Victory Capital : Reports January 2022 Assets Under Management - Form 8-K

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--February 10, 2022--Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital" or the "Company") today reported assets under management (AUM) of $176.8 billion as of January 31, 2022.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management1 (unaudited; in millions) As of: By Asset Class Jan. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021

Solutions2 $ 58,312 $ 60,364 Fixed Income2 34,587 35,154 U.S. Mid Cap Equity 29,119 30,578 U.S. Small Cap Equity 18,521 20,094 U.S. Large Cap Equity 14,618 15,766 Global / Non-U.S. Equity2 15,492 16,050 Alternative Investments2 3,054 2,548 Total Long-Term Assets $ 173,703 $ 180,554











Money Market / Short Term Assets 3,095 3,100 Total Assets Under Management $ 176,798 $ 183,654

By Vehicle

Mutual Funds3 $ 118,998 $ 124,142 Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles4 52,952 54,641 ETFs5 4,848 4,871 Total Assets Under Management $ 176,798 $ 183,654

















1Total AUM includes both discretionary and non-discretionary client assets. Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided. 2Beginning in January 2022, the Company's "Other" asset class has been categorized to Solutions, Fixed Income, Global / Non-U.S. Equity, and Alternative Investments based on the underlying investment strategy. Additionally, all assets managed using alternative investment strategies are now included in the Company's Alternative Investments asset class. Prior-period figures have been adjusted accordingly. 3Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds. 4Includes wrap program accounts, CITs, UMAs, UCITS, private funds, and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles. 5Represents only ETF assets held by third parties. Excludes ETF assets held by other Victory Capital products.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $176.8 billion in assets under management as of January 31, 2022. It was ranked ninth on Fortune's list of the 100 Fastest Growing Companies for 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 12 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment products, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, alternative investments, third-party ETF model strategies, collective investment trusts, private funds, and a 529 Education Savings Plan.

