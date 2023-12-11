Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $159.6 billion as of November 30, 2023, and average assets under management for November of $155.4 billion.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.

Assets Under Management1

(unaudited; in millions)

 

As of:

By Asset Class

Nov. 30, 2023

 

Oct. 31, 2023

Solutions

$

57,004

 

$

52,855

Fixed Income

 

23,994

 

 

23,254

U.S. Mid Cap Equity

 

29,050

 

 

26,968

U.S. Small Cap Equity

 

14,586

 

 

13,642

U.S. Large Cap Equity

 

12,192

 

 

11,283

Global / Non-U.S. Equity

 

16,143

 

 

14,478

Alternative Investments

 

3,366

 

 

3,193

Total Long-Term Assets

$

156,335

 

$

145,675

Money Market / Short Term Assets

 

3,266

 

 

3,214

Total Assets Under Management

$

159,600

 

$

148,888

 

 

 

 

 

 

By Vehicle

 

 

 

 

 

Mutual Funds2

$

104,863

 

$

98,229

Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles3

 

49,968

 

 

46,105

ETFs4

 

4,769

 

 

4,555

Total Assets Under Management

$

159,600

 

$

148,888

 

 

 

 

 

 

1Total AUM includes both discretionary and non-discretionary client assets. Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.

3Includes wrap program accounts, CITs, UMAs, UCITS, private funds, and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles.

4Represents only ETF assets held by third parties. Excludes ETF assets held by other Victory Capital products.

 

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $159.6 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2023. The Company employs a next-generation business strategy that combines boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 11 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Business, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment products and services, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, alternative investments, third-party ETF model strategies, collective investment trusts, private funds, a 529 Education Savings Plan, and brokerage services.

Victory Capital is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with offices and investment professionals in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more please visit www.vcm.com or follow Victory Capital on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.