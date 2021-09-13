Victory Capital : Reports August 2021 Assets Under Management (Form 8-K)
Victory Capital Reports August 2021 Assets Under Management
SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--September 13, 2021--Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ('Victory Capital' or the 'Company') today reported assets under management (AUM) of $164.9 billion as of August 31, 2021.
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Assets Under Management1
(unaudited; in millions)
As of:
By Asset Class
August 31, 2021
July 31, 2021
Solutions
$
41,101
$
40,276
Fixed Income
37,002
36,707
U.S. Mid Cap Equity
31,261
30,664
U.S. Small Cap Equity
20,157
20,280
U.S. Large Cap Equity
15,671
15,456
Global / Non-U.S. Equity
16,177
15,841
Other
383
434
Total Long-Term Assets
$
161,752
$
159,658
Money Market / Short Term Assets
3,185
3,218
Total Assets Under Management
$
164,937
$
162,877
By Vehicle
Mutual Funds2
$
125,512
$
123,868
Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles3
34,908
34,563
ETFs
4,517
4,446
Total Assets Under Management
$
164,937
$
162,877
1Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.
2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.
3Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts, UMAs, UCITS, private funds and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles.
About Victory Capital
Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $164.9 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.
Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 10 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment styles and investment vehicles including, actively managed mutual funds, separately managed accounts, active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom-designed solutions and a 529 College Savings Plan.
