VICTORY CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Victory Capital : Reports January 2022 Assets Under Management - Form 8-K

02/10/2022 | 05:04pm EST
Victory Capital Reports January 2022 Assets Under Management

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--February 10, 2022--Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital" or the "Company") today reported assets under management (AUM) of $176.8 billion as of January 31, 2022.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Assets Under Management1

(unaudited; in millions)

As of:

By Asset Class

Jan. 31, 2022

Dec. 31, 2021


Solutions2

$

58,312

$

60,364

Fixed Income2

34,587

35,154

U.S. Mid Cap Equity

29,119

30,578

U.S. Small Cap Equity

18,521

20,094

U.S. Large Cap Equity

14,618

15,766

Global / Non-U.S. Equity2

15,492

16,050

Alternative Investments2

3,054

2,548

Total Long-Term Assets

$

173,703

$

180,554







Money Market / Short Term Assets

3,095

3,100

Total Assets Under Management

$

176,798

$

183,654


By Vehicle


Mutual Funds3

$

118,998

$

124,142

Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles4

52,952

54,641

ETFs5

4,848

4,871

Total Assets Under Management

$

176,798

$

183,654










1Total AUM includes both discretionary and non-discretionary client assets. Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

2Beginning in January 2022, the Company's "Other" asset class has been categorized to Solutions, Fixed Income, Global / Non-U.S. Equity, and Alternative Investments based on the underlying investment strategy. Additionally, all assets managed using alternative investment strategies are now included in the Company's Alternative Investments asset class. Prior-period figures have been adjusted accordingly.

3Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.

4Includes wrap program accounts, CITs, UMAs, UCITS, private funds, and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles.

5Represents only ETF assets held by third parties. Excludes ETF assets held by other Victory Capital products.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $176.8 billion in assets under management as of January 31, 2022. It was ranked ninth on Fortune's list of the 100 Fastest Growing Companies for 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 12 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment products, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, alternative investments, third-party ETF model strategies, collective investment trusts, private funds, and a 529 Education Savings Plan.

For more information, please visit www.vcm.com or follow us: Twitter and LinkedIn

©2021 Fortune Media IP Limited All rights reserved. Fortune is a registered trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and is used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Victory Capital Management, Inc.

Fortune's annual list ranks the top performing, publicly traded companies in revenues, profits and stock returns over the three-year period ended April 30, 2021.

Contacts

Investors:
Matthew Dennis, CFA
Chief of Staff
Director, Investor Relations
216-898-2412
mdennis@vcm.com

Media:
Tricia Ross
310-622-8226
tross@finprofiles.com

Disclaimer

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 22:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
