Second-Quarter Highlights Total Client Assets of $173.8 billion Long-term gross flows of $5.8 billion Long-term net flows of ($1.7) billion GAAP operating margin of 50.4% GAAP net income per diluted share of $1.12 Adjusted EBITDA margin of 53.0% Adjusted net income with tax benefit per diluted share of $1.31 Board authorizes an 11% increase in regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.41

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or “the Company”) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

“Our most significant development during the first half of 2024 was forging the long-term agreement to become strategic partners with Amundi,” said David Brown, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Upon closing, we will be combining Amundi’s US business into Victory Capital and have reciprocal global exclusive 15-year distribution agreements. This transaction is extremely compelling with multiple strategic elements that will make our Company even better. It is also financially attractive with anticipated double-digit earnings accretion within a year, and it will immediately provide us with greater financial flexibility resulting from the strengthening of our balance sheet.

“During the second quarter, our business continued to perform exceptionally well. We generated the highest adjusted earnings per diluted share with tax benefit, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin, for any quarter in our history.

“Our Investment Franchises continued to deliver excellent investment performance for our clients. Through the end of June, the percentage of our AUM outperforming benchmarks over the respective 3-, 5-, and 10-year periods was 60%, 77%, and 79%. In addition, 68% of our AUM in mutual funds and ETFs was rated four or five stars overall by Morningstar.

“As a result of our strong cash flow generation, the amount of cash on our balance sheet increased by 49% during the quarter, reaching $119 million at the end of June. This combined with the higher earnings resulted in our net debt to EBITDA ratio declining to 1.9X. In addition, the Board authorized another 11% increase in our quarterly cash dividend from $0.37 to $0.41, which will be paid in September.

“As always, we continue to focus on serving our clients, which is our top priority.”

1 Total AUM includes both discretionary and non-discretionary client assets. 2 The Company reports its financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income are not defined by GAAP and should not be regarded as an alternative to any measurement under GAAP. Please refer to the section “Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release for an explanation of Non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

The table below presents AUM, and certain GAAP and non-GAAP (“adjusted”) financial results. Due to rounding, AUM values and other amounts in this press release may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

(in millions except per share amounts or as otherwise noted) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Assets Under Management1 Ending $ 168,681 $ 170,342 $ 157,161 $ 168,681 $ 157,161 Average 167,484 163,533 152,925 165,508 152,729 AUM Long-term Flows2 Long-term Gross $ 5,813 $ 6,952 $ 5,491 $ 12,764 $ 11,339 Long-term Net (1,701 ) (1,028 ) (1,110 ) (2,729 ) (2,250 ) AUM Money Market/Short-term Flows Money Market / Short-term Gross $ 255 $ 236 $ 231 $ 491 $ 472 Money Market / Short-term Net (43 ) (99 ) (316 ) (142 ) (325 ) AUM Total Flows Total Gross $ 6,067 $ 7,187 $ 5,722 $ 13,255 $ 11,811 Total Net (1,744 ) (1,127 ) (1,426 ) (2,871 ) (2,576 ) Consolidated Financial Results (GAAP) Revenue $ 219.6 $ 215.9 $ 204.2 $ 435.5 $ 405.5 AUM revenue realization (in bps) 52.6 53.0 53.6 52.8 53.4 Operating expenses 109.0 131.0 116.7 240.1 243.5 Income from operations 110.6 84.8 87.5 195.4 162.1 Operating margin 50.4 % 39.3 % 42.9 % 44.9 % 40.0 % Net income 74.3 55.7 56.7 129.9 105.9 Earnings per diluted share $ 1.12 $ 0.84 $ 0.83 $ 1.97 $ 1.53 Cash flow from operations 79.7 68.7 77.4 148.4 141.6 Adjusted Performance Results (Non-GAAP)3 Adjusted EBITDA $ 116.5 $ 112.4 $ 104.0 $ 228.9 $ 203.2 Adjusted EBITDA margin 53.0 % 52.1 % 50.9 % 52.6 % 50.1 % Adjusted net income 76.5 72.6 66.4 149.1 132.1 Tax benefit of goodwill and acquired intangible assets 10.1 9.7 9.5 19.9 19.1 Adjusted net income with tax benefit 86.6 82.3 75.9 169.0 151.1 Adjusted net income with tax benefit per diluted share $ 1.31 $ 1.25 $ 1.11 $ 2.56 $ 2.19 _________________________________ 1 Total AUM includes both discretionary assets under management and non-discretionary assets under advisement and excludes other assets. 2 Long-term AUM is defined as total AUM excluding Money Market and Short-term assets. 3 The Company reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income are not defined by GAAP and should not be regarded as an alternative to any measurement under GAAP. Please refer to the section “Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release for an explanation of Non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

AUM, Flows and Investment Performance

At June 30, 2024, Victory Capital had total client assets of $173.8 billion, assets under management of $168.7 billion, and other assets of $5.1 billion. Total AUM decreased by $1.7 billion to $168.7 billion at June 30, 2024, compared with $170.3 billion at March 31, 2024. The decrease was due to net outflows of $1.7 billion. Total gross flows for the second quarter were $6.1 billion, including long-term gross flows of $5.8 billion.

As of June 30, 2024, Victory Capital offered 122 investment strategies through its 11 autonomous Investment Franchises and Solutions Platform. The table below presents outperformance against benchmarks by AUM as of June 30, 2024.

Percentage of AUM Outperforming Benchmark Trailing Trailing Trailing Trailing 1-Year 3-Years 5-Years 10-Years 49% 60% 77% 79%

Second Quarter 2024 Compared with First Quarter 2024

Revenue increased 1.7% to $219.6 million in the second quarter, compared with $215.9 million in the first quarter, primarily due to higher average AUM over the comparable period. GAAP operating margin expanded 1,110 basis points in the second quarter to 50.4%, up from 39.3% in the first quarter primarily due to the combination of a non-cash $20.4 million difference in amounts recorded to the change in the fair value of consideration payable for acquisitions as well as a decrease in compensation related expenses. Second quarter GAAP net income increased 33.3% to $74.3 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, up from $55.7 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, in the prior quarter.

Adjusted net income with tax benefit increased 5.3% to $86.6 million, or $1.31 per diluted share in the second quarter, up from $82.3 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, in the first quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased 3.7% to $116.5 million in the second quarter, versus $112.4 million in the first quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 90 basis points in the second quarter of 2024 to 53.0% compared with 52.1% in the prior quarter.

Second Quarter 2024 Compared with Second Quarter 2023

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2024, increased 7.5% to $219.6 million, compared with $204.2 million in the same quarter of 2023 as a result of higher average AUM over the comparable period.

Operating expenses decreased 6.6% to $109.0 million, compared with $116.7 million in last year’s second quarter due to the combination of a non-cash $9.7 million difference in amounts recorded to the change in the fair value of consideration payable for acquisitions as well as a decrease in depreciation and amortization expense, partially offset by an increase in acquisition-related costs. GAAP operating margin expanded 750 basis points to 50.4% in the second quarter, from 42.9% in the same quarter of 2023. GAAP net income increased 31.0% to $74.3 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, in the second quarter compared with $56.7 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, in the same quarter of 2023.

Adjusted net income with tax benefit increased 14.1% to $86.6 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, in the second quarter, compared with $75.9 million, or $1.11 per diluted share in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA increased 12.0% to $116.5 million, compared with $104.0 million in the same quarter of last year. Year-over-year, adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 210 basis points to 53.0% in the second quarter of 2024, compared with 50.9% in the same quarter last year.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Compared with Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2024, increased 7.4% to $435.5 million, compared with $405.5 million in the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher average AUM.

Operating expenses decreased 1.4% to $240.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared with $243.5 million in the same period in 2023 due to the combination of a non-cash $4.9 million difference in amounts recorded to the change in the fair value of consideration payable for acquisitions as well as a decrease in depreciation and amortization expense, partially offsetting was an increase in acquisition-related costs. GAAP operating margin was 44.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, a 490 basis point increase from the 40.0% recorded in the same period in 2023. GAAP net income increased 22.7% to $129.9 million, or $1.97 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2024 compared with $105.9 million, or $1.53 per diluted share, in the same period in 2023.

Adjusted net income with tax benefit increased 11.8% to $169.0 million in the first six months of 2024 compared to $151.1 million in the same period in 2023. On a per-share basis, adjusted net income with tax benefit increased 16.9% to $2.56 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $2.19 per diluted share in the same period in 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, adjusted EBITDA increased 12.6% to $228.9 million, compared with $203.2 million for the same period in 2023. Year-over-year, adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 250 basis points to 52.6% in the first six months of 2024, compared with 50.1% in the same period last year.

Balance Sheet / Capital Management

The total debt outstanding as of June 30, 2024 was approximately $992 million and consisted of an existing term loan balance of $625 million and the 2021 Incremental Term Loans balance of $367 million.

The Company’s Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.41 per share. The dividend is payable on September 25, 2024, to shareholders of record on September 10, 2024.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands except per share data and percentages) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Investment management fees $ 173,163 $ 169,785 $ 159,410 $ 342,948 $ 316,246 Fund administration and distribution fees 46,458 46,072 44,816 92,530 89,300 Total revenue 219,621 215,857 204,226 435,478 405,546 Expenses Personnel compensation and benefits 55,660 59,454 54,940 115,114 112,542 Distribution and other asset-based expenses 36,474 36,263 37,344 72,737 74,998 General and administrative 14,385 14,012 13,250 28,397 25,638 Depreciation and amortization 7,551 7,601 9,650 15,152 21,330 Change in value of consideration payable for acquisition of business (8,200 ) 12,200 1,500 4,000 8,900 Acquisition-related costs 3,049 1,026 16 4,075 18 Restructuring and integration costs 105 492 — 597 29 Total operating expenses 109,024 131,048 116,700 240,072 243,455 Income from operations 110,597 84,809 87,526 195,406 162,091 Operating margin 50.4 % 39.3 % 42.9 % 44.9 % 40.0 % Other income (expense) Interest income and other income (expense) 1,557 3,565 1,971 5,122 3,515 Interest expense and other financing costs (16,279 ) (16,486 ) (14,902 ) (32,765 ) (29,141 ) Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment (100 ) — — (100 ) — Total other expense, net (14,822 ) (12,921 ) (12,931 ) (27,743 ) (25,626 ) Income before income taxes 95,775 71,888 74,595 167,663 136,465 Income tax expense (21,524 ) (16,197 ) (17,924 ) (37,721 ) (30,521 ) Net income $ 74,251 $ 55,691 $ 56,671 $ 129,942 $ 105,944 Earnings per share of common stock Basic $ 1.15 $ 0.86 $ 0.85 $ 2.01 $ 1.58 Diluted 1.12 0.84 0.83 1.97 1.53 Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 64,734 64,389 66,466 64,561 66,874 Diluted 66,075 65,972 68,500 66,025 69,037 Dividends declared per share $ 0.37 $ 0.335 $ 0.32 $ 0.705 $ 0.64

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures1 (unaudited; in thousands except per share data and percentages) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (GAAP) $ 74,251 $ 55,691 $ 56,671 $ 129,942 $ 105,944 Income tax expense (21,524 ) (16,197 ) (17,924 ) (37,721 ) (30,521 ) Income before income taxes $ 95,775 $ 71,888 $ 74,595 $ 167,663 $ 136,465 Interest expense 15,468 15,711 14,146 31,179 27,628 Depreciation 2,252 2,269 2,296 4,521 4,267 Other business taxes 414 369 382 783 766 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 5,299 5,332 7,353 10,631 17,062 Stock-based compensation 940 1,327 1,538 2,267 3,542 Acquisition, restructuring and exit costs (4,520 ) 14,705 2,949 10,185 11,933 Debt issuance costs 874 755 756 1,629 1,504 Adjusted EBITDA $ 116,502 $ 112,356 $ 104,015 $ 228,858 $ 203,167 Adjusted EBITDA margin 53.0 % 52.1 % 50.9 % 52.6 % 50.1 % Net income (GAAP) $ 74,251 $ 55,691 $ 56,671 $ 129,942 $ 105,944 Adjustment to reflect the operating performance of the Company Other business taxes 414 369 382 783 766 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 5,299 5,332 7,353 10,631 17,062 Stock-based compensation 940 1,327 1,538 2,267 3,542 Acquisition, restructuring and exit costs (4,520 ) 14,705 2,949 10,185 11,933 Debt issuance costs 874 755 756 1,629 1,504 Tax effect of above adjustments (753 ) (5,621 ) (3,244 ) (6,374 ) (8,701 ) Adjusted net income $ 76,505 $ 72,558 $ 66,405 $ 149,063 $ 132,050 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 1.16 $ 1.10 $ 0.97 $ 2.26 $ 1.91 Tax benefit of goodwill and acquired intangible assets $ 10,141 $ 9,748 $ 9,537 $ 19,889 $ 19,061 Tax benefit of goodwill and acquired intangible assets per diluted share $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.14 $ 0.30 $ 0.28 Adjusted net income with tax benefit $ 86,646 $ 82,306 $ 75,942 $ 168,952 $ 151,111 Adjusted net income with tax benefit per diluted share $ 1.31 $ 1.25 $ 1.11 $ 2.56 $ 2.19 1 The Company reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income are not defined by GAAP and should not be regarded as an alternative to any measurement under GAAP. Please refer to the section “Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release for an explanation of Non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except for shares) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 118,970 $ 123,547 Receivables 100,660 87,570 Prepaid expenses 6,979 5,785 Investments, at fair value 33,759 31,808 Property and equipment, net 15,599 19,578 Goodwill 981,805 981,805 Other intangible assets, net 1,271,200 1,281,832 Other assets 12,309 10,691 Total assets $ 2,541,281 $ 2,542,616 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 54,528 $ 56,477 Accrued compensation and benefits 54,020 55,456 Consideration payable for acquisition of business 141,200 217,200 Deferred tax liability, net 142,418 128,714 Other liabilities 44,579 42,499 Long-term debt, net1 981,724 989,269 Total liabilities 1,418,469 1,489,615 Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.01 par value per share:

2024 - 600,000,000 shares authorized, 83,454,313 shares issued and 64,808,655 shares outstanding; 2023 - 600,000,000 shares authorized, 82,404,305 shares issued and 64,254,714 shares outstanding 835 824 Additional paid-in capital 741,490 728,283 Treasury stock, at cost: 2024 - 18,645,658 shares; 2023 - 18,149,591 shares (464,944 ) (444,286 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 25,024 31,328 Retained earnings 820,407 736,852 Total stockholders' equity 1,122,812 1,053,001 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,541,281 $ 2,542,616 1 Balances at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 are shown net of unamortized loan discount and debt issuance costs in the amount of $10.5 million and $12.4 million, respectively. The gross amount of the debt outstanding was $992.2 million and $1,001.7 million as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Total Client Assets (unaudited; in millions) For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 Beginning AUM $ 170,342 $ 161,322 $ 153,356 Beginning other assets1 5,117 5,289 5,265 Beginning total client assets 175,459 166,611 158,621 AUM net cash flows (1,744 ) (1,127 ) (1,426 ) Other assets net cash flows 18 (524 ) (996 ) Total client assets net cash flows (1,727 ) (1,651 ) (2,422 ) AUM market appreciation (depreciation) 83 10,178 5,346 Other assets market appreciation (depreciation) (40 ) 352 192 Total client assets market appreciation (depreciation) 43 10,529 5,537 AUM realizations and distributions — — (73 ) Acquired & divested assets / Net transfers (1 ) (31 ) (41 ) Ending AUM 168,681 170,342 157,161 Ending other assets 5,094 5,117 4,461 Ending total client assets 173,775 175,459 161,622 Average total client assets2 172,392 168,865 157,372 For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 Beginning AUM $ 161,322 $ 147,762 Beginning other assets1 5,289 5,190 Beginning total client assets 166,611 152,952 AUM net cash flows (2,871 ) (2,576 ) Other assets net cash flows (506 ) (1,091 ) Total client assets net cash flows (3,377 ) (3,667 ) AUM market appreciation (depreciation) 10,261 12,089 Other assets market appreciation (depreciation) 311 362 Total client assets market appreciation (depreciation) 10,572 12,451 AUM realizations and distributions — (73 ) Acquired & divested assets / Net transfers (31 ) (42 ) Ending AUM 168,681 157,161 Ending other assets 5,094 4,461 Ending total client assets 173,775 161,622 Average total client assets3 170,629 157,595 1 Includes low-fee (2 to 4 bps) institutional assets, previously reported in the Solutions asset class within the by asset class table and in Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles within the by vehicle table. These assets are included as part of Victory’s Regulatory Assets Under Management reported in Form ADV Part 1. 2 For the three-month periods ending June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023 total client assets revenue realization was 51.2 basis points, 51.4 basis points and 52.1 basis points, respectively. 3 For the six-month periods ending June 30, 2024 and 2023 total client assets revenue realization was 51.3 basis points and 51.9 basis points, respectively.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Total Assets Under Management1 (unaudited; in millions except for percentages) For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 Beginning assets under management $ 170,342 $ 161,322 $ 153,356 Gross client cash inflows 6,067 7,187 5,722 Gross client cash outflows (7,812 ) (8,314 ) (7,148 ) Net client cash flows (1,744 ) (1,127 ) (1,426 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 83 10,178 5,346 Realizations and distributions — — (73 ) Acquired & divested assets / Net Transfers (1 ) (31 ) (41 ) Ending assets under management 168,681 170,342 157,161 Average assets under management 167,484 163,533 152,925 For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 Beginning assets under management $ 161,322 $ 147,762 Gross client cash inflows 13,255 11,811 Gross client cash outflows (16,126 ) (14,386 ) Net client cash flows (2,871 ) (2,576 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 10,261 12,089 Realizations and distributions — (73 ) Acquired assets / Net transfers (31 ) (42 ) Ending assets under management 168,681 157,161 Average assets under management 165,508 152,729 1 Total AUM includes both discretionary assets under management and non-discretionary assets under advisement and excludes other assets.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Other Assets (Institutional)1 (unaudited; in millions) For the Three Months June 30, March 31, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 Beginning other assets (institutional) $ 5,117 $ 5,289 $ 5,265 Gross client cash inflows 467 — 100 Gross client cash outflows (449 ) (524 ) (1,096 ) Net client cash flows 18 (524 ) (996 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) (40 ) 352 192 Realizations and distributions — — — Acquired & divested assets / Net transfers — — — Ending other assets (institutional) 5,094 5,117 4,461 Average other assets (institutional)2 4,909 5,332 4,447 For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 Beginning other assets (institutional) $ 5,289 $ 5,190 Gross client cash inflows 467 100 Gross client cash outflows (973 ) (1,191 ) Net client cash flows (506 ) (1,091 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 311 362 Realizations and distributions — — Acquired & divested assets / Net transfers — — Ending other assets (institutional) 5,094 4,461 Average other assets (institutional)3 5,120 4,866 1 Includes low-fee (2 to 4 bps) institutional assets, previously reported in the Solutions asset class within the by asset class table and in Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles within the by vehicle table. These assets are included as part of Victory’s Regulatory Assets Under Management reported in Form ADV Part 1. 2 For the three-month periods ending June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023 total other assets (institutional) revenue realization was 3.4 basis points, 3.5 basis points and 3.6 basis points, respectively. 3 For the six-month periods ending June 30, 2024 and 2023 total other assets (institutional) revenue realization was 3.5 basis points, respectively.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management by Asset Class (unaudited; in millions) For the Three Months Ended By Asset Class Global / U.S. Mid U.S. Small Fixed U.S. Large Non-U.S. Alternative Total Money Market / Total Cap Equity Cap Equity Income Cap Equity Equity Solutions Investments Long-term Short-term AUM1 June 30, 2024 Beginning assets under management $ 32,918 $ 16,297 $ 24,481 $ 13,895 $ 18,200 $ 57,833 $ 3,465 $ 167,089 $ 3,253 $ 170,342 Gross client cash inflows 1,007 559 1,283 67 558 2,035 303 5,813 255 6,067 Gross client cash outflows (1,659 ) (778 ) (1,508 ) (309 ) (635 ) (2,184 ) (442 ) (7,514 ) (298 ) (7,812 ) Net client cash flows (652 ) (218 ) (225 ) (241 ) (77 ) (150 ) (139 ) (1,701 ) (43 ) (1,744 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) (1,247 ) (893 ) 116 350 367 1,273 58 24 60 83 Realizations and distributions — — — — — — — — — — Acquired assets / Net transfers (4 ) (4 ) 26 (21 ) (32 ) (21 ) 6 (50 ) 50 (1 ) Ending assets under management $ 31,015 $ 15,182 $ 24,398 $ 13,983 $ 18,459 $ 58,936 $ 3,390 $ 165,362 $ 3,320 $ 168,681 March 31, 2024 Beginning assets under management $ 30,604 $ 15,959 $ 24,355 $ 12,635 $ 16,772 $ 54,296 $ 3,431 $ 158,051 $ 3,271 $ 161,322 Gross client cash inflows 1,371 507 1,298 68 1,090 2,165 452 6,952 236 7,187 Gross client cash outflows (1,845 ) (925 ) (1,367 ) (332 ) (751 ) (2,410 ) (349 ) (7,980 ) (335 ) (8,314 ) Net client cash flows (474 ) (418 ) (69 ) (264 ) 339 (245 ) 103 (1,028 ) (99 ) (1,127 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 2,795 801 176 1,555 1,133 3,749 (75 ) 10,135 42 10,178 Realizations and distributions — — — — — — — — — — Acquired assets / Net transfers (7 ) (45 ) 18 (31 ) (44 ) 33 5 (69 ) 38 (31 ) Ending assets under management $ 32,918 $ 16,297 $ 24,481 $ 13,895 $ 18,200 $ 57,833 $ 3,465 $ 167,089 $ 3,253 $ 170,342 June 30, 2023 Beginning assets under management $ 29,035 $ 15,648 $ 26,535 $ 11,425 $ 14,868 $ 49,151 $ 3,317 $ 149,979 $ 3,377 $ 153,356 Gross client cash inflows 1,259 743 873 87 559 1,522 449 5,491 231 5,722 Gross client cash outflows (1,126 ) (1,128 ) (1,324 ) (290 ) (585 ) (1,738 ) (408 ) (6,601 ) (547 ) (7,148 ) Net client cash flows 132 (386 ) (451 ) (204 ) (26 ) (216 ) 41 (1,110 ) (316 ) (1,426 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 824 404 48 954 575 2,490 12 5,307 38 5,346 Realizations and distributions — — — — — — (73 ) (73 ) — (73 ) Acquired assets / Net transfers 16 (2 ) (34 ) (4 ) (25 ) (49 ) 4 (95 ) 53 (41 ) Ending assets under management $ 30,007 $ 15,664 $ 26,098 $ 12,170 $ 15,392 $ 51,375 $ 3,301 $ 154,009 $ 3,152 $ 157,161 1 Total AUM includes both discretionary assets under management and non-discretionary assets under advisement and excludes other assets.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management by Asset Class (unaudited; in millions) For the Six Months Ended By Asset Class Global / U.S. Mid U.S. Small Fixed U.S. Large Non-U.S. Alternative Total Money Market / Total Cap Equity Cap Equity Income Cap Equity Equity Solutions Investments Long-term Short-term AUM1 June 30, 2024 Beginning assets under management $ 30,604 $ 15,959 $ 24,355 $ 12,635 $ 16,772 $ 54,296 $ 3,431 $ 158,051 $ 3,271 $ 161,322 Gross client cash inflows 2,378 1,066 2,581 136 1,648 4,200 755 12,764 491 13,255 Gross client cash outflows (3,504 ) (1,703 ) (2,874 ) (641 ) (1,386 ) (4,595 ) (791 ) (15,493 ) (632 ) (16,126 ) Net client cash flows (1,126 ) (637 ) (294 ) (505 ) 262 (394 ) (36 ) (2,729 ) (142 ) (2,871 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 1,548 (92 ) 292 1,905 1,501 5,022 (17 ) 10,159 102 10,261 Realizations and distributions — — — — — — — — — — Acquired assets / Net transfers (11 ) (49 ) 44 (51 ) (76 ) 12 11 (119 ) 88 (31 ) Ending assets under management $ 31,015 $ 15,182 $ 24,398 $ 13,983 $ 18,459 $ 58,936 $ 3,390 $ 165,362 $ 3,320 $ 168,681 June 30, 20231 Beginning assets under management $ 27,892 $ 15,103 $ 26,353 $ 10,973 $ 14,160 $ 46,317 $ 3,663 $ 144,460 $ 3,302 $ 147,762 Gross client cash inflows 2,858 1,728 2,060 170 936 2,739 846 11,339 472 11,811 Gross client cash outflows (2,219 ) (2,001 ) (2,896 ) (675 ) (1,129 ) (3,421 ) (1,248 ) (13,589 ) (797 ) (14,386 ) Net client cash flows 640 (273 ) (836 ) (504 ) (192 ) (683 ) (403 ) (2,250 ) (325 ) (2,576 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 1,461 827 663 1,775 1,495 5,687 108 12,017 72 12,089 Realizations and distributions — — — — — — (73 ) (73 ) — (73 ) Acquired assets / Net transfers 15 7 (82 ) (74 ) (71 ) 55 6 (144 ) 103 (42 ) Ending assets under management $ 30,007 $ 15,664 $ 26,098 $ 12,170 $ 15,392 $ 51,375 $ 3,301 $ 154,009 $ 3,152 $ 157,161 1 Total AUM includes both discretionary assets under management and non-discretionary assets under advisement and excludes other assets.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management by Vehicle (unaudited; in millions) For the Three Months Ended By Vehicle Separate Accounts Mutual and Other Funds1 ETFs2 Vehicles3 Total AUM4 June 30, 2024 Beginning assets under management $ 113,897 $ 5,229 $ 51,217 $ 170,342 Gross client cash inflows 3,553 480 2,034 6,067 Gross client cash outflows (5,061 ) (178 ) (2,573 ) (7,812 ) Net client cash flows (1,508 ) 302 (539 ) (1,744 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 385 (91 ) (211 ) 83 Realizations and distributions — — — — Acquired assets / Net transfers (190 ) — 190 (1 ) Ending assets under management $ 112,584 $ 5,440 $ 50,657 $ 168,681 March 31, 2024 Beginning assets under management $ 108,802 $ 4,970 $ 47,551 $ 161,322 Gross client cash inflows 4,303 451 2,434 7,187 Gross client cash outflows (5,956 ) (449 ) (1,909 ) (8,314 ) Net client cash flows (1,653 ) 2 525 (1,127 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 6,796 215 3,167 10,178 Realizations and distributions — — — — Acquired assets / Net transfers (48 ) 43 (26 ) (31 ) Ending assets under management $ 113,897 $ 5,229 $ 51,217 $ 170,342 June 30, 2023 Beginning assets under management $ 103,246 $ 5,555 $ 44,554 $ 153,356 Gross client cash inflows 3,639 175 1,908 5,722 Gross client cash outflows (4,863 ) (421 ) (1,864 ) (7,148 ) Net client cash flows (1,224 ) (246 ) 44 (1,426 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 3,923 (117 ) 1,540 5,346 Realizations and distributions — — (73 ) (73 ) Acquired assets / Net transfers (28 ) — (13 ) (41 ) Ending assets under management $ 105,916 $ 5,193 $ 46,052 $ 157,161 1 Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds. 2 Represents only ETF assets held by third parties. Excludes ETF assets held by other Victory Capital products. 3 Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts, UMAs, UCITS, private funds and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles. 4 Total AUM includes both discretionary assets under management and non-discretionary assets under advisement and excludes other assets.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management by Vehicle (unaudited; in millions) For the Six Months Ended By Vehicle Separate Accounts Mutual and Other Funds1 ETFs2 Vehicles3 Total June 30, 2024 Beginning assets under management $ 108,802 $ 4,970 $ 47,551 $ 161,322 Gross client cash inflows 7,856 930 4,468 13,255 Gross client cash outflows (11,017 ) (627 ) (4,482 ) (16,126 ) Net client cash flows (3,161 ) 304 (14 ) (2,871 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 7,181 124 2,956 10,261 Realizations and distributions — — — — Acquired assets / Net transfers (238 ) 43 164 (31 ) Ending assets under management $ 112,584 $ 5,440 $ 50,657 $ 168,681 June 30, 2023 Beginning assets under management $ 99,447 $ 5,627 $ 42,688 $ 147,762 Gross client cash inflows 8,185 393 3,233 11,811 Gross client cash outflows (10,269 ) (655 ) (3,463 ) (14,386 ) Net client cash flows (2,084 ) (262 ) (230 ) (2,576 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 8,573 (164 ) 3,680 12,089 Realizations and distributions — — (73 ) (73 ) Acquired assets / Net transfers4 (19 ) (9 ) (13 ) (42 ) Ending assets under management $ 105,916 $ 5,193 $ 46,052 $ 157,161 1 Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds. 2 Represents only ETF assets held by third parties. Excludes ETF assets held by other Victory Capital products. 3 Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts, UMAs, UCITS, private funds and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles. 4 Total AUM includes both discretionary assets under management and non-discretionary assets under advisement and excludes other assets.

Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Victory Capital uses non-GAAP financial measures referred to as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income to measure the operating profitability of the Company. These measures eliminate the impact of one-time acquisition, restructuring and integration costs and demonstrate the ongoing operating earnings metrics of the Company. The Company has included these non-GAAP measures to provide investors with the same financial metrics used by management to assess the operating performance of the Company.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjustments made to GAAP Net Income to calculate Adjusted EBITDA, as applicable, are:

Adding back income tax expense;

Adding back interest paid on debt and other financing costs, net of interest income;

Adding back depreciation on property and equipment;

Adding back other business taxes;

Adding back amortization expense on acquisition-related intangible assets;

Adding back stock-based compensation expense associated with equity awards issued from pools created in connection with the management-led buyout and various acquisitions and as a result of equity grants related to the IPO;

Adding back direct incremental costs of acquisitions, including restructuring costs;

Adding back debt issuance cost expense;

Adjusting for earnings/losses on equity method investments.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjustments made to GAAP Net Income to calculate Adjusted Net Income, as applicable, are:

Adding back other business taxes;

Adding back amortization expense on acquisition-related intangible assets;

Adding back stock-based compensation expense associated with equity awards issued from pools created in connection with the management-led buyout and various acquisitions and as a result of any equity grants related to the IPO;

Adding back direct incremental costs of acquisitions, including restructuring costs;

Adding back debt issuance cost expense;

Subtracting an estimate of income tax expense applied to the sum of the adjustments above.

Tax Benefit of Goodwill and Acquired Intangible Assets

Due to Victory Capital’s acquisitive nature, tax deductions allowed on acquired intangible assets and goodwill provide it with additional significant supplemental economic benefit. The tax benefit of goodwill and intangible assets represent the tax benefits associated with deductions allowed for intangible assets and goodwill generated from prior acquisitions in which the Company received a step-up in basis for tax purposes. Acquired intangible assets and goodwill may be amortized for tax purposes, generally over a 15-year period. The tax benefit from amortization on these assets is included to show the full economic benefit of deductions for all acquired intangible assets with a step-up in tax basis.

