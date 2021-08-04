Log in
    VCTR   US92645B1035

VICTORY CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(VCTR)
Victory Capital : Launches Crypto Index Fund for U.S. Accredited Investors

08/04/2021 | 08:34am EDT
Files for New, Multi-Coin Crypto ETF

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company) today announced that its wholly owned investment adviser, Victory Capital Management Inc., has launched the Victory Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Fund LLC, a private fund that tracks the Nasdaq Crypto Index (NCI). Additionally, the Company said it has filed an initial registration statement with the SEC to offer the strategy in an ETF vehicle.

The private fund, developed as part of Victory Capital’s previously announced exclusive agreements with renowned index provider Nasdaq and global crypto-focused asset manager Hashdex Ltd. (“Hashdex”), provides U.S. accredited investors access to digital assets. Through this offering, investors gain broad-based exposure to crypto assets in a dynamic, adaptable way for a relatively low cost and without lockups.

The Company believes the new private fund is unique in the digital asset investment landscape due to its multi-coin access, daily liquidity at NAV and Nasdaq index governance, which includes rigorous vetting of crypto assets, custodians and exchanges with quarterly rebalancing and reconstitution.

“In conjunction with industry index leader Nasdaq and crypto asset manager Hashdex, we’re thrilled to offer investors access to the exciting and emerging crypto asset space,” said Mannik Dhillon, CFA, CAIA, President of VictoryShares & Solutions. “We’re confident we’re on the verge of fast and remarkable advancements in this arena, and the Victory Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Fund, along with a potential future ETF offering, will provide our clients with convenient exposure to multiple coins while introducing a new asset class for their portfolios.”

Additional information about this innovative investment opportunity can be found here.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $161.9 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 10 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment styles and investment vehicles, including actively managed mutual funds, separately managed accounts, active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom-designed solutions and a 529 College Savings Plan.

For more information, please visit www.vcm.com or follow us: Twitter and LinkedIn.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

The Victory Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Fund LLC is a private fund; it is not an investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, and therefore is not subject to the same regulatory requirements as mutual funds or ETFs registered. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objective, risk factors, fees and expenses and other information included in the Private Placement Memorandum. Investors in the fund must be verified as Accredited Investors.

Investments in the Fund are speculative investments that involve a high degree of risk, including a partial or total loss of invested funds. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective or return any capital. The interests in the Fund are not suitable for any investor that cannot afford loss of the entire investment and is not intended as a complete investment program. The interests in the Fund are not registered under the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”), the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Investment Company Act of 1940, or any state or foreign securities laws, and are being offered in private placements pursuant to the exemption from registration provided by Rule 506 of Regulation D and/or Regulation S of the Securities Act and other similar exemptions in the laws of the states and jurisdictions where the offering will be made. As a result, interests in the Fund are restricted and subject to significant limitations on resales and transfers. Potential investors should have limited need for liquidity in their investment and should carefully consider the long-term nature of an investment in the Fund prior to making an investment decision. Interests in the Fund are not insured by the FDIC or any other governmental agency.

Victory Capital Services, Inc., an affiliate of Victory Capital Management Inc., the Fund’s investment advisor, will act as placement agent to the Fund.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,” “may,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “budget,” “continue,” “estimate,” “future,” “objective,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “will,” “can have,” “likely,” “should,” “would,” “could” and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond Victory Capital’s control such as the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on our business, operations and financial results going forward, as discussed in our “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Company’s filings with the SEC, that could cause Victory Capital’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding Victory Capital’s present and future business strategies and the environment in which it will operate in the future. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Victory Capital assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.


© Business Wire 2021
