004
$
52,855
Fixed Income
23,994
23,254
U.S. Mid Cap Equity
29,050
26,968
U.S. Small Cap Equity
14,586
13,642
U.S. Large Cap Equity
12,192
11,283
Global / Non-U.S. Equity
16,143
14,478
Alternative Investments
3,366
3,193
Total Long-Term Assets
$
156,335
$
145,675
Money Market / Short Term Assets
3,266
3,214
Total Assets Under Management
$
159,600
$
148,888
By Vehicle
Mutual Funds2
$
104,863
$
98,229
Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles3
49,968
46,105
ETFs4
4,769
4,555
Total Assets Under Management
$
159,600
$
148,888
1Total AUM includes both discretionary and non-discretionary client assets. Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.
2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.
3Includes wrap program accounts, CITs, UMAs, UCITS, private funds, and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles.
4Represents only ETF assets held by third parties. Excludes ETF assets held by other Victory Capital products.
About Victory Capital
Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $159.6 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2023. The Company employs a next-generation business strategy that combines boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.
Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 11 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Business, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment products and services, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, alternative investments, third-party ETF model strategies, collective investment trusts, private funds, a 529 Education Savings Plan, and brokerage services.
Victory Capital is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with offices and investment professionals in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more please visit www.vcm.com or follow Victory Capital on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
