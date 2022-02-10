Victory Capital : Reports January 2022 Assets Under Management - Form 8-K
02/10/2022 | 05:04pm EST
Victory Capital Reports January 2022 Assets Under Management
SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--February 10, 2022--Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital" or the "Company") today reported assets under management (AUM) of $176.8 billion as of January 31, 2022.
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Assets Under Management1
(unaudited; in millions)
As of:
By Asset Class
Jan. 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Solutions2
$
58,312
$
60,364
Fixed Income2
34,587
35,154
U.S. Mid Cap Equity
29,119
30,578
U.S. Small Cap Equity
18,521
20,094
U.S. Large Cap Equity
14,618
15,766
Global / Non-U.S. Equity2
15,492
16,050
Alternative Investments2
3,054
2,548
Total Long-Term Assets
$
173,703
$
180,554
Money Market / Short Term Assets
3,095
3,100
Total Assets Under Management
$
176,798
$
183,654
By Vehicle
Mutual Funds3
$
118,998
$
124,142
Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles4
52,952
54,641
ETFs5
4,848
4,871
Total Assets Under Management
$
176,798
$
183,654
1Total AUM includes both discretionary and non-discretionary client assets. Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.
2Beginning in January 2022, the Company's "Other" asset class has been categorized to Solutions, Fixed Income, Global / Non-U.S. Equity, and Alternative Investments based on the underlying investment strategy. Additionally, all assets managed using alternative investment strategies are now included in the Company's Alternative Investments asset class. Prior-period figures have been adjusted accordingly.
3Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.
4Includes wrap program accounts, CITs, UMAs, UCITS, private funds, and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles.
5Represents only ETF assets held by third parties. Excludes ETF assets held by other Victory Capital products.
About Victory Capital
Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $176.8 billion in assets under management as of January 31, 2022. It was ranked ninth on Fortune's list of the 100 Fastest Growing Companies for 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.
Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 12 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment products, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, alternative investments, third-party ETF model strategies, collective investment trusts, private funds, and a 529 Education Savings Plan.
