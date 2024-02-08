Fourth-Quarter 2023 Highlights Total Assets Under Management (AUM) of $166.6 billion1 Long-term gross flows of $6.6 billion in the quarter Long-term net flows of ($1.1) billion in the quarter GAAP operating margin of 41.9% Adjusted EBITDA margin of 52.3% in the quarter2 GAAP net income of $0.82 per diluted share Adjusted net income with tax benefit of $1.15 per diluted share2 Board increased regular quarterly cash dividend by 5% to $0.335

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or “the Company”) today reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

“We made significant progress in our strategic growth initiatives during 2023 and continued to validate the effectiveness and resiliency of our unique operating platform,” said David Brown, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We invested in our business via the launching of several new products, enhancing our investment capabilities in several areas, and expanding our technology resources across the platform. Concurrently, we also expanded our profit margin with adjusted EBITDA margin rising 130 basis points to 50.9% for the year.

“In the final quarter of 2023, both long-term gross and net flows improved to their best levels in more than a year, which is encouraging as we begin 2024.

“Our Franchises continued to deliver excellent investment performance for clients. At year end, the percentage of our AUM outperforming benchmarks over the respective 3-, 5-, and 10-year periods was 62%, 84%, and 79%. In addition, 70% of our AUM in mutual funds and ETFs were rated four or five stars overall by Morningstar.

“During the fourth quarter, we repurchased an additional 1.8 million shares, increasing the capital returned to shareholders from repurchases during the year to $158 million. Combined with cash dividends, we returned $243 million to shareholders in 2023, an increase of 21% over the previous year, and the most we have ever returned to our shareholders in our Company’s history.

“Our M&A diligence activities have progressed, and entering the new year we are optimistic about the prospects for executing on a transaction aligned with our strategic growth objectives.

“As always, we continue to focus on serving our clients, which is our top priority.”

1 Total AUM includes both discretionary and non-discretionary client assets. 2 The Company reports its financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income are not defined by GAAP and should not be regarded as an alternative to any measurement under GAAP. Please refer to the section “Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release for an explanation of Non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

The table below presents AUM, and certain GAAP and non-GAAP (“adjusted”) financial results. Due to rounding, AUM values and other amounts in this press release may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

(in millions except per share amounts or as otherwise noted)

For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Assets Under Management1 Ending $ 166,611 $ 153,506 $ 152,952 $ 166,611 $ 152,952 Average 156,734 161,147 154,632 158,268 164,025 Long-term Flows2 Long-term Gross $ 6,557 $ 5,255 $ 6,502 $ 23,251 $ 33,313 Long-term Net (1,134 ) (1,700 ) (4,405 ) (6,176 ) (2,545 ) Money Market/Short-term Flows Money Market / Short-term Gross $ 188 $ 193 $ 179 $ 853 $ 621 Money Market / Short-term Net (47 ) (19 ) (62 ) (391 ) (187 ) Total Flows Total Gross $ 6,745 $ 5,449 $ 6,681 $ 24,104 $ 33,934 Total Net (1,181 ) (1,719 ) (4,466 ) (6,567 ) (2,732 ) Consolidated Financial Results (GAAP) Revenue $ 205.8 $ 209.7 $ 201.5 $ 821.0 $ 854.8 Revenue realization (in bps) 52.1 51.6 51.7 51.9 52.1 Operating expenses 119.5 129.6 121.9 492.6 455.7 Income from operations 86.3 80.0 79.6 328.5 399.1 Operating margin 41.9 % 38.2 % 39.5 % 40.0 % 46.7 % Net income 55.2 52.0 52.3 213.2 275.5 Earnings per diluted share $ 0.82 $ 0.77 $ 0.74 $ 3.12 $ 3.81 Cash flow from operations 97.1 91.6 67.1 330.3 335.2 Adjusted Performance Results (Non-GAAP)3 Adjusted EBITDA $ 107.6 $ 107.2 $ 100.1 $ 418.0 $ 424.2 Adjusted EBITDA margin 52.3 % 51.1 % 49.7 % 50.9 % 49.6 % Adjusted net income 67.4 70.3 65.0 269.7 293.8 Tax benefit of goodwill and acquired intangible assets 9.7 9.5 9.5 38.3 37.5 Adjusted net income with tax benefit 77.0 79.8 74.5 307.9 331.2 Adjusted net income with tax benefit per diluted share $ 1.15 $ 1.18 $ 1.05 $ 4.51 $ 4.58 _________________ 1 Total AUM includes both discretionary and non-discretionary client assets. 2 Long-term AUM is defined as total AUM excluding Money Market and Short-term assets. 3 The Company reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income are not defined by GAAP and should not be regarded as an alternative to any measurement under GAAP. Please refer to the section “Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release for an explanation of Non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

AUM, Flows and Investment Performance

Victory Capital’s total AUM increased by 8.5%, or $13.1 billion, to $166.6 billion at December 31, 2023, compared with $153.5 billion at September 30, 2023. The increase was attributable to $14.3 billion of positive market action partially offset by $1.2 billion in negative net flows.

Total gross flows were $6.7 billion in the fourth quarter and $24.1 billion for the year. Long-term AUM increased by 8.7%, or $13.0 billion, to $163.3 billion at December 31, 2023, compared with $150.3 billion at September 30, 2023. For the fourth quarter, the Company reported long-term gross flows of $6.6 billion and net long-term outflows of $1.1 billion. For the year-to-date period, the Company reported long-term gross flows of $23.3 billion and net long-term outflows of $6.2 billion.

At December 31, 2023, Victory Capital offered 118 investment strategies through its 11 autonomous Investment Franchises and Solutions Platform. The table below presents outperformance against benchmarks by AUM as of December 31, 2023.

Percentage of AUM Outperforming Benchmark Trailing Trailing Trailing Trailing 1-Year 3-Years 5-Years 10-Years 49% 62% 84% 79%

Fourth Quarter 2023 Compared with Third Quarter 2023

Revenue decreased 1.9% to $205.8 million, in the fourth quarter, compared with $209.7 million in the third quarter, primarily due to lower average AUM, which decreased 2.7% from $161.1 billion at September 30, 2023 to $156.7 billion at December 31, 2023. GAAP operating margin expanded 370 basis points in the fourth quarter to 41.9%, up from 38.2% in the third quarter. The increase was primarily due to the combination of a non-cash $6.3 million difference in amounts recorded to the change in the fair value of consideration payable for acquisitions and a decrease in depreciation and amortization expense as a result of a write-down of an intangible asset in the third quarter. Reflecting these lower non-cash expenses, fourth-quarter GAAP net income increased 6.2% to $55.2 million, up from $52.0 million in the prior quarter. On a per-share basis, GAAP net income increased 6.5% to $0.82 per diluted share in the fourth quarter, versus $0.77 per diluted share in the third quarter.

Adjusted net income with tax benefit decreased 3.5% to $77.0 million in the fourth quarter, down from $79.8 million in the third quarter. On a per-share basis, adjusted net income with tax benefit decreased 2.5% to $1.15 per diluted share in the fourth quarter, from $1.18 per diluted share in the prior quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $107.6 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $107.2 million in the third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 120 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2023 to 52.3%, compared with 51.1% in the prior quarter.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Compared with Fourth Quarter 2022

Revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2023 increased 2.1% to $205.8 million, compared with $201.5 million in the same quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher average AUM, which increased 1.4% to $156.7 billion, compared with $154.6 billion in the same quarter last year. Also contributing was a slight increase in revenue realization due to a change in asset mix.

Operating expenses decreased 2.0% to $119.5 million, compared with $121.9 million in last year’s fourth quarter primarily due to a $4.9 million decrease in personnel compensation and benefits and a $3.2 million decrease in depreciation and amortization expense partially offset by a $4.0 million increase in non-cash difference in amounts recorded to the change in the fair value of consideration payable for acquisitions as well as a $3.3 million increase in general and administrative expense due to unwind costs associated with the monetization of the Company’s Swap. GAAP operating margin expanded 240 basis points to 41.9% in the fourth quarter, from 39.5% in the same quarter of 2022. GAAP net income increased 5.6% to $55.2 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter compared with $52.3 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, in the same quarter of 2022.

Adjusted net income with tax benefit increased 3.4% to $77.0 million in the fourth quarter, up from $74.5 million in the same quarter last year. On a per share basis, adjusted net income with tax benefit increased 9.5% to $1.15 per diluted share in the fourth quarter, from $1.05 per diluted share in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA increased 7.4% to $107.6 million in the fourth quarter, compared with $100.1 million in last year’s same quarter. Year-over-year, adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 260 basis points to 52.3% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with 49.7% in the same quarter last year.

Year Ended December 31, 2023 Compared with Year Ended December 31, 2022

Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2023, declined 4.0% to $821.0 million, compared with $854.8 million in the same period of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to lower average AUM.

Operating expenses increased 8.1% to $492.6 million for year ended December 31, 2023, compared with $455.7 million in 2022 due to a non-cash $63.8 million difference in amounts recorded from the change in fair value of consideration payable for acquisitions partially offset by a decrease in variable operating expenses from lower average AUM and earnings. GAAP operating margin was 40.0% for the year ended December 31, 2023, a 670 basis point decrease from the 46.7% recorded in 2022. GAAP net income declined 22.6% to $213.2 million for the year ended 2023 compared with $275.5 million in the prior year. GAAP net earnings per share decreased to $3.12 per diluted share in 2023, down from $3.81 per diluted share in 2022.

Adjusted net income with tax benefit decreased 7.0% to $307.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, down from $331.2 million in 2022. On a per share basis, adjusted net income with tax benefit decreased 1.5% to $4.51 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2023, from $4.58 per diluted share in 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2023, adjusted EBITDA declined 1.5% to $418.0 million, compared with $424.2 million in 2022. Year-over-year, adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 130 basis points to 50.9% for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared with 49.6% in the previous year.

Balance Sheet / Capital Management

The Company ended the year with $124 million of cash on its balance sheet.

Total debt outstanding as of December 31, 2023 was approximately $1,002 million and consisted of an existing term loan balance of $631 million and the 2021 Incremental Term Loans balance of $371 million.

During the fourth quarter, the Company repurchased 1.7 million shares under the 10b-5 plan and net settled 0.1 million shares. For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company repurchased 4.2 million shares under the 10b-5 plan and net settled 0.8 million shares.

The Company’s Board of Directors also approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.335 per share. The dividend is payable on March 25, 2024, to shareholders of record on March 11, 2024.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $166.6 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023. The Company employs a next-generation business strategy that combines boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 11 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Business, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment products and services, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, alternative investments, third-party ETF model strategies, collective investment trusts, private funds, a 529 Education Savings Plan, and brokerage services.

Victory Capital is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with offices and investment professionals in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more please visit www.vcm.com or follow Victory Capital on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,” “may,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “budget,” “continue,” “estimate,” “future,” “objective,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “will,” “can have,” “likely,” “should,” “would,” “could” and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond Victory Capital’s control such as continued geopolitical uncertainty including the conflicts in Ukraine and Israel and its effect on our business, operations and financial results going forward, as discussed in Victory Capital’s filings with the SEC, that could cause Victory Capital’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although it is not possible to identify all such risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: reductions in AUM based on investment performance, client withdrawals, difficult market conditions and other factors such as a pandemic; the nature of the Company’s contracts and investment advisory agreements; the Company’s ability to maintain historical returns and sustain its historical growth; the Company’s dependence on third parties to market its strategies and provide products or services for the operation of its business; the Company’s ability to retain key investment professionals or members of its senior management team; the Company’s reliance on the technology systems supporting its operations; the Company’s ability to successfully acquire and integrate new companies; the concentration of the Company’s investments in long-only small- and mid-cap equity and U.S. clients; risks and uncertainties associated with non-U.S. investments; the Company’s efforts to establish and develop new teams and strategies; the ability of the Company’s investment teams to identify appropriate investment opportunities; the Company’s ability to limit employee misconduct; the Company’s ability to meet the guidelines set by its clients; the Company’s exposure to potential litigation (including administrative or tax proceedings) or regulatory actions; the Company’s ability to implement effective information and cyber security policies, procedures and capabilities; the Company’s substantial indebtedness; the potential impairment of the Company’s goodwill and intangible assets; disruption to the operations of third parties whose functions are integral to the Company’s ETF platform; the Company’s determination that Victory Capital is not required to register as an "investment company" under the 1940 Act; the fluctuation of the Company’s expenses; the Company’s ability to respond to recent trends in the investment management industry; the level of regulation on investment management firms and the Company’s ability to respond to regulatory developments; the competitiveness of the investment management industry; the level of control over the Company retained by Crestview GP; and other risks and factors listed under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding Victory Capital’s present and future business strategies and the environment in which it will operate in the future. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Victory Capital assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands except per share data and percentages) For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Investment management fees $ 160,677 $ 163,953 $ 156,346 $ 640,876 $ 664,710 Fund administration and distribution fees 45,117 45,735 45,169 180,152 190,090 Total revenue 205,794 209,688 201,515 821,028 854,800 Expenses Personnel compensation and benefits 53,949 54,501 58,846 220,992 238,198 Distribution and other asset-based expenses 36,438 38,160 37,634 149,596 161,105 General and administrative 16,702 13,947 13,389 56,287 52,373 Depreciation and amortization 7,984 12,333 11,150 41,647 43,201 Change in value of consideration payable for acquisition of business 4,000 10,336 — 23,236 (40,600 ) Acquisition-related costs 83 116 85 217 534 Restructuring and integration costs 320 246 808 595 881 Total operating expenses 119,476 129,639 121,912 492,570 455,692 Income from operations 86,318 80,049 79,603 328,458 399,108 Operating margin 41.9 % 38.2 % 39.5 % 40.0 % 46.7 % Other income (expense) Interest income and other income (expense) 3,765 1,452 2,633 8,732 (2,463 ) Interest expense and other financing costs (16,561 ) (15,580 ) (13,327 ) (61,282 ) (43,964 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — — 239 — (2,648 ) Total other expense, net (12,796 ) (14,128 ) (10,455 ) (52,550 ) (49,075 ) Income before income taxes 73,522 65,921 69,148 275,908 350,033 Income tax expense (18,316 ) (13,914 ) (16,879 ) (62,751 ) (74,522 ) Net income $ 55,206 $ 52,007 $ 52,269 $ 213,157 $ 275,511 Earnings per share of common stock Basic $ 0.85 $ 0.79 $ 0.77 $ 3.22 $ 4.02 Diluted 0.82 0.77 0.74 3.12 3.81 Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 65,309 65,774 68,054 66,202 68,481 Diluted 66,935 67,676 70,685 68,214 72,266 Dividends declared per share $ 0.32 $ 0.32 $ 0.25 $ 1.28 $ 1.00

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures1 (unaudited; in thousands except per share data and percentages) For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (GAAP) $ 55,206 $ 52,007 $ 52,269 $ 213,157 $ 275,511 Income tax expense (18,316 ) (13,914 ) (16,879 ) (62,751 ) (74,522 ) Income before income taxes $ 73,522 $ 65,921 $ 69,148 $ 275,908 $ 350,033 Interest expense 15,532 14,660 12,006 57,820 41,024 Depreciation 2,273 2,302 1,959 8,842 8,045 Other business taxes 305 636 448 1,707 2,118 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 5,711 10,032 9,191 32,805 35,160 Stock-based compensation 1,503 1,451 2,420 6,496 10,143 Acquisition, restructuring and exit costs 5,586 11,463 3,997 28,982 (28,722 ) Debt issuance costs 3,128 762 935 5,394 5,620 Losses from equity method investments — — — — 825 Adjusted EBITDA $ 107,560 $ 107,227 $ 100,104 $ 417,954 $ 424,246 Adjusted EBITDA margin 52.3 % 51.1 % 49.7 % 50.9 % 49.6 % Net income (GAAP) $ 55,206 $ 52,007 $ 52,269 $ 213,157 $ 275,511 Adjustment to reflect the operating performance of the Company Other business taxes 305 636 448 1,707 2,118 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 5,711 10,032 9,191 32,805 35,160 Stock-based compensation 1,503 1,451 2,420 6,496 10,143 Acquisition, restructuring and exit costs 5,586 11,463 3,997 28,982 (28,722 ) Debt issuance costs 3,128 762 935 5,394 5,620 Tax effect of above adjustments (4,061 ) (6,085 ) (4,247 ) (18,847 ) (6,080 ) Adjusted net income $ 67,378 $ 70,266 $ 65,013 $ 269,694 $ 293,750 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 1.01 $ 1.04 $ 0.92 $ 3.95 $ 4.06 Tax benefit of goodwill and acquired intangible assets $ 9,655 $ 9,536 $ 9,513 $ 38,252 $ 37,490 Tax benefit of goodwill and acquired intangible assets per diluted share $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.13 $ 0.56 $ 0.52 Adjusted net income with tax benefit $ 77,033 $ 79,802 $ 74,526 $ 307,946 $ 331,240 Adjusted net income with tax benefit per diluted share $ 1.15 $ 1.18 $ 1.05 $ 4.51 $ 4.58 1 The Company reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income are not defined by GAAP and should not be regarded as an alternative to any measurement under GAAP. Please refer to the section “Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release for an explanation of Non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except for shares) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 123,547 $ 38,171 Investment management fees receivable 71,888 68,347 Fund administration and distribution fees receivable 14,238 14,379 Other receivables 1,444 1,747 Prepaid expenses 5,785 8,443 Investments in proprietary funds, at fair value 534 466 Deferred compensation plan investments, at fair value 31,274 26,800 Property and equipment, net 19,578 21,146 Goodwill 981,805 981,805 Other intangible assets, net 1,281,832 1,314,637 Other assets 10,691 64,958 Total assets $ 2,542,616 $ 2,540,899 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 56,477 $ 50,862 Accrued compensation and benefits 55,456 58,458 Consideration payable for acquisition of business 217,200 230,400 Deferred compensation plan liability 31,274 26,800 Deferred tax liability, net 128,714 108,138 Other liabilities 11,225 15,317 Long-term debt(1) 989,269 985,514 Total liabilities 1,489,615 1,475,489 Stockholders' equity: Common stock; $0.01 par value per share: 2023 - 600,000,000 shares authorized, 82,404,305 shares issued and 64,254,714 shares outstanding; 2022 - 600,000,000 shares authorized, 80,528,137 shares issued and 67,325,534 shares outstanding 824 805 Additional paid-in capital 728,283 705,466 Treasury stock, at cost: 2023 - 18,149,591 shares; 2022 - 13,202,603 shares (444,286 ) (285,425 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 31,328 35,442 Retained earnings 736,852 609,122 Total stockholders' equity 1,053,001 1,065,410 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,542,616 $ 2,540,899 1 Balances at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 are shown net of unamortized loan discount and debt issuance costs in the amount of $12.4 million and $16.2 million, respectively. The gross amount of the debt outstanding was $1,001.7 million as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management (unaudited; in millions except for percentages) For the Three Months Ended % Change from December 31, September 30, December 31, September 30, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Beginning assets under management $ 153,506 $ 161,622 $ 147,257 -5% 4% Gross client cash inflows 6,745 5,449 6,681 24% 1% Gross client cash outflows (7,926 ) (7,168 ) (11,147 ) 11% -29% Net client cash flows (1,181 ) (1,719 ) (4,466 ) -31% -74% Market appreciation (depreciation) 14,315 (4,888 ) 10,492 N/A 36% Realizations and distributions (27 ) — (295 ) N/A N/A Acquired & divested assets / Net transfers1 (2 ) (1,508 ) (36 ) N/A N/A Ending assets under management 166,611 153,506 152,952 9% 9% Average assets under management 156,734 161,147 154,632 -3% 1% For the Year Ended % Change from December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2022 Beginning assets under management $ 152,952 $ 183,654 -17% Gross client cash inflows 24,104 33,934 -29% Gross client cash outflows (30,671 ) (36,666 ) -16% Net client cash flows (6,567 ) (2,732 ) 140% Market appreciation (depreciation) 21,878 (26,495 ) N/A Realizations and distributions (100 ) (376 ) -73% Acquired & divested assets / Net transfers2 (1,552 ) (1,100 ) 41% Ending assets under management 166,611 152,952 9% Average assets under management 158,268 164,025 -4% 1 The three months ended September 30, 2023 reflects divested assets of $1.3 billion associated with the INCORE transaction. 2 The year ended December 31, 2023 reflects divested assets of $1.3 billion associated with the INCORE transaction.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management by Asset Class (unaudited; in millions) For the Three Months Ended By Asset Class Global / U.S. Mid U.S. Small Fixed U.S. Large Non-U.S. Alternative Total Money Market / Cap Equity Cap Equity Income Cap Equity Equity Solutions Investments Long-term Short-term Total December 31, 2023 Beginning assets under management $ 28,235 $ 14,650 $ 23,790 $ 11,596 $ 14,807 $ 53,998 $ 3,222 $ 150,298 $ 3,208 $ 153,506 Gross client cash inflows 1,008 555 1,072 62 1,251 2,110 498 6,557 188 6,745 Gross client cash outflows (1,548 ) (938 ) (1,890 ) (329 ) (657 ) (1,977 ) (352 ) (7,691 ) (234 ) (7,926 ) Net client cash flows (541 ) (383 ) (818 ) (267 ) 595 133 146 (1,134 ) (47 ) (1,181 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 2,917 1,698 1,392 1,320 1,387 5,474 91 14,278 38 14,315 Realizations and distributions — — — — — — (27 ) (27 ) — (27 ) Acquired & divested assets / Net transfers (8 ) (6 ) (8 ) (15 ) (16 ) (20 ) (1 ) (74 ) 72 (2 ) Ending assets under management $ 30,604 $ 15,959 $ 24,355 $ 12,635 $ 16,772 $ 59,585 $ 3,431 $ 163,340 $ 3,271 $ 166,611 September 30, 2023 Beginning assets under management $ 30,007 $ 15,664 $ 26,098 $ 12,170 $ 15,392 $ 55,836 $ 3,301 $ 158,469 $ 3,152 $ 161,622 Gross client cash inflows 1,224 458 892 51 392 1,988 249 5,255 193 5,449 Gross client cash outflows (1,769 ) (920 ) (1,343 ) (282 ) (519 ) (1,720 ) (402 ) (6,955 ) (213 ) (7,168 ) Net client cash flows (545 ) (462 ) (451 ) (231 ) (126 ) 268 (153 ) (1,700 ) (19 ) (1,719 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) (1,224 ) (547 ) (460 ) (287 ) (451 ) (2,028 ) 71 (4,927 ) 39 (4,888 ) Realizations and distributions — — — — — — — — — — Acquired & divested assets / Net transfers 1 (2 ) (5 ) (1,397 ) (57 ) (8 ) (78 ) 3 (1,545 ) 37 (1,508 ) Ending assets under management $ 28,235 $ 14,650 $ 23,790 $ 11,596 $ 14,807 $ 53,998 $ 3,222 $ 150,298 $ 3,208 $ 153,506 December 31, 2022 Beginning assets under management $ 25,754 $ 14,109 $ 27,198 $ 10,762 $ 12,293 $ 48,551 $ 5,334 $ 144,001 $ 3,256 $ 147,257 Gross client cash inflows 1,442 754 1,342 87 1,025 1,372 479 6,502 179 6,681 Gross client cash outflows (2,259 ) (1,133 ) (2,694 ) (450 ) (767 ) (1,697 ) (1,907 ) (10,906 ) (241 ) (11,147 ) Net client cash flows (818 ) (379 ) (1,352 ) (362 ) 258 (324 ) (1,427 ) (4,405 ) (62 ) (4,466 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 2,963 1,378 601 680 1,628 3,166 48 10,464 28 10,492 Realizations and distributions — — — — — — (295 ) (295 ) — (295 ) Acquired & divested assets / Net transfers (8 ) (6 ) (94 ) (106 ) (19 ) 114 3 (116 ) 80 (36 ) Ending assets under management $ 27,892 $ 15,103 $ 26,353 $ 10,973 $ 14,160 $ 51,507 $ 3,663 $ 149,649 $ 3,302 $ 152,952 1 The three months ended September 30, 2023 reflects divested assets of $1.3 billion associated with the INCORE transaction.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management by Asset Class (unaudited; in millions) For the Year Ended By Asset Class Global / U.S. Mid U.S. Small Fixed U.S. Large Non-U.S. Alternative Total Money Market / Cap Equity Cap Equity Income Cap Equity Equity Solutions Investments Long-term Short-term Total December 31, 2023 Beginning assets under management $ 27,892 $ 15,103 $ 26,353 $ 10,973 $ 14,160 $ 51,507 $ 3,663 $ 149,649 $ 3,302 $ 152,952 Gross client cash inflows 5,090 2,741 4,024 284 2,581 6,937 1,593 23,251 853 24,104 Gross client cash outflows (5,536 ) (3,859 ) (6,129 ) (1,286 ) (2,304 ) (8,310 ) (2,002 ) (29,426 ) (1,245 ) (30,671 ) Net client cash flows (446 ) (1,117 ) (2,105 ) (1,002 ) 276 (1,373 ) (409 ) (6,176 ) (391 ) (6,567 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 3,153 1,978 1,595 2,809 2,431 9,494 270 21,729 149 21,878 Realizations and distributions — — — — — — (100 ) (100 ) — (100 ) Acquired & divested assets / Net transfers1 5 (4 ) (1,487 ) (145 ) (96 ) (43 ) 7 (1,763 ) 211 (1,552 ) Ending assets under management $ 30,604 $ 15,959 $ 24,355 $ 12,635 $ 16,772 $ 59,585 $ 3,431 $ 163,340 $ 3,271 $ 166,611 December 31, 2022 Beginning assets under management $ 30,578 $ 20,094 $ 35,154 $ 15,766 $ 16,050 $ 60,364 $ 2,548 $ 180,554 $ 3,100 $ 183,654 Gross client cash inflows 6,859 3,162 5,524 406 4,149 8,169 5,045 33,313 621 33,934 Gross client cash outflows (6,919 ) (5,214 ) (9,545 ) (1,498 ) (3,111 ) (6,247 ) (3,324 ) (35,858 ) (807 ) (36,666 ) Net client cash flows (60 ) (2,053 ) (4,020 ) (1,093 ) 1,038 1,921 1,721 (2,545 ) (187 ) (2,732 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) (2,641 ) (2,965 ) (3,345 ) (3,328 ) (3,153 ) (10,887 ) (215 ) (26,533 ) 39 (26,495 ) Realizations and distributions — — — — — — (376 ) (376 ) — (376 ) Acquired & divested assets / Net transfers 14 27 (1,436 ) (372 ) 226 107 (16 ) (1,450 ) 350 (1,100 ) Ending assets under management $ 27,892 $ 15,103 $ 26,353 $ 10,973 $ 14,160 $ 51,507 $ 3,663 $ 149,649 $ 3,302 $ 152,952 1 The year ended December 31, 2023 reflects divested assets of $1.3 billion associated with the INCORE transaction.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management by Vehicle (unaudited; in millions) For the Three Months Ended By Vehicle Separate Accounts Mutual and Other Funds1 ETFs2 Vehicles3 Total December 31, 2023 Beginning assets under management $ 101,138 $ 4,710 $ 47,658 $ 153,506 Gross client cash inflows 4,126 343 2,276 6,745 Gross client cash outflows (5,887 ) (356 ) (1,682 ) (7,926 ) Net client cash flows (1,761 ) (13 ) 593 (1,181 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 9,466 273 4,577 14,315 Realizations and distributions — — (27 ) (27 ) Acquired & divested assets / Net transfers (41 ) — 39 (2 ) Ending assets under management $ 108,802 $ 4,970 $ 52,840 $ 166,611 September 30, 2023 Beginning assets under management $ 105,916 $ 5,193 $ 50,513 $ 161,622 Gross client cash inflows 3,283 232 1,933 5,449 Gross client cash outflows (5,119 ) (557 ) (1,492 ) (7,168 ) Net client cash flows (1,836 ) (324 ) 441 (1,719 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) (2,925 ) (165 ) (1,799 ) (4,888 ) Realizations and distributions — — — — Acquired & divested assets / Net transfers4 (17 ) 6 (1,497 ) (1,508 ) Ending assets under management $ 101,138 $ 4,710 $ 47,658 $ 153,506 December 31, 2022 Beginning assets under management $ 96,591 $ 5,110 $ 45,557 $ 147,257 Gross client cash inflows 4,217 378 2,087 6,681 Gross client cash outflows (7,953 ) (178 ) (3,016 ) (11,147 ) Net client cash flows (3,736 ) 200 (930 ) (4,466 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 6,620 327 3,546 10,492 Realizations and distributions — — (295 ) (295 ) Acquired & divested assets / Net transfers (27 ) (9 ) — (36 ) Ending assets under management $ 99,447 $ 5,627 $ 47,877 $ 152,952 1 Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds. 2 Represents only ETF assets held by third parties. Excludes ETF assets held by other Victory Capital products. 3 Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts, UMAs, UCITS, private funds and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles. 4 The three months ended September 30, 2023 reflects divested assets of $1.3 billion associated with the INCORE transaction.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management by Vehicle (unaudited; in millions) For the Year Ended By Vehicle Separate Accounts Mutual and Other Funds1 ETFs2 Vehicles3 Total December 31, 2023 Beginning assets under management $ 99,447 $ 5,627 $ 47,877 $ 152,952 Gross client cash inflows 15,594 969 7,542 24,104 Gross client cash outflows (21,276 ) (1,567 ) (7,828 ) (30,671 ) Net client cash flows (5,682 ) (599 ) (286 ) (6,567 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 15,114 (56 ) 6,820 21,878 Realizations and distributions — — (100 ) (100 ) Acquired & divested assets / Net transfers4 (77 ) (3 ) (1,471 ) (1,552 ) Ending assets under management $ 108,802 $ 4,970 $ 52,840 $ 166,611 December 31, 2022 Beginning assets under management $ 124,142 $ 4,871 $ 54,641 $ 183,654 Gross client cash inflows 21,198 2,043 10,692 33,934 Gross client cash outflows (27,703 ) (572 ) (8,391 ) (36,666 ) Net client cash flows (6,505 ) 1,472 2,302 (2,732 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) (17,092 ) (724 ) (8,679 ) (26,495 ) Realizations and distributions — — (376 ) (376 ) Acquired & divested assets / Net transfers5 (1,098 ) 9 (11 ) (1,100 ) Ending assets under management $ 99,447 $ 5,627 $ 47,877 $ 152,952 1 Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds. 2 Represents only ETF assets held by third parties. Excludes ETF assets held by other Victory Capital products. 3 Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts, UMAs, UCITS, private funds and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles. 4 The year ended December 31, 2023 reflects divested assets of $1.3 billion associated with the INCORE transaction.

Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Victory Capital uses non-GAAP financial measures referred to as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income to measure the operating profitability of the Company. These measures eliminate the impact of one-time acquisition, restructuring and integration costs and demonstrate the ongoing operating earnings metrics of the Company. The Company has included these non-GAAP measures to provide investors with the same financial metrics used by management to assess the operating performance of the Company.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjustments made to GAAP Net Income to calculate Adjusted EBITDA, as applicable, are:

Adding back income tax expense;

Adding back interest paid on debt and other financing costs, net of interest income;

Adding back depreciation on property and equipment;

Adding back other business taxes;

Adding back amortization expense on acquisition-related intangible assets;

Adding back stock-based compensation expense associated with equity awards issued from pools created in connection with the management-led buyout and various acquisitions and as a result of equity grants related to the IPO;

Adding back direct incremental costs of acquisitions, including restructuring costs;

Adding back debt issuance cost expense;

Adjusting for earnings/losses on equity method investments.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjustments made to GAAP Net Income to calculate Adjusted Net Income, as applicable, are:

Adding back other business taxes;

Adding back amortization expense on acquisition-related intangible assets;

Adding back stock-based compensation expense associated with equity awards issued from pools created in connection with the management-led buyout and various acquisitions and as a result of any equity grants related to the IPO;

Adding back direct incremental costs of acquisitions, including restructuring costs;

Adding back debt issuance cost expense;

Subtracting an estimate of income tax expense applied to the sum of the adjustments above.

Tax Benefit of Goodwill and Acquired Intangible Assets

Due to Victory Capital’s acquisitive nature, tax deductions allowed on acquired intangible assets and goodwill provide it with additional significant supplemental economic benefit. The tax benefit of goodwill and intangible assets represent the tax benefits associated with deductions allowed for intangible assets and goodwill generated from prior acquisitions in which the Company received a step-up in basis for tax purposes. Acquired intangible assets and goodwill may be amortized for tax purposes, generally over a 15-year period. The tax benefit from amortization on these assets is included to show the full economic benefit of deductions for all acquired intangible assets with a step-up in tax basis.

